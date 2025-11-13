Saturday’s game against Texas is one of the biggest ever at Sanford Stadium. It features major Playoff implications for both teams and it has some historic significance too given that Texas, in its second season in the SEC, will play at UGA for the first time.

It’s also an opportunity for the Bulldogs to build on their biggest accomplishment from a year ago by completing the trilogy and beating Texas for a third time.

A game of this magnitude requires a big buildup, and DawgNation has an amazing event Thursday night to help do just that. And I’d personally like to invite you to attend.

We’ll be at Terrapin Brewery in Athens for a night we’re calling DawgNation On Tap.

The entire DawgNation team will be there as will some special guests. We’re proud to have Jon Stinchcomb, Davin Bellamy and Rodrigo Blankenship on hand with us too.

We’ve got free food courtesy of Suchero’s and your first beer will be complimentary as well from Terrapin.

We’re even giving away a pair of tickets to the big game on Saturday.

It’s a free event, but we’d love to have you RSVP. Simply go to DawgNation.com/ontap to reserve your spot.

Also, check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

How many active head coaches have won an SEC Championship game?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby Smart explains what Billy Napier was doing at Georgia’s practice Tuesday

If you can’t beat them, join them.

That’s what many assumed former Florida head coach Billy Napier did when he was spotted at Georgia’s practice Tuesday afternoon.

Kirby Smart knows the former Gator well, with the two working together at Alabama.

Napier also knows Georgia’s next foe well, having already beaten the Texas Longhorns this year when he was the head coach at Florida. Napier was fired in October, giving him plenty of free time.

So Smart had Napier at Georgia’s practice on Tuesday.

“I mean, people don’t understand relationships in coaches,” Smart said. “Coaches have a brotherhood and a fraternity together, and his dad was good friends with my dad. His dad was really good friends with Coach Bobo, and we all grew up in the state of Georgia with our fathers coaching high school football. They were well-respected people. He’s been a friend for a long time, so he dropped by, yeah, but that was really it.”

With Georgia taking on Texas this week, it’s easy to see why Smart would want to pick the brain of someone who has already beaten the No. 10 Longhorns this season.

Florida won 29-21 when the two teams met in Gainesville on Oct. 4. Texas had an off week prior to traveling to Florida, just as the Longhorns did before this week’s game against Georgia.

Odds to win the CFP

1. Ohio State, +185

2. Indiana, +450

3. Texas A&M, +750

4. Alabama, +850

5. Notre Dame, +1000

6. Georgia, +1300

7. Oregon, +1800

7. Texas Tech, +1800

9. Ole Miss, +2000

10. Texas, +3500

11. Oklahoma, +6000

12. Vanderbilt, +7500

Georgia availability report

Georgia will play its final SEC game of the season on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns.

And the Bulldogs could well have two key members of their team back in the fold.

The first availability report of the week did not have Demello Jones listed, while Lawson Luckie was probable. Defensive lineman Joshua Horton was also listed as probable.

Luckie left last week’s game against Mississippi State after suffering a blow to the head in the second quarter.

“Lawson is doing well. I think he’s going make a good quick turn, but we’ll see,” Smart said.

As for Jones, he left in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s win over Florida with an elbow injury. Jones traveled with the team to Mississippi State and dressed out but did not play in the game.

Smart shared on Wednesday that both guys had been practicing this week.

Texas had no injuries to report.

Photo of the day

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) hits Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on the Packers-Eagles game featuring 12 former Bulldogs:

“I think about nine or 10 of them jumped in a picture together and sent that picture around to our staff and players. It’s meaningful that they care enough to take that photo after the game and says a lot about the history and pride that those guys have for the University of Georgia.”

Double standards noted in CFP rankings

The College Football Playoff is two weeks into its rankings, and already, there are questions about the new selection committee.

The top five teams in the CFP rankings stayed the same this week, even as results on the field and key metrics indicated change may have been in order.

It seems inevitable there will be another debate over Big Ten vs. SEC when it comes to regarding the strength of the conferences.

CFP chairman Mack Rhoades acknowledged the committee held a lengthy discussions when evaluating No. 2-ranked Indiana and No. 3-ranked Texas A&M, and newly-minted No. 6 and the team it passed, now No. 7 Ole Miss.

Trivia answer

One — Kirby Smart