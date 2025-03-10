It was another great weekend for Georgia athletics.

The basketball team removed all doubt about its NCAA tournament status by earning a 20th win against Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs will play this week in the SEC tournament, but regardless of that outcome, Georgia looks like it’s going dancing.

Congratulations are also in order for the Diamond Dawgs which swept Columbia over the weekend. A year after losing legendary slugger Charlie Condon, Georgia -- with 45 home runs on the young season -- is hitting for power as well as any team in the country.

Not to be outdone, former UGA golfer Russell Henley also won on the PGA TOUR this weekend at Bay Hill.

And of course, on the football front, the Bulldogs will begin spring practice later on this week.

All in all, it’s a great time to be a Dawg.

For the rest of the news, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

Question: What year was the SEC founded?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Spring Practice: What to Know

Georgia football is back in action this week as spring practice kicks off. The Bulldogs have several key spots -- and in some cases position rooms -- to fill with the next man up, and spring is the time for the younger guys on the roster to prove they are ready.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton will battle Ryan Puglisi for the starting job in 2025. Quarterback is certainly more of a question mark than it has been for UGA in recent seasons, but fans can take comfort in the fact that there are multiple options already in place.

Georgia will need lots of new production on both the offensive and defensive lines, where it lost plenty of starters to the NFL. The Bulldogs’ outside linebacker competition is fairly wide open after presumed starter Damon Wilson transferred to Missouri in January.

Hoop Dawgs are Dancing

Georgia basketball won’t get an official invitation to the NCAA Tournament until next Sunday, but it has all but guaranteed itself a spot in the 68-team field after another impressive SEC win on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (20-12, 8-10 SEC) beat Vanderbilt 79-68 at Stegeman Coliseum for their fourth straight win, good for the longest winning streak in the conference. UGA coach Mike White has taken the program back to the tournament for the first time since 2015.

Georgia will play in the SEC Tournament this week before hearing its exact March Madness fate on Selection Sunday. The Bulldogs open the conference tournament with Wednesday’s nightcap game against Oklahoma in Nashville, Tennessee.

What 5-star TE wants from UGA

Kaiden Prothro, to use a 21st century sports buzzword, has ‘unicorn’ potential in college. That’s part of why the 5-star tight end is so interested in Georgia, beyond the fact that he grew up a Bulldog fan.

Prothro, a three-sport athlete with an NBA frame and a linebacker’s strength, has said he wants to be the next Brock Bowers. Whether that is at Georgia or not remains to be seen, but he is very encouraged by the development he believes he would receive in Athens.

He also spoke about his belief in earning NIL, not chasing it on the front end. Prothro detailed his research on Georgia, what position he wants to play in college and other cool stories about his connection to UGA in DawgNation’s profile on the five-star, linked below.

Photo of the Day

Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) celebrates the Dawgs 79-68 win over Vanderbilt during an NCAA Basketball game Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Daniel Varnado /AJC Freelancer)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia baseball’s Ryland Zaborowski would stick out on a football team, much less in pinstripes. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder has a very similar frame to UGA tight end Oscar Delp, and he has been exerting football-ish violence on fastballs recently.

Zaborowski made a strong case to be the SEC’s player of the week after belting six home runs in four games played last week, including a grand slam. Zaborowski hit five of those home runs in Georgia’s weekend sweep of Columbia, where he finished the series with 15 RBI.

The Miami of Ohio transfer is powering a Georgia team that has hitan eye-popping 45 home runs already this season.

Quote of the Day

“We didn’t help (Gunner Stockton) out a lot,” tight end Oscar Delp said after the loss to Notre Dame. “He made his plays, and he’s really special. Everyone saw a glimpse of what he can do. We didn’t help him out too much.”

Trivia answer

Answer: 1932