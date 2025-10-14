Georgia narrowly escaped with another road win on Saturday at Auburn. It, of course, wasn’t always pretty, but securing a victory in a hostile environment is a significant accomplishment.

The last time UGA won on the road, in September to Tennessee, it dropped its next game at home to Alabama. This week it gets a do-over.

No. 5 Ole Miss comes to Sanford Stadium this Saturday, and the game provides the Bulldogs a chance to show that they’re better than their shakiest moments against Auburn suggest they are. It’s also a chance for Georgia fans to create a raucous environment similar to what it was for the Alabama game.

I have no doubt the fans will do their part. I’m less certain of what we’ll see from the Bulldogs.

At their best, they’re a resilient team that never quits and fights to the end of every game. At their worst, they’re also a team that seems to bury itself in a hole in the first half on a continual basis.

The good news is Georgia has reached the halfway point of the regular season and is 5-1. If it can replicate that same performance over the next six games, it will almost certainly be back in the College Football Playoff.

How possible is that? Saturday against the Rebels should tell us a lot.

Trivia time

When did Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia coach Kirby Smart cross paths on Alabama’s staff?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby Smart challenges Georgia fans to provide ‘best atmosphere we’ve ever had in Sanford Stadium’

Kirby Smart acknowledged he’s going to need Georgia’s fans on Saturday if he’s to beat No. 5 Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin.

The Georgia coach used part of his opening statement to acknowledge the Georgia fans who made the trip to Auburn this past weekend. He felt their noise had an impact on Auburn’s ability to execute.

He wants much more of that this Saturday when the Bulldogs should have a significant homefield advantage.

“We need the best atmosphere we’ve ever had in Sanford Stadium,” Smart said.

After challenging his own fans, Smart went right into praising Kiffin. The two worked together on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff in 2014 and 2015.

Smart and Georgia won the first matchup between the two coaches in 2023. Ole Miss returned the favor last season, upsetting Georgia in Oxford, Mississippi.

The home team has won the first two meetings between the two coaches with the most SEC wins since the start of the 2021 season.

How the SEC fared in Week 7

Week 7 included several close calls for teams across the SEC. Here is how the conference fared:

Ole Miss defeated Washington State, 24-21.

Texas A&M defeated Florida, 34-17.

Texas defeated Oklahoma, 23-6.

Alabama defeated Missouri, 27-24.

Georgia defeated Auburn, 20-10.

LSU defeated South Carolina, 20-10.

Tennessee defeated Arkansas, 34-31.

Kirby Smart doubles down on his stance regarding controversial timeout

Georgia coach Kirby Smart still believes he was in the right in terms of what he was signaling during Georgia’s win over Auburn.

The officials stopped play before a third down with 12:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. Smart had been trying to get the official’s attention and pushed his hands together.

But the officials did not give Georgia a timeout and instead reset the down.

Smart on Monday said that he had not heard from anyone at the SEC.

“I talked to no one the SEC office-wise,” Smart said on Monday. “I stand by what I talked about after the game. I’m worried about Ole Miss.”

Georgia ended up picking up 26 yards on the following play, but it was negated by a blindside block on Cash Jones. The Bulldogs missed a 45-yard field goal at the conclusion of the drive, keeping the score at 13-10.

Georgia would go on to win the game by a 20-10 margin. After the game, Smart explained his version of the events.

“They’re clapping,” Smart said on Saturday. “So I told him before the game, if these guys clap, it’s a penalty. They can’t clap because it will fault snap. I’ve lost games on that before in the stadium. And I told him I said they clap. I want to tell you, I got somebody in the box watching every play. They were clapping. So I ran over to him and said they’re clapping. They’re clapping. And he thought I called timeout. And so I wanted to make sure he understood.”

Smart felt very confident after the win that he was not signaling to call a timeout.

“Go lip read, because I’m screaming, they’re clapping,” Smart said. “They’re clapping. I didn’t need a timeout because we were going to get it off before the shot clock. It was 2,1. We’re going to get it off before the play clock ended. And I didn’t need a timeout. It was the fact that they were clapping. I wanted him to call it because it’s a penalty.”

Photo of the day

Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71) and others celebrate the start of the fourth quarter during their game against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Auburn, Al. Georgia won 20-10. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on offensive lineman Monore Freeling earning SEC Player of the Week honors:

“I was questioning whether we should even bring him on the trip. He texts me and says, ‘I’m going on this trip, and I’m playing, and I’m going to be ready.’ It just says a ton about his competitive character in a day and age when some guys have to look out for themselves or whatever, and he’s all about the team.”

Georgia football growing up

Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows better than anyone there’s only one sure way to keep Ole Miss from scoring, and that’s to keep the Rebels’ explosive offense off the field.

Georgia’s Top 10 showdown with Ole Miss at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday is the sort of matchup Smart might have had in mind when devising a run-heavy offensive identity that would give the Bulldogs their best shot at a championship season.

UGA has had to start six different offensive line combinations in the first six games as a result of injuries, but it’s still averaging 185.5 yards per game on the ground, even after facing the nation’s No. 11 run defense at Auburn (86.5 yards per game allowed) in last Saturday’s 20-10 road win.

“I’m proud of their toughness and the way they play,” Smart said of his offensive line, which has often included two true freshmen. “That drive they had late in the (Auburn) game shows something about their character and their ability to overcome and convert some third downs.”

Trivia answer

2014-2015