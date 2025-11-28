The final weekend of college football’s regular season is here, and it has potential to be a fun one — rivalry weekend.

Throw out all the records when it comes to these matchups, as the games are about more than statistics. Some involve state pride, while others feature long-standing rivalries, but nearly all of them are fun to watch.

That includes Georgia’s matchup with Georgia Tech, which will take place Friday at 3:30 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets have faced off since November 1893, but this season has a slightly different feeling to it. Georgia Tech is no longer the out-matched opponent Georgia defeated 20 times in its previous 23 meetings.

This could make for an intriguing matchup.

The Yellow Jackets lead the ACC with an average of nearly 486 yards of offense per game — for comparison, Georgia amasses 430 per outing — with former Bulldog Buster Faulkner calling the shots. Their defense is less impressive — surrounding over 409 yards per game — but the offense typically closes the gap.

Also factor in that both programs are coached by former players of the schools, creating a rivalry that is especilly important to those involved.

So sit back, relax and enjoy a fun weekend of college football. And be sure to check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

When is the last time Georgia lost to Georgia Tech?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Zachariah Branch prioritizes winning over resetting Georgia receiving records

Zachariah Branch knows a thing or two about big rivalry games.

In his time at USC, the Trojans faced the likes of UCLA and Notre Dame on an annual basis.

Those past contests help give Branch an idea of what to expect as he prepares for his edition of Clean Old-Fashioned Hate as a Georgia Bulldog.

More than anything, Branch just wants to win on Saturday. While he’s emerged as Gunner Stockton’s favorite target this season, the reason he came to Athens is to win games.

Should Georgia beat Georgia Tech on Friday, it would position Branch to play in his first College Football Playoff game. That might not be a big deal to many Georgia football fans and older players, but it’s not lost on the wide receiver.

“I didn’t really have any expectations coming into the year,” Branch said. “I just wanted to be able to help contribute to my team as best as possible to be able to get as many wins as possible. But definitely had a lot of great moments with the team.”

Branch leads the team in receptions and yards this season and is approaching some historic company. He needs just 14 receptions to pass Brice Hunter’s school record for receptions in a season. His 63 catches this season already tie him with Brock Bowers for the most in a single season under Kirby Smart.

Branch needs 367 more receiving yards to break Terrence Edwards’s school record for receiving yards in a season. To get there, Georgia is going to have to go on a deep playoff run.

Week 14 SEC schedule: rivalry weekend

Friday:

Ole Miss (-7.5) at Mississippi State: noon on ABC

Georgia (-13.5) at Georgia Tech: 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Texas A&M (-2.5) at Texas: 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Saturday:

Kentucky (+2.5) at Louisville: noon on ACC Network

Clemson at South Carolina (-3.5): noon on SEC Network

LSU at Oklahoma (-10.5): 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Vanderbilt at Tennessee (-2.5): 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Missouri (-2.5) at Arkansas: 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Florida State at Florida (-1.5): 4:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Alabama (-5.5) at Auburn: 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Gunner Stockton: The men who trained him discuss a ‘Thank You Lord’ season

Gunner Stockton has guided Georgia to a No. 4 ranking in the College Football Playoffs. The Dawgs are 10-1 in his starts. He’s in the Heisman conversation.

His father, Rob, has seen it all from the stands. He just hasn’t heard one lick of it.

Every time the Dawgs have the ball, he pops his earbuds in and clicks the “UGA 14″ playlist that Gunner’s older sister, Georgia, saved on his phone.

It is one song.

“I’m a big fan of that song ‘Thank You, Lord’ by Thomas Rhett,” Rob Stockton said. “I listen to it on replay while we’re on offense the whole time. So all I hear is that song.”

Photo of the day

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) reacts after a 30-yard run during the third quarter against Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia beat Georgia Tech 44-42 in eight overtimes. Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Linebacker Justin Williams on Georgia Tech:

“We just learned that we have to come with a different mindset. Georgia Tech is a hard team. They’re very physical, and they know what type of game it’s going to be. We just have to be prepared for it.”

Georgia expects to feel right at home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kirby Smart still views Friday’s game against Georgia Tech as a road game.

The Bulldogs will have to get on buses to drive to Atlanta and will not be playing in the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium.

But Friday’s game against Georgia Tech won’t be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium either. Instead, the game has been moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia Tech received $10 million to move the game to the home of the Atlanta Falcons. But while it will be counted as a Georgia Tech home game, it’s an arena that Georgia is very familiar with.

Trivia answer

2016