As Georgia prepares to play Ole Miss again, it’s appropriate to remember that Kirby Smart has frequently downplayed the significance of rematches.

However, it’s also important to note that Smart’s teams are 4-0 under those circumstances. Three of those wins were so-called “revenge” games, a rematch in which the Bulldogs had lost the earlier matchup. There was also the 2024 SEC championship game when Georgia beat Texas for a second time in the same season.

That’s a piece of history that Georgia is hoping to replicate after it also knocked off the Rebels in October -- a game in which the Bulldogs defense had no success stopping the Ole Miss offense for most of the game until it found its footing late as part of a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to seal one of the most exciting wins of the year.

The fact that UGA has already beaten Ole Miss once this season won’t make it any easier to repeat the feat in the Sugar Bowl. Smart is right about that. And yet, what Georgia has shown since then -- including a dominant win in the rematch vs. Alabama in the SEC championship -- indicates that it might have what it takes to match its success from October.

If it does, it could be well on its way to a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

Trivia time

What two venues has Georgia played the Sugar Bowl in?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Smart goes off on transfer portal

Smart didn’t hold back when he was asked about the transfer portal.

The Georgia coach was asked about how he manages that potential distraction as the Bulldogs focus on their upcoming College Football Playoff game.

“How about you announce that you’re getting better and you’re going to practice and, like, actually do what the 20 and 30 years of college football players did before you, which was practice in December when they’re on good teams, and get better,” Smart said.

“Because if you’re going to play somewhere else, you know what you need to do? You need to get better. If you’re going to play here, you know what you need to do? You need to get better. If you want to go to the National Football League and play, this is your last chance to get better because they’re not going to give you much opportunity.”

To date, Georgia has lost two players to the transfer portal in tight end Pearce Spurlin and cornerback Daniel Harris.

Latest on the Georgia football injury situation

Georgia has not played since a Dec. 6 win over Alabama in the SEC championship game.

But the Bulldogs still have a number of injuries they are dealing with as Georgia prepares for its quarterfinal College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss.

Chief among them is outside linebacker Gabe Harris, who is dealing with a turf toe injury.

Smart said Georgia hopes to have Harris out there.

“Gabe’s a wrecker, man. He wrecks things. He’s tough, physical, relentless,” Smart said. “He’s been a force with our defense, and he’s one of those guys that doesn’t question things. He just gets out there and works, competes, and gets better, and I’m really proud of the improvement he’s made for our defense.”

As for Georgia’s other injuries, Colbie Young continues to try and recover from a leg fracture he suffered in Georgia’s first win over Ole Miss.

Fellow wide receiver Noah Thomas is dealing with a back injury that limited to just one snap in the SEC championship game. Running back Chauncey Bowens also left the SEC championship game. Both are expected to be able to play against Ole Miss.

Defensive backs Joenel Aguero and Zion Branch did not play against Alabama. Aguero is dealing with a wrist injury and was replaced in the starting lineup by Rasean Dinkins.

Georgia could see freshman tight end Ethan Barbour return to action. He suffered an ankle injury in Georgia’s second game of the season against Austin Peay.

On the offensive line, Georgia expects to be without Drew Bobo once again. He is dealing with a foot injury. Malachi Toliver got the start in the SEC championship game against Alabama.

Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker (11) celebrates a third-down stop against Notre Dame during the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome on Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) **This photo is to be used only with stories from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.** (Jason Getz /McClatchy Tribune)

Smart on last year’s College Football Playoff experience:

“I can’t say we’re better for having gone through it. I mean, would we be better if we won that game? Would we be as motivated as we won that game? I don’t know that. I think the two teams are very different. I think we’re a different leadership group, different team.”

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks receives raise, contract extension

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks has been rewarded for his services, as the school announced a new contract extension and raise for Brooks.

The UGA Athletic Association executive committee approved a raise for Brooks that increases his base salary by $125,000 each year on his contract. His salary will rise from $1,375,000 this year to $1,500,000. His deal was also extended through June of 2031.

Brooks will see his average annual compensation rise from $1,525,000 to $1,750,000 over the course of the deal. That is before any incentives that come from student-athlete academic performance goals and final Learfield Directors Cup standings.

“Since his hiring, Josh Brooks has been an outstanding leader for Georgia Athletics and proven to be one of the nation’s most successful and widely respected athletic directors,” Georgia President Jere W. Morehead said. “I am pleased we have secured his long-term future with the University of Georgia.”

Brooks has served as the school’s full-time athletic director since January of 2021, taking over for Greg McGarity.

Trivia answer

Caesars Superdome and the Georgia Dome