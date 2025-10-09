Georgia will play in a hostile road environment Saturday at Auburn. I asked former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy if there was anything the Bulldogs could do to neutralize the crowd.

Bellamy’s answer was simple. He says Georgia needs to get off to a fast start. Recent history suggests Davin is correct.

UGA couldn’t slow down Tennessee’s offense to begin the game in Week 3, but still had a chance to hang around because -- while the Vols had plenty of early scoring drives -- Georgia had a big one of its own, which started a series of events for UGA that eventually resulted in an overtime win.

Similarly in 2024, UGA’s near comeback at Alabama last September was maybe doomed from the start because the Bulldogs dug themselves too big a hole in the first quarter. Whereas in October, Georgia built itself a 23-0 lead at Texas that would stand up to a late flurry from the Longhorns.

Of course, fast starts aren’t always a guarantee. Georgia scored first last November at Ole Miss, but still lost convincingly to the Rebels.

And yet, intuitively we understand that there’s no better way to take the crowd out of the game than right from the start.

It won’t be easy for UGA to do that against Auburn, but it’ll certainly be a welcome sight if it occurs.w.

Trivia time

What season did Auburn infamously turn fire hoses on Georgia fans rushing the field after the game?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Lack of receptions don’t worry Georgia tight ends

When it comes to the stat sheet, Georgia’s tight ends have not had the most impactful season.

Through five games, Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie have a combined eight catches. Freshman Elyiss Williams is tied for the group-high in receptions with four, though most of those have come in garbage time.

Delp and Luckie have multiple games without a reception. The lack of targets could be an easy point of frustration for this group.

But they understand Georgia has a lot of players on the offensive side who are also deserve more touches. Georgia coach Kirby Smart continues to get peppered about Noah Thomas’ usage, and no receiver on the team has more than 18 receptions.

“We’ve got a lot of really good players now that we have a lot of confidence in and a lot of ability to spread the ball around to a group of people,” Smart said. “It’s dictated by the defense.”

“I don’t think people really understand a lot of our reads are based on what the defense does because it gives you an advantage if they do this. It’s not just ‘him plays’, and ‘him plays’ get you in trouble sometimes.”

The Georgia tight ends know there are ways to impact the game beyond simply catching and running. They’ve shown as much this season.

“Yeah, I feel like our tight end room has played really well,” Luckie said. “I mean, we don’t have the production that maybe everyone was expecting, but the little details of the game I feel like we’ve been very honed in on as opposed to last year. So I honestly couldn’t be more proud of how I’m playing, how Oscar’s playing, and the supporting guys around us.”

Updated national title odds

The updated odds for winning the national championship, according to ESPN BET:

1. Ohio State: +425

2. Oregon: +550

3. Alabama: +700

4. Miami: +800

5. Georgia: +900

6. Oklahoma +1800

6. Texas: +1800

8. Ole Miss: +2000

8. Texas A&M: +2000

Young defensive backs making strides

Georgia has been searching for answers at the cornerback position opposite Daylen Everette.

Daniel Harris started the first two games of the season. He has not logged a defensive snap in the last two games.

Ellis Robinson has started the last three games for the Bulldogs. He was pulled during the Tennessee game and had a pretty rough showing against Alabama.

Those struggles have opened the door for sophomore Demello Jones, who appears ready to walk right through.

“Just seeing the way he’s been practicing the past couple of weeks,” Everette said of Jones. “He’s been working his butt off, and he got the opportunity to get on the field. He handled it pretty well.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has indicated practice influences the rotation he plays at cornerback. While Harris has been dealing with groin and hamstring injuries, he’s still participating on special teams for the Bulldogs.

It’s one thing for Jones to practice well. Given Robinson has continued to start, it’s fair to say he’s doing the same.

Which makes how Robinson and Jones perform in games all the more important to watch.

“I think both those kids are growing up,” Smart said of Robinson and Jones. “They’re getting more reps. They’re getting confidence while they’re on the field. The understanding of the defense, the leverages, the looks, playing snaps. You get that through practices, but you get that through the confidence in the games.”

Photo of the day

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 02: Sony Michel #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs is avoids a tackle by Tre' Williams #30 of the Auburn Tigers during the first half in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Linebacker Justin Williams on fans becoming invested in the game:

“I would just say it’s a blessing because we’re blessed to play football. Not everybody gets the opportunity to play football, so anytime you just get the ability to put the fans in the game and just get them hyped, it’s a blessing. I just try to do that as much as I can, and we try to do that as much as we can.”

Georgia’s initial availability report

The plan this season was for Georgia to start Monroe Freeling at left tackle and Earnest Greene at right tackle.

Injuries to both have prevented that from being the case. And for the first time all year, Georgia might not have either starting offensive tackle when the Bulldogs travel to Auburn.

Freeling was listed as questionable. He exited Georgia’s win over Kentucky in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Here is Georgia’s full availability report:

Trivia answer

1986