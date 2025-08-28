My goal as the host of DawgNation Daily is to be as transparent as possible.

For instance, this week Georgia plays Marshall. Of course, we’re going to talk about it, and the main theme of the discussion will center around the excitement UGA fans have about the season’s return.

That’s a fun time, but admittedly, as a show host, you’re always hoping some juicy content falls into your lap to make the ongoing conversation feel more urgent.

Well, it seems we’ve finally got some of that.

Thundering Herd defensive lineman Katron Evans gave the Bulldogs about as much bulletin board material as a Marshall player conceivably could this week when he all but predicted his team to get the win while saying he didn’t think he and his teammates would be intimidated by playing in Sanford Stadium.

My theory is that any extra motivation is probably a good thing, so don’t be surprised if you hear a lot more about these comments before Saturday.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What are the names of Georgia’s three current mascots?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Marshall player calls Georgia out

Marshall defensive lineman Katron Evans wants all the smoke, as the kids say.

At least, he wanted it when he spoke to reporters yesterday when asked about the Thundering Herd’s game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

“I feel like the first week is the best time to have them because we don’t know what they expect out of them and they really don’t know what they expect out of us because we’re a whole new team, 60-plus new players,” Marshall defensive lineman Katron Evans said in a news conference on Tuesday. “So it’s like it’s the best time to have Georgia, especially being that we’re a Group of Five school and they’re SEC.”

Evans might be right about that. But he kept going with a more controversial statement to come from an unproven Group of Five team.

“From just watching their film, they capitalize off of a lot of people’s mistakes,” he said. “If you truly, truly watch their film, a lot of the big plays they’ve got are when people mess up.”

Evans, who has visited Florida and Indiana while playing for Charlotte — along with sold-out stadiums when he played for Jackson State — added Sanford Stadium won’t be unlike atmospheres he’s been in before.

Injury Update: Status of key UGA players before kickoff

Kirby Smart updated the injury status of a few key players before kickoff on Saturday.

Smart said punter Brett Thorson is still questionable to play after tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship Game last season.

“He punted in some punt situations today, so I don’t know yet if he’s going to be clear,” Smart said on Tuesday. “He’s going to be clear to kick, but there’s more to it than kicking, just like the way he got injured, right? He has to get clear to that point, I don’t know if we’re to that point yet, but he’s kicking in action now.”

Smart added that backup center Malachi Toliver (ankle) is working back to health and projected starting defensive back Joenel Aguero is healthy.

Chris Cole earning late preseason hype

The time for preseason hype around Georgia football is rapidly running out, but it’s not too late for a few more players to get some love before kickoff.

One name that got a lot of traction from Georgia players and Smart this week was Chris Cole. The athletic linebacker is expected to be next in line after CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson moves on, but some believe Cole will impact the defense heavily this season.

“He works really hard, and he’s got great toughness, and length,” Smart said. “He’s got multiple positions. He plays all over the field for us, and he’s just a joy to work with, he’s a note taker, a student of the game.

“When you talk about successful people, they have pride in their performance. He has a lot of pride in his performance.”

Cole has impressed one of Georgia’s offensive leaders in senior tight end Lawson Luckie.

“He’s just a dude that brings an insane amount of energy,” Luckie said. “It’s sideline to sideline, he’s everywhere, man. He runs so hard every play. He’s just wild, man. His hat’s always on fire.”

Photo of the Day

Former 5-star prospect Chris Cole is expected to take a big leap on the field in his sophmore season with Georgia football. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

UGA coach Kirby Smart on fans calling for a fast start from the offense on Saturday:

“I don’t know how it would be reserved for the offense — why would it not be a kickoff return team, or kick team, or a defensive unit? I don’t put fast starts on one unit."

Week 1 starts tonight

Of course, the best is yet to come with Week 1 of college football season. And like watching Kansas State play Iowa State in Ireland last week, Thursday night’s games won’t blow Georgia fan’s minds.

But it’s still college football, and we still love and miss it.

There are 17 games kicking off tonight, several of which have Division II opponents headed to the slaughter. There are some games of mild interest, though.

No. 25 Boise State at USF — The Broncos’ first game without Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty is on the road. Boise State is expected to make a run at another College Football Playoff appearance, but a bad start tonight would be a rough look for the Broncos’ future.

Central Arkansas at Missouri — Really only two things should be known about this game. It’s the first SEC game of the season and we’ll see the continued quarterback battle of Penn State transfer Beau Pribula and Sam Horn.

Nebraska at Cincinnati — The 9 p.m. kickoff on ESPN gives us a showdown between the Big Ten and Big 12. Cincinnati has struggled since moving to the Power 4 and Nebraska is expecting a big jump in year three under Matt Rhule.

Trivia answer

Uga, Hairy Dawg, Spike