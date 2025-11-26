As we approach Thanksgiving, I wanted to express my gratitude to each of you. Thank you for being part of what we do here at DawgNation. It’s an honor to talk Georgia football with you each day.

I hope you’re all getting ready to enjoy a great time with family and friends, and I hope there’s plenty of good food for you to eat too.

However, when the meal is done, it’s time to get your game face on because Georgia has a big game the following day.

Even though UGA also played Georgia Tech on Black Friday last year, it still feels a bit strange. I get the sense both coaches feel the same way.

A short week combined with some holiday time off makes for a weird schedule. Whichever team handles its plan best will probably win.

Of course, Bulldogs fans have come to expect Kirby Smart to do just that. We assume UGA will be locked in and ready to go.

With a win, Georgia will move to 11-1 -- a remarkable accomplishment given the challenging schedule it has played. It will also be set up to be among the top seeds in the upcoming College Football Playoff, and it will have a real shot at contending for another national championship.

That’s something we can all be thankful for.

Happy Thanksgiving and be sure to check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What is Georgia’s record in Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia knows 8 overtime win means little against this year’s Georgia Tech

he longest game in Georgia program history took place against Georgia Tech last season. The two teams played for eight overtimes before Georgia finally emerged with a 44-42 win.

“It was a long game, so I’m sure I was tired running on an adrenaline high the whole game,” Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys said. “But it’s one of those ones, like, you won’t forget, like, being a part of, but it was a fun experience, for sure.”

The win for Georgia was another in a long line of victories against the rival Yellow Jackets. Georgia has won seven straight against Georgia Tech, with the last loss for Georgia coming in Smart’s first season back in 2016.

Georgia has come to dominate the rivalry in the 21st century. That was not the case last year, with the Yellow Jackets getting out to a 17-0 halftime lead.

But the thing about the old days is they are the old days. And Georgia doesn’t expect the past to have any impact on Friday.

College Football Playoff rankings

Pat Narduzzi: How Pitt got the jump on Haynes King, complex Georgia Tech offense

Pat Narduzzi short circuited Haynes King’s electrifying Heisman Trophy run in the first quarter of Pitt’s 42-28 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday in Atlanta.

The Panthers were a step ahead — and four touchdowns ahead — before King could get the Yellow Jackets prolific offense going with a second quarter touchdown drive after the Georgia Tech quarterback opened the game 4-of-11 passing for 23 yards and an interception with two rushes for minus-11 yards in the first quarter.

Narduzzi’s answer for the Yellow Jackets was simple: “Keep it simple.”

Photo of the day

Georgia and Georgia Tech played a barn-burner Saturday night at Sanford Stadium, going to eight overtimes. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Wide receiver Zachariah Branch on the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry:

“I feel like the rivalry is something that’s really important, kind of like how I came from USC. We have the USC vs. UCLA, cross-town rivals and things like that. I know how important those games are. So it’s pretty similar in that manner, but obviously different in the certain states and things like that. But I’m very excited to go out there with my team and just get a chance to play in this rivalry game.”

Does 5-star Jared Curtis still sign with Georgia?

This was the week to roll out a few behind-the-scenes stories on Jared Curtis.

There is a good one about how his unselfish play on one of his many highlights showed how much the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect loves his team. Or how his in-game sideline chats often involve how he can make sure his teammates get in on the highlights, too.

Instead of all that, there were calls made and text messages sent to gauge whether the weekend buzz that the 5-star might flip to Vanderbilt had merit. Is it now a matter of if, but when he flips?

That’s not what I’m hearing. It is somehow now noteworthy to point out that Curtis still shared pro-Georgia recruiting posts on his Instagram story on Sunday night. There’s also the fact that his mother has subtly dropped red and black hearts on her social media posts to consider.

Here’s something to go ahead and get ahead of here: Curtis will not sign on the first day of the early signing period on December 3. He will be traveling to Chattanooga to play for a repeat state title with his Nashville Christian team. That game will be on December 4, so he won’t publicly sign with anyone that day either.

I’m hearing the current plan is to sign with the school of his choice that Friday, the day before the SEC Championship Game. That’s how long this story will have legs.

Trivia answer

7-5