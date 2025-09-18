Amidst the excitement of Georgia’s win at Tennessee on Saturday, it shouldn’t get lost that the Bulldogs have arguably an even bigger game two weeks from now against Alabama. And it’s not too soon to start thinking about how it might play out.

Looking back on UGA’s previous games against the Crimson Tide, I think one stat tells almost all that’s needed to be known.

When the Bulldogs lost to Alabama last season, they only rushed for 80 yards. Likewise, in Georgia’s loss in the 2023 SEC championship game, it only rushed for 78 yards.

However, when UGA beat Alabama for the national championship at the end of 2021, it rushed for 166 yards (minus 24 lost yards from sacks).

This trend makes the mission for next Saturday clear. The Bulldogs’ ground attack needs a successful day.

Georgia ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns last week against Tennessee. If it can replicate something close to that against the Crimson Tide, then the raucous crowd at Sanford Stadium could be in for a happy day.

Georgia secondary goes back to work

Georgia knew its plan going into Saturday’s game against Tennessee.

The defense was going to be successful so long as it didn’t give up explosive plays in the back end.

By that metric, it was not a successful day for the Georgia defense. The Bulldogs gave up touchdown passes of 32, 56 and 72 yards on Saturday. Using Georgia’s own standard of an explosive pass play, Georgia surrendered six pass plays of 16 yards or more.

“When you get the ball thrown over your head and give up explosives, you don’t play well. It pretty much comes down to that,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “There’s 35, 40 plays in the game — there’s 35, 40 plays in a window of the game where we were in control of the game defensively, but it didn’t start that way and it wasn’t that way late when we gave up the explosives. So there’s good and bad. But I mean, all those DBs, they’ve all made that play before, but they didn’t make it when we had to make it.”

The explosive plays are the most concerning area of the defense, especially with Alabama coming to town on the other side of the off week. The Crimson Tide have the No. 2 passing offense in the SEC, led by receivers Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard.

Williams won the matchup last year between these two schools, as he had the game-winning score on a 75-yard touchdown catch and run. The issues on that play looked similar to what happened to Georgia this past Saturday.

And the Bulldogs are using their off week to make sure history does not repeat itself.

Updated Heisman odds

There are a lot of games left in the college football season, so any rankings should be taken with a grain of salt.

But Heisman odds are fun to discuss, so here are the current favorites through three weeks of the season, according to DraftKings:

John Mateer, Oklahoma quarterback: +800

Carson Beck, Miami quarterback: +900

Dante Moore, Oregon quarterback: +1200

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU quarterback: +1300

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State wide receiver: +1500

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M quarterback: +1500

Julian Sayin, Ohio State quarterback: +1500

Gunner Stockton, Georgia quarterback: +1500

Joey Aguilar, Tennessee quarterback: +1600

QB Gunner Stockton set to have high school jersey retired

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has had quite the week.

His performance against Tennessee made him the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week, Davey O’Brien Award National QB of the Week and the Manning Award Star of the Week.

On Friday night, he will add one more honor to this week’s list. Stockton’s high school, Rabun County High School, will retire his No. 14 jersey before its game against Banks County.

Stockton excelled for the Tigers long before he ever put on the No. 14 Georgia jersey, as he holds the Georgia High School state record for passing touchdowns with 177. Only Trevor Lawrence and current Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo have more passing yards than Stockton did on Saturday.

For the first time in his Georgia career, Stockton looked like the player who used to dominate on Friday nights.

In his fourth start as Georgia’s quarterback, Stockton completed 23 of his 31 pass attempts for 304 yards. He ran for a touchdown on Georgia’s first drive of the game while throwing for two more.

His final touchdown pass was a 28-yard strike to London Humphreys. Given the stakes, it’s arguably the best throw made by a quarterback of Kirby Smart’s tenure.

“Like everyone says, he’s a dawg and you can see it throughout the film,” linebacker Chris Cole said. “Just to see him work so hard throughout the week and he’s so unfazed when he has so much adversity, you know, playing the QB is a hard position. So, just to see him go into that environment as the starting QB and just be able to, you know, get the job done was awesome.”

It’s a stark turnaround for Stockton, who was viewed as a major question mark entering the game against Tennessee.

Photo of the day

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) is sacked by Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the second half in an NCAA football game at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, September 13, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee in overtime. (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Linebacker Chris Cole on Raylen Wilson’s hit on Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar:

“I (saw) it right in front of me. I was actually on the sideline ... I (saw) it and I heard it. It was crazy, man. I was so excited for Raylen, and that got me pumped. I was ready to get back on the field, and I wanted to hit somebody, too after that.”

Georgia opens as early favorite over Alabama

Georgia’s highly anticipated matchup against Alabama is still over a week away, but sportsbooks are already listing the home Bulldogs as a slight favorite.

Georgia opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite over Alabama in the upcoming battle of SEC powerhouses, per FanDuel.com.

Both teams are off this week after playing games last Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) are coming off a 44-41 overtime victory at Tennessee and are ranked No. 5 in the nation, while the Crimson Tide beat Wisconsin, 38-14, last Saturday in Tuscaloosa to move up to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is 1-6 all-time against Alabama — including last season’s 41-34 loss in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first season as the Crimson Tide’s head coach.

Smart has not had the opportunity to coach against Alabama between the hedges in Sanford Stadium, where the Bulldogs are riding a school-record 33-game home win streak.

But that chance will come next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

