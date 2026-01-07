One of the biggest stories since Georgia’s season ended is Zachariah Branch’s NFL draft declaration. This was expected, but the announcement still brings out strong feelings for most Georgia fans.

To begin with, Branch -- who set a program record for catches in a season -- is one of the best wide receivers to play for the Bulldogs in the Kirby Smart era. He was also, according to his coaches and teammates, an incredible leader and a valuable contributor to the UGA culture.

In other words, for a team that’s more judicious about its transfer portal additions than some of its competition, Branch is exactly the kind of player you hope to land when you reach outside your program for talent.

However, Branch’s departure is about more than just his intangible contributions. He also leaves behind a tremendous statistical void that needs to be filled if the Bulldogs are to maintain success on offense.

Some of that replacement will come from young players on the roster who are ready to step up, and yet there’s probably also a need for Smart to dip back in the portal for a receiver this year much like he did with Branch a season ago.

Georgia reportedly hosted a couple of potential candidates Tuesday who could fit that bill, so for more on UGA’s activity in the transfer portal, check out our coverage below.

Offensive tackle announces plan to enter transfer portal

Georgia offensive tackle Bo Hughley is the latest player to enter the transfer portal.

Hughley played in 10 games this past season, playing a key role in Georgia’s early-season win over Tennessee.

He will have two years of eligibility at his next school. Hughley made the announcement on his social media accounts.

Hughley signed with Georgia as a member of the 2023 recruiting class out of Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Georgia.

Georgia is currently waiting on Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene to announce their future plans. Both starting offensive tackles are draft-eligible for next season. If both were to leave, Hughley would’ve been in line to earn a starting spot for Georgia’s 2026 offensive line.

Former Georgia DL Jordan Thomas announces transfer to 2026 SEC foe

Georgia has not seen the last of defensive lineman Jordan Thomas, as the former Bulldog announced he would be transferring to South Carolina.

Georgia is set to visit South Carolina on Nov. 21 of this coming season, with the game being played in Columbia, South Carolina.

Thomas will have three years of eligibility remaining after signing with Georgia as a member of its 2024 recruiting class. Thomas is originally from Hackensack, New Jersey.

In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Thomas totaled 6 tackles and a sack. Thomas appeared in eight games over the last two seasons for Georgia.

Georgia saw defensive lineman Christen Miller declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. To date, Thomas and Miller have been the only departures from Georgia’s 2025 defensive line.

The Bulldogs got major defensive line production this season from freshmen like Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, JJ Hanne and Elijah Griffin. Griffin earned Freshman All-SEC honors for his play this past season. The Bulldogs also signed five defensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting cycle, with 4-star prospect PJ Dean being the highest-rated addition per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Georgia has had eight players leave the program via the transfer portal. The Bulldogs have already made an addition via the transfer portal, as they added Clemson safety Khalil Barnes.

Wide receiver Colbie Young in his statement declaring for the NFL Draft:

"To all my coaches and staff, thank you for pushing me to be the best player and also best man in my life. I've learned so much as a player and as a man being around great role models. It's been one roller coaster of emotions throughout these past few years, but with that being said will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft!"

Florida takes down No. 18 Georgia, snaps Bulldogs’ 7-game win streak

Mike White knew going into Tuesday night’s game at Florida the defending national champs and their “Rowdy Reptiles’ student crowd would be a lot to overcome.

What Georgia’s fourth-year head coach didn’t know was the No. 18-ranked Bulldogs would have to try to score the upset missing their starting center most of the game on a night their top-shooting star couldn’t find his touch.

Georgia suffered its first SEC loss of the season at Florida on Tuesday night, falling to the defending national champs, 92-77.

The Gators’ 36th home win in their last 38 games at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville snapped the seven-game win streak No. 18 Georgia brought into the action.

The Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC) battled the Gators (10-5, 1-1) early and led at the start of the second half, but they could not overcome the loss of starting center Somto Cyril.

Cyril, who averages 10 points, 6.4 rebounds and ranks fifth in the nation with 2.86 blocked shots per outing, was ejected midway through the first half after being called for a flagrant two foul.

Florida out-rebounded Georgia, 56-35, and outscored the Bulldogs in the paint, 58-38.

White, who previously coached the Gators from 2015-2022, was disappointed Cyril lost his cool but didn’t put the loss completely on the ejection.

“Obviously making a poor decision and taking yourself out of the equation is not what your teammates need from you, and there’s no place for flying elbows in the game,” White said.

