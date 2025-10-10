We’ll learn a lot this weekend about one of the most concerning aspects of Georgia’s performance so far this season, namely its pass rush.

UGA hasn’t gotten after quarterbacks very well. It’s seven sacks on the season are tied for 13th in the SEC. However, Saturday’s game against Auburn offers a chance for improvement.

Auburn has allowed by far the most sacks in the SEC this season -- 21 in total. It stands to reason that if the Bulldogs don’t show improvement in this category this week then that improvement may not be likely to come at any point this season.

In a similar vein, a previous Georgia opponent is also gearing up for a high-profile game as Alabama travels to take on Missouri. Against Alabama, UGA was befuddled in its attempt to chase down quarterback Ty Simpson, so much so that Alabama set records for its third down conversions.

It will be interesting to see if Missouri -- with former UGA edge rusher Damon Wilson -- has more success getting after Simpson than the Bulldogs did.

Of course, as long as Georgia handles its business, any result from another game will become an easily-forgotten footnote.

Trivia time

What is Georgia’s record at Jordan-Hare Stadium in the Kirby Smart era?

Why Kirby Smart has a different view on Cam Newton than most Georgia fans

Cam Newton will be a part of the festivities on Saturday when Georgia faces Auburn.

The Heisman Trophy winner will have his iconic Auburn No. 2 jersey retired on Saturday. In addition to winning the highest individual honor in the sport, Newton led Auburn to an unbeaten national championship that season.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is well familiar with Newton’s 2010 heroics. But he has a different perspective than those with Georgia ties.

“He’s a great player. I mean, he kind of took over the SEC,”Smart said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.“And I still remember watching the tape. And it was crazy because his evolution was he wasn’t, as I recall, he wasn’t even playing as quarterback that year. He was coming in, doing some things. I think it was either South Carolina or Clemson game that he just blew up.”

Smart was Alabama’s defensive coordinator at the time.

Week 7 SEC Preview

Here is what the SEC has in store for Week 7:

Alabama (-2.5) at Missouri: noon on ABC

Washington State at Ole Miss (-31.5): 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Oklahoma at Texas (-1.5): 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Arkansas at Tennessee (-11.5): 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

Florida at Texas A&M (-7.5): 7 p.m. on ESPN

Georgia (-3.5) at Auburn: 7:30 p.m. on ABC

South Carolina at LSU (-9.5): 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

National media makes it very clear why Georgia has the edge at quarterback against Auburn

Georgia travels to Auburn this weekend for the latest edition of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Both teams need this game, as Georgia enters 4-1 while Auburn is 3-2.

As is usually the case, a lot of the analysis around the game centers on the quarterback position. The Bulldogs will roll with Gunner Stockton, while Auburn is sticking with Jackson Arnold.

Neither has been elite this season, but those in the national media seem to believe Georgia does have an edge at the quarterback position.

Both Stockton and Arnold are capable quarterbacks with their legs. Each has five rushing touchdowns on the season.

“His legs are a really, really good weapon,” ESPN’s Greg McElroy said on the Always College Football Podcast. “Especially in the red zone and on critical third downs. He’s rushed for nearly 200 yards and 5 touchdowns this year. And depending on the game, he might be the team’s leading rusher.”

McElroy will be calling Georgia’s game against Auburn on Saturday, which is slated to air on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Photo of the day

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs for 29-yards after a reception during the third quarter against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, September 30, 2023, in Auburn, Al. Georgia won 27-20. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on the importance of the Georgia-Auburn rivalry to him:

“Yeah, they’re all special. I mean, they’re all special. Look at the league and look at the people we play and look at the competitive rivalries. There’s obviously a longer-standing tradition with this one, which gives you guys something to write about.

Our kids and their kids, I promise you, neither one of them know how many years Georgia’s been playing Auburn. But it is in history, and it’s been going on for a long time."

Elite TE loves UGA but has one question for his next visit

Brock Williams presents as an ideal TE football target for the Georgia football program in many ways. The 6-foot-5, 222-pounder is rated among the nation’s elites, but still carries the humility of watching everyone else get offers while he waited for his time in the sun.

He loves the physical nature inherent in his position.

“I love waking up on Saturday morning being all sore,” Williams said. “Arms being all different colors. That just tells me that I am playing hard and doing the most I can for my team.”

What does he think is the best play on his tape?

“I know a lot of tight ends probably won’t say this because every tight end will have a big touchdown to say there,” he said. ‘Personally, I like blocking plays. I think those are my favorites. I mean, with everyone, you can teach someone how to run a route. It is easier than blocking. I think having a good blocking tape or play on your film, it shows a lot about how physical you are. That just shows a lot about a player in general, but obviously, I realize scoring touchdowns is important and all of that."

He revealed more of that makeup when asked about what parts of the game bring him the most joy. His reply will make the short list of contenders for quote of the year in this space by a UGA target or commit.

“You get to play with all your friends and you get to hit the shit out of people,” Williams said. “It is physical. You know what I am saying? You play with your buddies. Have fun. Hit people that you have no idea who they are. Just have a good time after the game, and laugh about it after the game, playing with your best friends and kids you have grown up with, falling in love with the game. And then you get to play your favorite game with all your buddies. I think that’s the most important part.”

His baseball coaches used to call him “Sunshine” from “Remember the Titans,” but he’s since picked “Drago” from the “Rocky” franchise. Not the modern “Creed” reboot.

“That’s fake, Drago,” Williams said. “I’m talking about the real Drago from the real Rocky movies.”

There’s more of a shelf life to that nickname.

Trivia answer

3-1