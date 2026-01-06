The biggest task for Georgia over the next couple of weeks is retaining as much of its current talent as possible, and that mission may have just gotten more complicated.

One of the biggest decisions related to a possible return will eventually be made by left tackle Monroe Freeling. There has seemingly been belief around the program that Freeling might stay -- giving the Bulldogs one of the best offensive lines in America on paper for 2026 in the process.

However, recent chatter might give Freeling more to think about.

The Athletic recently published a mock draft that had Freeling going in the first round of this April’s NFL draft. It stands to reason that if Freeling is truly projected to be drafted that high, he likely wouldn’t return to UGA.

Of course, all of this is just speculation at the moment, but undoubtedly, Freeling’s upcoming choice will be one of the most closely-monitored situations as Georgia attempts to put its 2026 roster together.

Tune in to DawgNation Daily on Tuesday to hear what Freeling recently said about his decision-making process, and for now, please check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Georgia’s basketball’s No. 18 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll is its highest ranking since when?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia WR Zachariah Branch makes NFL draft decision

Georgia’s leading wide receiver is off to the NFL, as Zachariah Branch declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Branch led Georgia in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns this season. His 81 receptions were a single-season school record.

Branch made the announcement on social media. He spent on season at Georgia after transferring in from USC.

Smart consistently raved about Branch in his time at Georgia.

“The things that impressed me the most is his love for the game and his love for football,” Smart said prior to the Sugar Bowl. “I wouldn’t say that I didn’t think he had it, but some guys that are so highly touted, they don’t really buy into the culture and the work ethic that we have. He’s never flinched. He’s like, Coach, I want to be part of that. I forget when they first got there, maybe mid-January, I don’t even remember. But he wouldn’t leave the building. He was there every day. He’s like, I don’t want to go to my apartment. I don’t want to go home. I want to be up here.”

Georgia football 2026 roster tracker

Committed from transfer portal

Safety Khalil Barnes, Clemson

Entered transfer portal

Declared for NFL Draft

What we learned about the direction of the Georgia football program

There’s been a lot to sift through in the wake of Georgia’s season-ending loss to Ole Miss.

Grand proclamations about the state of the program will be made. Judgements will be passed based on the outcome of a back-and-forth 39-34 College Football Playoff game.

But the overlooked reality of the situation is that Ole Miss just made more plays in the game than Georgia did.

“They made more plays than we did; and I’ve got to be honest, that’s part of football,” Smart said. “They made more, and outexecuted us, outcoached us, outplayed us. But I enjoyed that game and that atmosphere. I am proud of our team. I’m sick that we lost, and there’s things I would love to go back and do differently. But I’m just so proud of the way our guys competed when down 10, and just didn’t finish it.”

Rewatching the game, there were more than a few key moments where Ole Miss just executed better than Georgia. And that made all the difference in the game.

Beyond the final third-down offensive play call or the decision to go for it on fourth down on your own 33-yard line, there were plenty of sequences where Georgia just needed to make one play and perhaps it is the Bulldogs who would be arriving in Phoenix today to take Miami instead of Ole Miss.

Photo of the day

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart embarces his players after a loss to Mississippi after the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football playoff quarterfinal game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert /Associated Press)

Quote of the day

Smart on the 2025 Georgia team

“They’ve had a lot of energy. We’re a little younger, and they want to be coached. They want to be coached hard. They like practicing hard. They get out there and do exactly what you demand of them each and every day. They’ve seen some of the rewards from that, some of the physical toughness, some of the stop the run, run the ball. I mean, like they see the rewards from it, and they bought into that being an identity.”

Georgia basketball skies to highest AP Top 25 ranking in nearly 23 years

Georgia basketball is back on the map, ranked in the AP Top 25 for a third consecutive week for the first time in nearly 23 years.

The Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC) are ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25, up five spots from last week’s ranking, on the strength of a 104-100 overtime win over Auburn on Saturday.

Unbeaten teams Arizona (14-0), Michigan (13-0) and Iowa State (14-0) hold the top three spots in this week’s AP Top 25, with UConn (14-1) and Purdue (13-1) rounding out the top five.

Vanderbilt (14-0, 1-0) is the SEC’s highest ranked AP Top 25 team, coming in at No. 11, while Alabama (11-3, 1-0) is at No. 13, Arkansas (11-3, 1-0) is No. 15 and then No. 18 Georgia is the league’s fourth-highest ranked team entering into this week’s games.

“Our guys have been so eager, probably like most teams in our league and throughout other leagues, at the highest level of college basketball,” UGA fourth-year coach Mike White said about the start of SEC play.

“We were playing a bunch of mid-majors through the holidays, and you can’t let the moment be too big.”

Georgia’s schedule strength jumped from 298th to 231st with the win over Auburn, and it figures to get another boost when the Bulldogs play at Florida (9-5, 0-1) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trivia answer

2003