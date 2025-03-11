Spring practice is finally here, and there’s much to be excited about for Georgia.

To begin with, we should be grateful Kirby Smart still sees value in these practices. As you know, many other coaches have taken a different approach.

Furthermore, there’s no shortage of intrigue around this year’s team -- such as a new starting quarterback, the need for better offensive line play and the debut of some talented newcomers at wide receiver. And that’s just the offense.

The defense has its share of crucial questions to be answered too.

Of course, we won’t get solutions to all those issues prior to G-Day, but we will get a glimpse of what Georgia has in store for the competition in 2025.

All in all, it’s a great time to be a Dawg.

Spring storylines: What to know and question

Another spring practice means another offseason’s worth of questions surrounding Georgia football. Kirby Smart will have several lingering questions to answer this season, very few of which can be completed by the end of spring practice.

Here are a few of the top storylines surrounding Georgia’s spring, along with deeper analysis on those questions in the link below:

What does Kirby Smart have to say about Mike Bobo and the rest of his coaching staff after bringing every coordinator and position coach back?

What’s the initial status of the quarterback battle between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi?

What will the offensive line and wide receiver rooms look like this season?

Which freshman have already impressed UGA in their short time on campus?

Is Georgia going to keep doing spring practice, or join the number of coaches cancelling the traditional event?

How injured is Georgia going into spring practice?

UGA’s spring breakout candidates

Georgia needs different levels of ‘breakouts’ from different players and position groups this spring. The Bulldogs need several star players to become superstars, but they also need several young players to step into more responsible depth roles, too.

That’s the case for several young offensive players like running back Bo Walker and tight end Ethan Barbour. Those two freshmen have plenty of names ahead of them on the depth chart, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t gain momentum in the spring towards playing time this fall.

Georgia would appreciate more immediate ‘breakouts’ from outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson and offensive tackle Bo Hughley. Neither might be asked to start Week 1 in 2025, but both could be extremely important pieces in Georgia’s rotation if they can earn time on the field with strong spring practices.

Baseball Climbing National Rankings

Georgia baseball’s 18-1 start to the season has been impressive for several reasons, including its increasing national ranking. The Bulldogs moved up to No. 4 in D1Baseball’s most recent top 25, filling out an all-SEC top four teams.

UGA also came in at No. 3 in Perfect Game’s poll and No. 7 in Baseball America’s rankings.

The SEC had 12 teams in D1Baseball’s top 25. The Bulldogs’ SEC opener opponent, Kentucky, is not one of them, but UGA’s next six opponents all are.

Photo of the Day

A heavy announcement from David Pollack

Former Georgia defensive lineman David Pollack reached out to his large platform on X yesterday, asking for prayer as he announced his wife, Lindsay, has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different,” Pollack posted. “If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!”

The comment section under Pollack’s post was filled with fans, former players and others offering support, prayer and kind thoughts.

Quote of the Day

“Nate is one of those guys. As we say, he’s him, and I can’t wait to see what he does.” - Trevor Etienne on Nate Frazier as Georgia’s next No. 1 running back

