Good morning DawgNation, I’m writing this to you from the frozen tundra that is my neighborhood. We were hit relatively hard by the weekend’s winter weather. So far, the power has stayed on though. Hopefully, you’re safe and warm wherever you happen to be.

There are some interesting notes around UGA as we begin a new week.

First of all, congratulations are in order to two former Bulldogs -- offensive lineman Jared Wilson with the New England Patriots and running back Kenny McIntosh with the Seattle Seahawks -- who punched their tickets for the Super Bowl after two entertaining conference championship games on Sunday. This is the 25th straight year for UGA to have a former player in the Super Bowl.

Not to mention, Seahawks coach Mike McDonald is also a Georgia grad.

The news was not as good for Georgia basketball -- which was blown out at Texas on Saturday. UGA also announced that its home game against Tennessee -- originally scheduled for Tuesday -- was being postponed until Wednesday night due to the lingering icy conditions.

However, one a positive note, the Lady Dawgs got a big win at Kentucky over the weekend, running their record to 18-3 on the season.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What season did Georgia wear its black jerseys against Auburn, earning a 45-20 victory?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia women’s basketball fighting for Top 25 respect

Georgia women’s basketball fourth-year coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, aka, “Coach Abe,” just needed a fighting chance this season.

That chance came in the form of having enough NIL money to secure transfers like Dani Carnegie and Rylie Theuerkauf, while developing upcoming talent like sophomores Trinity Turner and Mia Woolfolk.

Carnegie, a former Grayson High School star, scored 32 points in a win over Ole Miss last Sunday and 31 against Arkansas on Thursday before pouring in 19 in an upset at No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs, playing with the discipline and toughness Abrahamson-Henderson’s teams are noted for, could be on the verge of a Top 25 breakthrough on the heels of this three-game win streak.

Georgia football 2026 roster tracker

Committed from transfer portal

Entered transfer portal

Declared for NFL draft

Returning to Georgia

Texas toasts No. 21 Georgia basketball

Georgia won the first 20 minute half in Texas, but the Longhorns dominated the second half in scoring the 87-67 home victory.

“(Texas) played the same way (in the second half), we were a totally different team, it’s on us,” UGA coach Mike White said. “We came a little disconnected defensively.”

The 20-point margin represented the Bulldogs’ most-lopsided loss of the season and marked the 12th home win for Texas against a ranked opponent in the Moody Center, which is tied for the fourth-most in the nation over the past four seasons.

The No. 21-ranked Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 SEC) built a 37-30 halftime lead with Somto Cyril scoring 11 of his 12 points through the first 20 minutes against Texas (12-8, 3-4).

But even as Georgia was scoring points and leading, the Longhorns were successful slowing down UGA, which entered the game as the highest scoring team in the nation, averaging 94.8 points per outing.

“We needed to trust our system, and if that means a slower tempo, that’s what we need,” White said “We need to accept there will be certain defenses where we have to adjust to our tempo.

“It’s not about having the fastest tempo, it’s about being the most efficient.”

Photo of the day

2007: Georgia vs. Auburn, W 45-20 | Elissa Eubanks/AJC /Dawgnation)

Georgia football throwback

Nov. 10, 2007: Georgia defeated No. 18 Auburn, 45-20, wearing its black jerseys in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs warmed up in their traditional red jerseys before changing into the black ones.

How Georgia grad Mike Macdonald launched to NFL coaching stardom

Mike Macdonald is taking Seattle back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 10 years, in only his second year as the Seahawks head coach.

Seattle beat the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night at Lumen Field, 31-27, overcoming former Georgia star and NFL MVP favorite Matthew Stafford.

“I’m happy for our team. I’m happy for the 12s, happy for our city,” Macdonald said, giving an assist to the Seahawks’ fans.

Those who know 38-year-old Macdonald’s background and have worked with him wouldn’t and aren’t surprised by his approach or success.

Macdonald’s career trek started in Georgia’s Terry College of Business, where he earned a finance degree in 2010 and a master’s degree in sports management in 2013 while working on coach Mark Richt’s Bulldogs’ staff as a graduate assistant coach and football analyst.

Macdonald, who played at Centennial High School in Roswell before enrolling at UGA, launched his football career in Athens, too, coaching linebackers and running backs at Cedar Shoals High School (2008-09) soon after starting college.

Trivia answer

2007