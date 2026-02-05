Georgia is looking for a new outside linebackers coach after it found out Tuesday that coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe accepted a job with the Dallas Cowboys.

This is not even close to head coach Kirby Smart first time replacing one of his coordinators, so he likely doesn’t need much help from those outside the program.

But the topic is still fun to discuss. And who better to talk about it than Davin Bellamy. The former Bulldog joined DawgNation Daily on Wednesday to give his thoughts.

“I think Georgia needs to go in the direction of pass rush development because times are changing and the coach Smart of old is we’re not really focusing on pass rush, but the times are changing,” Bellamy said. “We need a coach to come in to make sure these guys not just know their assignment but can go get the QB on the ground.”

Georgia’s pass rush was a weakness for the Bulldogs in 2025 with only 20 sacks, the fewest in Smart’s tenure. But not all of that was on Uzo-Diribe, who helped develop multiple players into NFL prospects.

The good news for Georgia is that is has time to find a replacement. With national signing day out of the way and the recruiting calendar in the midst of a dead period, the Bulldogs do not have to make a rushed decision.

Trivia time

Who did Georgia beat in the 2005 SEC championship game?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Smart blunt on Georgia pass rush as he searches for new OLB coach

With Uzo-Diribe departing, the Bulldogs have a number of interesting ways they could go about hiring a replacement. Uzo-Diribe had not been a well-known name when Smart plucked him from TCU. He exits the program as one of the rising stars in the coaching profession.

Whoever steps in for Uzo-Diribe walks into a talented room, thanks in large part to Uzo-Diribe’s recruiting and retention efforts.

“You know, we were able to keep a lot of players we wanted to keep here,” Smart said in an interview with Glory Glory’s Jeff Dantzler. “We‘ve got the best retention rate in the playoff of the playoff teams. We’ve got the best retention rate in the SEC, so our guys want to be here and we have to learn to want to be here.”

The Bulldogs bring back Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson at the outside linebacker position. Harris put off the NFL draft for another year. Their improvement over the closing stretch of the season was a big reason for the Georgia defensive turnaround.

Harris finished third on the team with tackles for loss with 6.5. He was greatly missed in the Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss, which he missed due to turf toe.

“One of the things we got to improve is pass rush,” Smart said. “Gabe Harris is going to do that. He’s going to do that. Getting Q back is going to do that. So we were able to put some pieces together.”

The Bulldogs also went into the transfer portal to add Auburn’s Amaris Williams. He is more potential than proven production to this point, as he had just 2.0 sacks last season for the Tigers.

But Georgia knows very well what Williams can do as the Bulldogs faced off against him last season.

Georgia football 2026 roster tracker

Committed from transfer portal

Entered transfer portal

Declared for NFL draft

Returning to Georgia

How UGA signee Justice Fitzpatrick is recovering rapidly from an ACL tear

There’s a good story involving Georgia signee Justice Fitzpatrick and his older brother, Minkah, at the SEC Championship Game.

There is an even better story regarding Fitzpatrick and the season-ending knee injury he suffered in the Florida state playoffs this past season.

It makes sense to try to share both stories at once.

Minkah Fitzpatrick starred at Alabama on the way to his now 8-year NFL career. Justice just signed with UGA in the Class of 2026 in December.

There are 11 years of recruiting class separation between the two, but that’s not enough to halt a bitter brewing SEC sibling rivalry.

Let’s flash back to the SEC Championship Game in December. That was the day after Justice tore his ACL on a shot to his knee in the Florida state semifinals.

Some athletes are just different. Fitzpatrick went to Georgia-Bama in the Benz with his brother anyway. Crutches and all.

Photo of the day

DJ Shockley led the Dawgs to an upset win over LSU in the 2005 SEC Championship Game. (SEC) (SEC /Dawgnation)

Georgia football throwback

Dec. 3, 2005: Georgia beat No. 3 LSU, 34-14 in the 2005 SEC championship game. Quarterback DJ Shockley threw for 112 yards with two touchdowns while rushing for another score.

Defensive lineman arrested on felony property damage charges

Georgia defensive lineman London Seymour was arrested on 11 felony charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, according to the Athens Clarke County Jail log.

Seymour was booked into Athens Clarke County jail on Jan. 29 at 9:44 p.m. Seymour posted bond at 10:57 p.m. the same night. the first charge carried a $1,100 bond, per magistrate court judge order, and a $5,000 bond at arrest.

Georgia declined to comment on the arrest. According to the University of Georgia’s Police Department arrest log, the incident took place on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6, the latter of which was when Georgia was playing in the SEC championship game. The arrest warrant for Seymour was issued on Jan. 28.

Seymour is a defensive tackle for the Bulldogs who appeared in one game this past season. He arrived as a part of the 2025 signing class. Seymour is the son of former Georgia Bulldog Richard Seymour, who went on to be a first-round pick after his time at Georgia. He spent his Hall of Fame NFL career with the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.

Trivia answer

LSU