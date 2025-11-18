I hope you got a chance to see some of Kirby Smart’s press conference after the win against Texas on Saturday night. Smart gave what might’ve been his most passionate comments ever about the physicality that he believes separates his team from its competition -- presumably including the Longhorns.

He also doubled down on that sentiment with his weekly meeting with the media on Monday.

We can only guess as to what made Smart want to speak up so plainly on the topic, but it’s easy to assume he’s grown tired of the assumptions that his program would fold in the face of big-spending programs in the NIL era. That’s always been an overplayed storyline.

On the one hand, we have every reason to believe Georgia -- while not being the most aggressive team with its payroll expenditures -- is certainly competitive on the NIL front, and on the other hand, there are still some keys to success in football that money can’t buy.

We often refer to those as the intangibles, UGA is typically thought to have a lot of them. And the win against Texas seemingly indicates that fact is just as true as ever.

How many points did Texas score in its last three games against Georgia combined?

Kirby Smart knows he can send message on recruiting front with win over Texas

Recruiting has always been an important part of Kirby Smart’s program at Georgia.

For as great a coach as he is, he knows that Jimmy’s and Joe’s win football games. It’s why he’s made sure Georgia has always been one of the best teams in the country in terms of landing high school talent. Georgia has signed a top 4 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite rankings in every cycle dating back to 2017.

As it stands, Georgia has the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country for the 2026 recruiting cycle. Were it not for Saturday’s opponent, Georgia very well could be ranked No. 1.

Texas has become a marquee recruiting rival for Georgia, mirroring what has happened on the field since the Longhorns joined the SEC. All three recent matchups have had both teams ranked in the top 10 of either the AP Pollor the College Football Playoff rankings.

With how recent recruiting battles have gone, it’s easy to see why.

“I think Sark (Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian) and his staff have reached out both West Coast to California all the way down to Florida,” Smart said. “They’ve gotten some guys, and they’ve gotten some guys from Georgia. We’ve gotten some guys from Texas that we think are good players. It’s all in the eye of the beholder in terms of who you go after and with who you win. Certainly recruiting wins tie into the future of your program and the success of your program.”

Kirby Smart makes his thoughts on SEC championship game clear

Georgia has wrapped up SEC play with a 7-1 record. The Bulldogs beat Texas 35-10 on Saturday.

Georgia has regular-season games left against Charlotte and Georgia Tech. As for a 13th game, that is still left to be decided.

“Proud of them, man. They’ve gotten better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Saturday. “A lot of teams in the country, it’s hard to keep getting better this time of year. You start questioning what I’m doing. I mean, let’s be honest, we’re two months from the portal opening. I mean, there’s kids that are like, I don’t know if I really want to go out here and get better.

“They continue to get better. They continue to grow, work hard, believe in each other. It’s a good football team, guys, but you’re a week away from humility.”

The 7-1 conference record is an improvement from last year’s 6-2 record. Georgia went on to win the SEC championship game, beating Texas in overtime.

But the improved conference record does not yet mean Georgia has clinched a spot in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs will need help to make it to Atlanta.

Photo of the day

Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) reacts after making a first down catch during the third quarter against Texas in their NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 35-10. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on players who transfer away from Georgia’s physical lifestyle:

“The ones that want to leave, we schedule them. We try to get them on the schedule because, when they want to leave because they’re not physical, it means they’re probably going to a place that’s not physical. We like those places. We like to play them.”

CJ Allen injury update

Georgia still found a way to beat Texas without its leading tackler in CJ Allen.

The junior linebacker left in the second quarter of the 35-10 win over Texas. Allen underwent an MRI after the game on his knee.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart updated the status of Allen on Monday.

“He’ll be week-to-week,” Smart said. “We’ll see when we can get him back.”

Allen has 78 tackles on the season and leads Georgia in sacks with 3.5 and tackles for loss with 7.0

Without Allen, sophomore Chris Cole had a career-high seven tackles. The Bulldogs will continue to start Raylen Wilson, who had two tackles and a tackle for loss in the win.

In addition to Cole getting a bump in snaps, Justin Williams will also become a more important piece for the Georgia defense.

Trivia answer

44