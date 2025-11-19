The latest College Football Playoff top 25 has been released and unsurprisingly Georgia moves up to No. 4 after its win against Texas this past Saturday.

It’s a ranking that signifies the advantageous position in which UGA currently finds itself. Theoretically, if the season ended today the Bulldogs would be one of the top four seeds and would receive a bye in the first round. Georgia, at least for now, is also far removed from the logjam of teams -- including numerous from the SEC -- that find itself clustered in the middle portion of the top 25. A spot where almost certainly at least one contender will be excluded from the field.

Of course, Georgia’s position only remains this strong if it continues to win. It plays Charlotte on Saturday, and more importantly, Georgia Tech on the day after Thanksgiving. There’s a good chance the Bulldogs could trip up against the Yellow Jackets and still make the Playoff, but as we’ve said throughout this process, UGA will leave its fate in the hands of the committee at its own peril.

So the bottom line is that it’s great to see Georgia at No. 4, and it’s equally important that UGA continues to win and continues to climb the rankings if it wants to pursue another national championship.

College Football Playoff rankings move Georgia up

If the latest College Football Playoff rankings were to hold, the Georgia Bulldogs would earn a first-round bye.

Georgia came in at No. 4 in this week’s rankings, up one spot from its ranking last week. Georgia picked up a convincing 35-10 win over the previously No. 10 Texas Longhorns.

The top three teams in the Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings remain unchanged, with Ohio State at No. 1, Indiana at No. 2 and Texas A&M at No. 3. All three teams are unbeaten this season.

Behind Georgia is Texas Tech at No. 5. The Red Raiders control their path to the Big 12 championship game, something Georgia does not with regard to its own conference championship game.

Georgia wrapped up SEC play with a win over Texas, going 7-1 in league play. But Georgia needs a Texas A&M loss, an Alabama loss, or a series of results that would give Georgia a superior conference opponent winning percentage in the event of a three or four-team tiebreaker.

Georgia moved up in part because Alabama, previously No. 4, lost to Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 10.

CFP Rankings

Ohio State, 10-0 Indiana, 11-0 Texas A&M, 10-0 Georgia, 9-1 Texas Tech, 10-1 Ole Miss, 10-1 Oregon, 9-1 Oklahoma, 8-2 Notre Dame, 8-2 Alabama, 8-2 BYU, 9-1 Utah, 8-2 Miami, 8-2 Vanderbilt, 8-2 USC, 8-2 Georgia Tech, 9-1 Texas, 7-3 Michigan, 8-2 Virginia, 9-2 Tennessee, 7-3 Illinois, 7-3 Missouri, 7-3 Houston, 8-2 Tulane, 8-2 Arizona State, 7-3

Cash Jones creates ‘memory I’m gonna be able to hold on to forever’

Cash Jones has been practicing what to do on a surprise onside kick since he first got to Athens five years ago.

But as his college football career is coming to an end, he never thought Kirby Smart would run one.

So you can imagine how surprised Jones was when Smart told the kickoff team Georgia was going to do it with the Bulldogs leading 21-10 in the fourth quarter against Texas.

“Whenever Coach Smart said, ‘We’re gonna do it,’ I was like, ‘oh gosh.’ This is where you gotta go back to all your training and all that,” Jones said. “And just Peyton kicked a perfect ball. I don’t think it’s ever been that perfect. And just whenever the pressure was on us, it turned out all right.”

Jones pounced on the Woodring kick, gifting Georgia another possession.

Jones was admittedly nervous in the moments before the kick, doing his best to act normal.

But he was in the right spot at the right time to jump on the ball. He knew he to get down immediately, ‘dead right there’ as Georgia special teams coordinator Kirk Benedict said.

When Jones came up with the football, he felt immense joy.

“You couldn’t tell, I did like a little hop of joy,” Jones said. “And I was like, probably should go down before somebody smokes me. So I kind of fell down and started celebrating. But yeah, it was pretty funny.”

Making the moment somehow all the more special is that Jones got to make the play against Texas. Jones is from Brock, Texas and now ends his college career 3-0 against the Longhorns.

Georgia completes unprecedented 5-year SEC regular-season stretch

Georgia just completed one of the most dominant five-year runs in SEC regular-season history, and the Bulldogs did it in the greatest era of college football parity.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 4 and in still in contention to play in the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff field, remain in the midst of a dynasty.

Georgia is currently 9-1 overall and finished the SEC portion of the schedule with a 7-1 regular season.

Georgia, from 2021 to 2023, became the only team in league history to record three-straight 8-0 SEC regular-season finishes.

“I don’t know what constitutes a dynasty or not, but these guys have played four straight SEC championship games and are trying for five,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said before his Longhorns played UGA last week.

After the game, a 35-10 Georgia win, Sarkisian was more convinced, saying “that’s why they’ve been kind of the standard of college football for the last 10 years.”

