Georgia women’s basketball surprised many with an announcement Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs mutually parted ways with coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson after four seasons and two NCAA Tournament appeareances.

It did not take long for Georgia to find its new coach, as the program hired former McNeese State coach Ayla Guzzardo one day later. Guzzardo spent one season with the Cowgirls, inheriting a 10-win team and winning a program-record 29 games.

The Bulldogs, who lost to Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, needed to work fast in order to preserve their roster. They have saw six of their top-eight scorers enter the transfer portal.

The reasoning behind the coaching change is unclear, but it indicates Georgia wants to return to the standard set by former coach Andy Landers years ago. And the Bulldogs hope hiring Guzzardo is the first step in doing so.

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Trivia time

How many head coaches has Georgia women’s basketball had?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia women’s basketball parts way with Katie Abrahamson-Henderson

The University of Georgia made a coaching change on Saturday.

Abrahamson-Henderson will no longer lead the women’s basketball program, the school announced weeks after the team appeared in the NCAA Tournament.

“We would like to thank Coach Abe for her leadership and wish her well moving forward,” J. Reid Parker director of athletics Josh Brooks said in a statement. “We are committed to building on the proud tradition of Lady Bulldog basketball and will continue to support our program with the necessary resources for future success. We have an outstanding group of alumni and a dedicated fan base. Our search for a new head coach will focus on someone who will carry on this legacy and connect with our student-athletes, alumni and supporters in an impactful way.”

Georgia compiled a 69-59 record under Abrahamson-Henderson, however two NCAA Tournament appearances were separated by a 25-37 record.

The Bulldogs won just seven SEC games during that span.

Georgia completed one of its best seasons under the former player in 2025, finishing with a 22-10 record and a 8-8 mark in conference play that earned it a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs fell to Virginia in the first round.

Georgia women’s basketball head coaches

Andy Landers Joni Taylor Katie Abrahamson-Henderson Ayla Guzzardo

Ayla Guzzardo named next head coach of Georgia women’s basketball

Georgia women’s basketball has its next head coach.

The Bulldogs hired Guzzardo, the program announced Sunday afternoon. The move comes one day after Georgia parted ways with Abrahamson-Henderson.

“We are excited to welcome Ayla and her family to the University of Georgia,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “This is a great day for our women’s basketball program. When looking for the next head coach, our goal was to find someone who would connect with our fans, support our student-athletes and continue to build on the proud tradition of Lady Bulldog basketball.

“Ayla’s passion is unmatched. She is a proven winner and someone our fans will love following. We can’t wait for her to get started.”

Guzzardo, who spent one season at McNeese State, piloted the best single-season turnaround in NCAA Division I women’s basketball in 2025. She inherited a 10-win team and quickly improved it, leading the Cowgirls to a program-record 29 wins with a conference title.

At Georgia, Guzzardo will be tasked with keeping a roster together, as six of its top eight scorers already entered the transfer portal. That includes sophomores Mia Woolfolk and Trinity Turner, who returned to the Bulldogs after earning spots on the SEC All-Freshmen Team in 2024.

The other Bulldogs in the portal are sophomore guard — and leading scorer — Dani Carnegie, redshirt freshman forward Miyah Verse, junior guard Enjulina Gonzalez and freshman forward Zhen Craft.

Photo of the day

Southeastern Louisiana head coach Ayla Guzzardo, center, slaps hands with Southeastern Louisiana guard Hailey Giaratano, left before an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Southland Conference women's tournament in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) (Matthew Hinton /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

LSU coach Kim Mulkey in a statement on Guzzardo:

“Ayla has earned this opportunity. I have watched her teams from afar, and I have played against her teams. She is an outstanding coach and an even better human being. She is a tireless worker and has proven herself to be a winner everywhere she has coached. Being from the same hometown, I have watched her grow up and become one heck of a basketball coach. While she will make my job harder in the SEC, I am so happy and proud of her. As we say in Louisiana — way to Geaux Georgia and Ayla!”

Brett Thorson trolls Kirby Smart with comically late birthday gifts

Brett Thorson will be missed by the Georgia football program.

Not just because of his punting ability but also due in part to his sense of humor.

Be it his early feud with Stetson Bennett, to his viral reaction after making a tackle in a 2024 win over Tennessee, no Georgia player got more laughs over the previous four years than Georgia’s Australian punter.

Thorson is hoping to hear his name called in the NFL draft later this month.

Yet before he leaves Athens for good, the Georgia punter had to drop off some gifts for his former head ball coach.

Trivia answer

Four