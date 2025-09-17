Clemson coach Dabo Swinney got testy with reporters this week. Swinney didn’t like the questions coming his way after the Tigers’ second loss of the season Saturday.

Swinney said that if Clemson was tired of winning then he’d be happy to move on from the program.

That’s probably a bit dramatic on his part, but on the other hand, it’s understandable why tempers are running hot after such a disappointing start for the preseason No. 4 team in the country.

It also draws a sharp contrast with Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Swinney is often criticized for his notorious skepticism about adding transfer players.

Smart has been slightly more willing to change with the times when he sees the benefit. For example, four of UGA’s touchdowns on Saturday against Tennessee were scored by former transfer players.

Smart and Swinney have had similar levels of success. They both have two national championships and numerous appearances in the College Football Playoff. And yet, Smart’s willingness to adapt might have him more set up for success in the future than Swinney appears to be.

Trivia time

What Heisman Trophy winner began and ended his collegiate career with a game against Georgia?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Memphis HC calls out Georgia

Speaking of head coaches finding themselves in the media, Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield made headlines Tuesday morning when he brought up Georgia during his weekly radio show.

Silverfield was in the middle of discussing his program’s standard when he mentioned the Bulldogs, unprompted.

“Generally, on a Sunday afternoon when we meet with the team, we do two things,” Silverfield said. “We always start off with not our standard, always start out with a negative. And the not our standard is ‘Georgia wide receiver arrested for driving 900 miles per hour over the speed limit.’ That’s a weekly occurrence. So, that’s one we’ll show.”

Silverfield has never coached at Georgia nor have the Tigers scheduled the Bulldogs.

Given his recent comments, don’t expect to see Silverfield or his team anytime soon.

Checking in on NFL Bulldogs

Week 2 of the NFL season concluded earlier this week, and multiple former Bulldogs made the highlight reel.

Here’s a list of Georgia’s top performers:

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith: Recorded 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery that he returned for a 63-yard touchdown.

Recorded 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery that he returned for a 63-yard touchdown. Bills running back James Cook: Finished the Bills’ victory over the Jets with 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns, the only player to record multiple scores on the ground in Week 2.

Finished the Bills’ victory over the Jets with 132 yards rushing and two touchdowns, the only player to record multiple scores on the ground in Week 2. Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker: Recorded first-career sack in the Falcons’ victory over the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Recorded first-career sack in the Falcons’ victory over the Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Falcons edge Leonard Floyd: Notched first sack as a Falcon paired with one tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits.

Notched first sack as a Falcon paired with one tackle for a loss and three quarterback hits. Texans running back Nick Chubb: Rushed for 43 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, his first since returning from injury.

Rushed for 43 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, his first since returning from injury. Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith: Started at safety in the Buccaneers’ victory over the Texans, where he recorded a team-leading six tackles and his first-career sack.

Started at safety in the Buccaneers’ victory over the Texans, where he recorded a team-leading six tackles and his first-career sack. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers: Caught five of his eight targets for 38 yards but was limited with a knee injury.

Caught five of his eight targets for 38 yards but was limited with a knee injury. Eagles defensive tackle Jalon Walker: Made two tackles in the Eagles’ victory over the Chiefs with one for a loss and three quarterback hits.

Offensive line recharging during off week

Most might not love having an off week this early in the season.

With Georgia coming off a thrilling 44-41 win, some might want to see Georgia continue to ride the momentum after the comeback win.

Internally, the Bulldogs are happy to have this week off. Especially when it comes to the offensive line.

Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene returned to action on Saturday against Tennessee. Neither finished the game after first suffering injuries against Marshall to open the season. Gaston has been playing through knee and ankle injuries, while it’s a back injury for Greene.

“Well, Juan is trying to get healthy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “He came in, Donnie (Glover) got a little banged up, and he came in and helped Donnie out there for a period of time. Then he had another ankle that was bothering him, and he came out, and they just kept going back and forth. But he’s not completely all the way healed and trying to get well. So we’re just trying to get all those guys back so they can get better.”

With Gaston out, Glover made his first career start on Saturday. The freshman, who only got to Georgia this summer instead of in January with most of the 2025 signing class, has quickly impressed in his time in Athens.

Photo of the day

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates the team's overtime win after an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on quarterback Gunner Stockton:

“You wanna play hard for players that make sacrifices and that you like...The players love Gunner, they wanna play hard for him. He doesn’t complain, he doesn’t point fingers, he doesn’t lay blame. He takes hits on the chin and takes some pretty vicious ones, and he gets up and goes on to play the next play.”

Mike White provides offseason basketball update

Georgia football’s thrilling victory over Tennessee is still the talk of the town in Athens, Georgia, but while the Bulldogs are off this week, another head coach took time to speak with the media.

Head basketball coach Mike White met with reporters on Monday to provide an update on his team, which like most others in college basketball, had significant turnover via the transfer portal.

“Really hard-working group, really different team than last year’s team,” said White, who led Georgia into the NCAA tournament last season for the first time in 10 years. “For the most part, our guys that we signed out of the portal are what we thought.”

The Bulldogs’ transfer class of five players only ranked 34th in 247Sports’ assessment, but White likes the team chemistry and ESPN’s Joe Lunardi thinks enough of Georgia to pencil it into his NCAA bracketology field.

To read more about Georgia’s upcoming team, use the link below.

Trivia answer

Tony Dorsett -- He rushed for 100 yards against Georgia as a freshman in 1973 during Pittsburgh’s season-opening game and recorded 202 yards on the ground three years later in its 1976 Sugar Bowl victory that decided the national champion.