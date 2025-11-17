I’m going to do something I hate. I’m going to talk about the Heisman Trophy.

The reason I don’t like this conversation is because it’s easy hype. It’s low-hanging fruit for the media to punctuate even the most modest performance.

“Should so-and-so be in consideration for the Heisman?” There’s already way too much of that sort of thing. And yet, I believe it’s time to have that exact conversation in regards to Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Connor Riley noted after Saturday’s game that Stockton’s numbers through 10 games this season are already better than Georgia’s last Heisman finalist, Stetson Bennett.

Bennett, who is rightly remembered as an all-time great at UGA, also benefited from the likes of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey as part of his offense. Stockton has plenty of weapons too, but perhaps unlike Bennett, Stockton might truly be the best player on this offense.

After a total of five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win vs. Texas, how could you conclude anything different?

Stockton has made quite a journey over the last year -- from obscurity to scrutiny and now to stardom. He doesn’t seem all that impacted by it, but he is making a major impact on Georgia. And that’s why Heisman voters should take notice.

Trivia time

How many yards rushing does Texas have in its last three games against Georgia combined?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton ‘keeps getting better’

For the second year in a row, Gunner Stockton did not finish Georgia’s game against Texas at quarterback.

In last year’s SEC championship game, Stockton was knocked out of the game by Texas safety Andrew Mukaba. Carson Beck came in, handed the ball off to Trevor Etienne and Georgia won 22-19 in overtime.

On Saturday, Ryan Puglisi finished Georgia’s game as the team’s quarterback. That was because Stockton accounted for five touchdowns and led the Bulldogs to a 35-10 home win over No. 10 Texas.

“He’s a fighter,” wide receiver Noah Thomas said of Stockton. “He never gets too high, never gets too low. He’s focused on the task at hand, and he did it tonight.”

Thomas caught the first two touchdowns of the night from Stockton, staking the Bulldogs to a 14-3 lead.

Stockton’s final three touchdowns all came in the fourth quarter. He hit London Humphreys for a 30-yard score to go up 21-10. After Georgia recovered an onside kick, Stockton led another Georgia touchdown drive. He found Lawson Luckie open for a touchdown to make it 28-10.

After a Texas punt, Stockton ran in the final score of the night on a 4-yard keeper. It proved to be his final play of the night, far less dramatic than the hit he sustained against Texas last December.

AP Top 25 Poll

Ohio State, 10-0 Indiana, 11-0 Texas A&M, 10-0 Georgia, 9-1 (+1) Ole Miss, 10-1 (+1) Texas Tech, 10-1 (+1) Oregon, 9-1 (+1) Oklahoma, 8-2 (+3) Notre Dame, 8-2 Alabama, 8-2 (-6) BYU, 9-1 (+1) Vanderbilt, 8-2 (+1) Utah, 8-2 (+2) Miami, 8-2 (+2) Georgia Tech, 9-1 (-1) USC, 8-2 (+1) Texas, 7-3 (-7) Michigan, 8-2 Virginia, 9-2 (+1) Tennessee, 7-3 (+1) James Madison, 9-1 (+3) North Texas, 9-1 Missouri, 7-3 Tulane, 8-2 Houston, 8-2

Onside kick call even surprised Georgia players

Not even Georgia’s players knew that Kirby Smart had called an onside kick with the Bulldogs leading 21-10 in the fourth quarter.

“I didn’t even know we were doing it,” wide receiver Noah Thomas said. “I just heard the crowd screaming out loud, we got it. But yeah, I love when we play aggressive all the time. I mean, that’s who we are. We are the aggressive team.”

So you can imagine how Texas felt when Peyton Woodring perfectly executed a surprise onside kick that would be caught by Cash Jones, a Texas native.

It was the first onside kick recovery in Kirby Smart’s tenure as Georgia’s head coach. He understood the risk.

The payoff proved to be worth it.

“It was a big momentum play, and it would have been, every one of y’all would have thought I was an idiot if it didn’t work,” Smart said. “So that’s OK too, that’s part of football.”

Georgia had just scored on a 10-play drive that zapped 6:01 from the clock. After the Jones recovery, Georgia marched down the field to score another touchdown, as Gunner Stockton found Lawson Luckie for a touchdown.

The Luckie catch put Georgia up 28-10. Texas went 11 minutes and 28 seconds of game action without touching the football.

Photo of the day

Georgia players run onto the field before an NCAA football game against Texas at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 35-10 over Texas. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on having a physical team:

“It’s what we build our core culture around is being the more physical team. You have to recruit physical players, and they have to buy into that process. I don’t know that — a lot of these kids nowadays, they want a check. They don’t want physicality. When you have the check and no physicality, you end up with nothing. So you’re not just getting checks at our place. We’re hitting people.”

Kirby Smart provides update on LB CJ Allen after knee injury

Georgia’s defense delivered one of its finest performances of the season, holding Texas to 10 points in a 35-10 win over the Longhorns.

And it did so without its defensive leader, as linebacker CJ Allen was ruled out for the game with a leg injury.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Allen following the win.

“Something to do with his knee,” Smart said. “They were taking him to get an MRI. I don’t know the results but he was saying they were good after the game.”

Allen left the game in the second quarter with Georgia leading 14-3. He went to the locker room. Allen was replaced in the lineup by Chris Cole.

Trivia answer

83