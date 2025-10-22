Georgia’s next game two Saturdays from now against Florida has a different feel to it since the Gators fired Billy Napier.

Rumors had been swirling for days leading into Florida’s game last Saturday against Mississippi State that it could be Napier’s final game whether he won or lost. As it turns out that was true. Florida won narrowly against the Bulldogs, and yet Napier’s firing was still announced a day later.

It seems Florida had been preparing to move on from Napier for several weeks -- if not more than a year. However, the specific timing of the decision in the lead-up to the game against UGA feels like it could be intentional.

Interim coaching staffs have had success recently across college football. UCLA has won three straight with its interim coaching staff after Jerry Neuheisel was elevated to offensive coordinator. UAB just upset previously-undefeated Memphis the week after Trent Dilfer was fired, and Arkansas -- with interim coach Bobby Petrino -- has played close games against ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks.

It seems the Gators might be seeking some of that magic too.

It will be Georgia’s job to make sure they’re ready for whatever surprises Florida has in store. My prediction is they’ll do just that.

Trivia time

What is Kirby Smart’s record at Sanford Stadium in the 59 games he’s coached?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby Smart understands why Florida fired Billy Napier

Kirby Smart understands the reality of the situation at Florida.

He has a lot of respect for the now-unemployed Billy Napier. The two worked together at Alabama before Napier spent the previous three seasons running the Florida program.

Napier will not be seeing Smart in Jacksonville on Nov. 1, as Napier was fired after going 22-23 at Florida.

Napier was 0-3 against Smart, with each loss coming by double digits.

“I like Billy a lot,” Smart said. “I think Billy is very intelligent, very well-organized. His attention to detail is at a really high level. He’s a guy that thinks things out really well. I think they’ve recruited well and done a good job. I hate it in this profession. We all know what we sign up for, and Billy understands that.”

Florida and Georgia are both off this week, giving both teams extra time to prepare for the matchup. Florida will be led by interim coach Billy Gonzales.

Napier had been Florida’s play-caller, which will throw a few new wrinkles into the matchup prep.

Updated national championship odds

Here are the updated national championship odds after Week 8, according to ESPN BET:

1. Ohio State, +260

2. Alabama, +650

3. Indiana, +800

4. Notre Dame, +1000

4. Oregon, +1000

6. Texas A&M, +1100

7. Georgia, +1200

8. Miami, +1600

9. Texas, +1800

10. Ole Miss, +2500

Texas Tech, +2500

What comes next following Colbie Young injury update

Georgia will be without wide receiver Colbie Young for the foreseeable future after he suffered a leg fracture in Saturday’s win over Ole Miss.

Young entered the game as Georgia’s leading receiver. Now the Bulldogs will have to replace that.

“The physicality, the ownership, the accountability, the willingness to play positions, and then it was slowly coming out in the season with his play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Young. “We found that he was one of the hardest guys to tackle, so his touches went up. He was the best point of attack blocker. He was the best vertical guy, and it’s unfortunate that it happens. It’s a part of football. I reassured him that his work that he put in was noticed, and that’s what he can control now. He has to control getting healthy.”

Smart indicated that Young, wide receiver Talyn Taylor and defensive back Kyron Jones will all be out but did not provide a timeline for a possible return.

Photo of the day

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) celebrates with teammates for his third touchdown during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 43-35 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Offensive lineman Monroe Freeling on quarterback Gunner Stockton:

“The Kentucky game, I remember I got hurt and I was in the locker room watching the game, and I saw him go scramble for a first down. He was going, and I saw him take a slide and I was like, ‘That’s the smartest decision I’ve seen Gunner make so far this season.’”

Matthew Stafford sets NFL record in London

Matthew Stafford was slinging in the London rain on Sunday, to the tune of an NFL international game-record five touchdown passes.

“Do I get a sword or something?” Stafford told reporters in London after the game. “It’s a cool thing, we’ll see how long it (the record) lasts.”

There were some who wondered how much longer Stafford could last after back issues limited his offseason training and put his NFL future in question.

The 37-year-old former Georgia quarterback has silenced the doubters, getting the Los Angeles Rams off to a 5-2 start with the 35-7 victory over Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium.

Trivia answer

54-5