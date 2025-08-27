On Tuesday night, Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie was asked what he was most looking forward to seeing from the Bulldogs offense. Without hesitation, Luckie said he couldn’t wait to see UGA run the ball this week and this season.

This stood out to me for a couple of reasons.

First of all, Luckie plays tight end, and we’re in an era in which tight ends want to think of themselves as big-bodied receivers.

Therefore, the notion of being an extra blocker in the running game might seem less attractive to tight ends who want to catch as many passes as possible. But apparently, not so with Luckie.

I think that’s commendable.

Furthermore, to hear Luckie answer as quickly and matter-of-factly as he did only reinforces the extent to which Georgia has emphasized its rushing attack this offseason.

Now, Luckie says he’s ready for us to all the the fruit of the work they’ve been putting in, and I would say UGA fans are ready to see it too.

Trivia time

What conference does Marshall play in? And for bonus points, where is Marshall University?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Let’s start by celebrating a DGD

After 20 years, the Junkyard Blawg is moving on to its own domain.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution great and former sports editor Bill King has written the beloved UGA Blawg from a diehard fan’s perspective for 20 years.

The Blawg spent the first decade on the AJC before moving over to DawgNation in 2015. King has provided a sense of community and a voice of identity through the last 20 seasons, which have been a rollercoaster ride for Georgia fans.

“I’ve also been lucky enough to have a group of fellow Dawgs fans who’ve shared their thoughts on various UGA issues with me over the years whenever I’ve asked, including current and former colleagues, friends, classmates from Athens and, of course, family,” King wrote.

You can read King’s final Blawg post on DawgNation.com at the link below. He’ll take you through UGA’s last two decades from the UGA fan perspective with the same personal touch he always employs.

And you can keep reading his Blawg at the following domain: billkingjunkyardblawg.wordpress.com.

Lawson Luckie emering as team leader

One viral topic on DawgNation Daily this week was our desire around here to see Georgia start fast offensively.

Ideally, UGA would lead Marshall by at least 14 at the end of the first quarter.

One Georgia tight end shares that desire, according to what he told reporters on Tuesday.

“One thing we’ve been talking about is first impressions -- you only get one chance to make a first impression, and that’s Saturday,” Lawson Luckie said. “We want to come out with our hats on fire, play as best as we can, show how connected we are, and show that all this grind we’ve gone through this whole offseason hasn’t been for nothing.”

Luckie has become a strong spokesman for the Bulldogs entering the 2025 season. We mentioned his desire to see Georgia run the ball to start the morning, and now we’re seeing him authoritatively discuss UGA’s national reputation.

The elite recruiting talent could be a face of Georgia football by the end of the season. It brings to mind a Kirby Smart quote on Luckie from early in his career, shortly after he first arrived on campus.

“Nobody benefitted more from bowl practice than Lawson Luckie,” Smart said then. “Blocked people on scout team, scout special teams. He jumped on seniors and fought them. He’s grown up a lot. He’s getting mature quickly.”

Andrew Beard: Another legacy RB to watch for 2027

Get to know the name.

He’s Prince Avenue Christian’s star running back, and he’s the nephew of UGA great Garrison Hearst.

Andrew Beard isn’t committed anywhere yet, but Georgia has made its intentions clear with the four-star talent. The Bulldogs see him as a future star in Athens, just like his uncle.

But Beard says running backs coach Josh Crawford actually compares him more to another elite UGA running back.

That would be D’Andre Swift, perhaps the last UGA running back to dominate carries throughout an entire season.

“He ran well between the tackles and could also catch the ball well out of the backfield and was really elusive at the same time,” Beard said.

And in case anyone’s curious, Hearst is helping Crawford in recruiting Beard to Athens.

“Every time they win a big game, he’ll throw a ‘Go Dawgs’ in there,” Beard said. “But he’s not pressuring me to do anything. He went through the same process. He was a highly-rated recruit, so just with that experience and everything, he’s not pressuring me about it.”

To read more about how Beard feels about Georgia and watch some of his 2025 highlights, check out the DawgNation story below.

UGA tight end on Lawson Luckie on earning respect at Georgia:

“I just feel like everyone when they first come in, especially me, just wanted to prove to myself and everybody that I belonged. So I was trying to finish every play as hard as I can. I still am now, but I came in with a big chip on my shoulder that you want to be respected, you want to earn respect.

“Because when you first get here, no one’s going to respect you until you take it. That’s how it is anywhere. You got to take it before it’s given.”

Several UDFA Dawgs make 53-man rosters, veterans cut

Three members of Georgia’s 2025 NFL class got great news yesterday.

Nazir Stackhouse (Green Bay Packers), Chaz Chambliss (Minnesota Vikings) and Benjamin Yurosek (Minnesota Vikings) all made 53-man rosters after signing as undrafted free agents in April.

Kirby Smart was asked about Stackhouse and Chambliss specifically on Tuesday, as he coached both players for their entire college careers.

“They certainly earned it the hard way, I wouldn’t expect anything less out of those two guys because they’re workhorses,” Smart said. “They played a lot of football around here. They’re tough, they’re hard-nosed and they’re dependable. I’d love to have them in any organization that I would be in because of their work ethic and what they stand for.”

Smart also had a message for former players that didn’t make the cut.

“The message to them is simple, football does not define who you are,” Smart said. “I remember being lost in that moment. You got to pick yourself back up, get to work, and decide what you want to do if the football’s over. That’s a critical time in kids’ lives when they have to pick up and move on.”

Below are two lists, the first being every Bulldog who made a 53-man roster and the second being those who were cut. The first list was compiled with the assistance of @chrisfiggures on X while the second was compiled by DawgNation’s Mike Griffith.

Bulldogs who made the roster: Dominic Lovett (Lions) ,Tate Ratledge (Lions), Andrew Thomas (Giants), Trevor Eitienne (Panthers), Chaz Chambliss (Vikings), Ben Yurosek (Vikings), Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Vikings), Travon Walker (Jags), Kelee Ringo (Eagles), Jordan Davis (Eagles), Azeez Ojulari (Eagles), Smael Mondon (Eagles), Nolan Smith (Eagles), Jalen Carter, (Eagles), Tyson Campbell (Jags), Stetson Bennett (Rams), Matthew Stafford (Rams), Warren McClendon (Rams), Mykel Williams (49ers), Robert Beal (49ers), Malaki Starks (Ravens) , Broderick Jones (Steelers), Darnell Washington (Steelers), Jalon Walker (Falcons), Leonard Floyd (Falcons), George Pickens (Cowboys), Charlie Woerner (Falcons), D’Andre Swift (Bears), James Cook (Bills), Roquan Smith (Ravens), Nick Moore (Ravens), Ben Cleveland (Ravens), John Jenkins (Ravens), Nazir Stackhouse (Packers), Kamari Lassister (Texans), Nick Chubb (Texans), Ladd McConkey (Chargers), Jamaree Salyer (Chargers), Tykee Smith (Bucs), John FitzPatrick (Packers), Warren Brinson (Packers), Devonte Wyatt (Packers), Quay Walker (Packers), Javon Bullard (Packers), Zamir White (Raiders), Brock Bowers (Raiders), Eric Stokes (Raiders), Chris Smith (Raiders), Jared Wilson (Patriots), Arian Smith (Jets), Malik Herring (Chiefs), Dylan Fairchild (Bengals), Amarius Mims (Bengals), Trevor Etienne (Panthers), Tykee Smith (Buccaneers), Tyson Campbell (Jaguars), Travon Walker (Jaguars)

Bulldogs who were cut: OL Xavier Truss (Denver), OL Clay Webb (Denver), LB Monty Rice (New England), LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Green Bay), SS Lewis Cine (Green Bay), injury settlement, RB Kendall Milton (Cincinnati), CB Derion Kendrick (Los Angeles), DT Bill Norton (Los Angeles), TE Tre’ McKitty (Houston), CB Jalen Kimber (Tennessee), WR Matt Landers (Tennessee), TE Lawrence Cager (Washington), WR Jackson Meeks (Detroit), DL Zion Logue (Bills), LB Channing Tindall (Miami)

Trivia answer

Sun Belt Conference, Huntington, West Virginia