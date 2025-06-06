Welcome to a weekend that’s expected to be a busy one for UGA recruiting.

All eyes will be on a long list of impressive official visitors to Georgia — especially after last week’s festivities resulted in two commitments.

The headliner for this weekend is arguably five-star running back Savion Hiter from Mineral, Virginia. However, Hiter isn’t the only notable attendee.

Four-star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko from Garner, N.C., the brother of Bulldogs defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko, will be there too, among others.

The Bulldogs’ 2026 class has surged up to fifth in the On3 Industry Ranking -- which tallies the rankings from the top national sites.

Yet there’s still room for more.

And like last weekend, don’t be surprised if a few new additions join up once their official visits are complete.

For the rest of the news, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who is the last Georgia Bulldog to win an NBA championship?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia has to ace its home schedule in 2025

For years, fans have longed for a great home schedule. with Texas, Ole Miss and Alabama all set to visit Athens, Georgia certainly has that in 2025.

Of course, there’s a downside to having all of those awesome matchups on one slate. We saw Georgia lose a season ago to two of those teams, falling to Alabama and Ole Miss.

Georgia has not lost a home game since the 2019 season. If that streak still stands at the end of 2025, Georgia will likely be playing for the SEC Championship game and surely a lock for the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs have won 31 consecutive games inside Sanford Stadium. Should Georgia beat Marshall to open the 2025 season, it would have the record for most consecutive home wins among SEC schools.

Kirby Smart has done an incredible job of turning Sanford Stadium into a real home-field advantage for the Bulldogs. Be it the Tennessee game in 2022 or the Ole Miss contest in 2023, more often than not the crowd has found a way to make a difference for Georgia.

It will need that to happen repeatedly this coming season with how big those games figure to be. Georgia hasn’t beaten Alabama in Athens since 2003. When Texas comes to Athens, it will be the first time it does so in program history.

Georgia went 2-2 in SEC road games last season. With the schedule flipped for 2025, all those teams will come to Athens. Georgia is going to have to finish with a better record against those same foes if it is to be in College Football Playoff contention.

For more on on Georgia’s home schedule for the 2025 season check out Connor Riley’s article below.

Where things stand with Georgia’s wide receiver recruiting

DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell provided a lengthy update on 4-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge on Thursday. It is well worth a read, as Dandridge is one of Georgia’s top remaining targets for this cycle.

In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Georgia signed five wide receivers out of the high school ranks. Georgia may not sign that many this go around, but expect it to be another deep and talented class. Colbie Young, Noah Thomas and Dillon Bell will all exhaust their eligibility after this season, while Zachariah Branch, Cole Speer and London Humphreys are draft-eligible.

While Georgia is still waiting on Dandrige to make his decision, the Bulldogs have already done considerable work at the position to this point in the recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs already have three wide receiver commits in the class.

Vance Spafford: No. 85 overall player per the On3 Industry rankings. Committed to Georgia on Nov. 5, 2024

Ryan Mosley: No. 251 overall player. Committed to Georgia on May 28, 2025.

Brady Marchese: No. 352 overall player. Committed to Georgia on March 15, 2025.

Marchese and Spafford have been coveted by other programs but remained committed to Georgia.

The Bulldogs also had 5-star wide receiver prospect Cederian Morgan in town last week on a visit, though it seems like Alabama will be a major player for Morgan. Auburn commit Devin Carter was also in Athens on a visit.

For more on Dandridge, check out Sentell’s article below.

National media thinks Jordan Hall can do big things this fall

Little has gone to plan for Jordan Hall to this point in his Georgia career.

He didn’t make much of an impact as a freshman, though that is hardly a unique development. He also can’t be blamed for requiring multiple leg surgeries prior to the start of his sophomore season.

Still, Hall has not lived up to the 5-star billing he came to Georgia with.

Hall was able to play in Georgia’s final six games of the 2025 season. He also got a chance to go through spring practice, even if he wasn’t 100 percent for those practices.

Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic have both raved of late though about what Hall could potentially be for the Bulldogs in 2025.

“Jordan Hall might not be quite as heavy as our prototypical interior Georgia defensive lineman that we’re used to,” ESPN’s Cole Cubelic said on his podcast, The Cube Show. “However, I think he can be problematic and I think he can be disruptive.”

Georgia has three NFL draft picks to replace on the defensive line this fall. Having Hall play to that standard would certainly ease the burden on the rest of Georgia’s unproven defensive line.

“You also have Jordan Hall, who had a big spring.” McElroy said.“He’s now fully healthy and has a chance to be a massive difference-maker.”

Georgia’s best teams have always been powered by its defensive lines. Hall is going to have to be a major piece in 2025 if that is to be the case.

For more on Hall and what he means to the Bulldogs, check out Riley’s article below.

Photo of the Day

5-star RB Savion Hiter was back at UGA for the Tennesse game. He's rated as the nation's No. 1 RB across all services for 2026. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on players having contracts that tie them to the school:

“If we had contracts, I think all the coaches would be really happy. If it was a binding contract, with what they call liquidated damages and things like that.”

National media recognizes Georgia will play with a chip on its shoulder

It’s clear that Georgia is not viewed in the same elite tier as it has been in years past.

CBS Sports put together a composite top 25 ranking for the upcoming season, pulling together six various preseason polls.

Georgia came in at No. 5 in the ranking. But Brad Crawford didn’t exactly give Georgia a glowing endorsement entering next season.

“Kirby Smart is known for getting the most out of his teams and this 2025 squad will be playing with a chip despite winning the SEC last season,” Crawford wrote. “Georgia replaces four starters along the offensive line, has two new wideouts and former starting quarterback Carson Beck now stars for Miami. Can the defense keep the Bulldogs among the elite?”

That certainly doesn’t describe how you would see a team ranked in the top 5 to start next season.

Georgia is behind Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Clemson. Georgia beat Texas and Clemson last season.

Georgia is going to be doubted in a way it hasn’t since its pre-championship days.

Expect Georgia to feed off of that next season, even if it still has one of the more talented teams in college football.

Trivia answer

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (2023)