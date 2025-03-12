It’s rare for me to be surprised by the reaction to something Kirby Smart says, but that’s what happened after Tuesday’s press conference.

Or better said, I was surprised by the lack of reaction.

Near the end of his time with the media, Smart acknowledged that he couldn’t 100 percent guarantee there would be a G-Day game this year.

I have to say, this comment devastated me, and I’m surprised we haven’t yet heard from more fans who feel the same way.

Perhaps it was easy for Smart’s statement to get lost among all the news from a busy day, but nothing from Tuesday evoked emotion from me more than the admission that G-Day is possibly in jeopardy if circumstances were to warrant it.

I obviously hope that ends up not being true -- both for this year and many years to come.

Trivia time

Question: When was the first G-Day?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Smart defends Bobo, Searels

Kirby Smart brought back all 10 of his positional coaches this offseason, including offensive coordinator/QB coach Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Stacy Searels, to the chagrin of some Georgia fans. Bobo and Searels both had limited success in stints with the Bulldogs earlier in their careers, and the offense struggled similarly at times last season.

Smart had no problem defending his decision to retain Bobo and Searels, saying he has the best staff in the country and reaffirmed his confidence in it.

Smart was particularly bullish on the power of retention and consistency for Georgia, especially in an age of college football where those two things are rarities. This is the first time Smart has been able to retain all 10 of his positional coaches in an offseason at UGA.

“There’s a lot of positive about having everybody back. I think we built our program around retention,” Smart said. “I think we’ve got the most stable, not only staff, but stable organization in all of college football. I think that’s what we’ve hung our hat on. We have stability. We have retention. We have a great foundation. We’re built to last. We don’t have to worry about year-in, year-out, tons of change. I think this league will chew you up and spit you out. This league is brutal.”

Colbie Young Returns

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young has officially been cleared to return to action for Georgia in 2025 after missing the last nine games of 2024 with a suspension.

Young was arrested in October and ultimately pled no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in January, while a charge of assault on an unborn child was dismissed.

Young also offers a key body type for Georgia’s receiver room. The former Miami transfer stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 210 pounds, bringing another physical force to UGA’s pass-catchers.

Young had 149 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions in the five games he did play last season.

A Jam-Packed Georgia Week

Georgia won’t pack Sanford Stadium this Saturday, but Bulldog fans have plenty to get excited about in one of the busiest sports weeks of the spring semester. Take a look at the highlights between now and the end of the week:

Spring practice: In case you skipped past the entire newsletter to this little ol’ section right here, Georgia is holding spring practice this week. It’s the first UGA football since the Sugar Bowl, and the mark of a brand new season for Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.

Pro Day: The players leaving Georgia for the NFL are trying to improve the next chapter of their careers at Pro Day today. NFL scouts, media, general managers and coaches will pack into Georgia’s training facilities to watch the former Bulldogs showcase athleticism in hopes of improving their NFL Draft stock.

SEC Tournament: Georgia basketball tips off the SEC Tournament tonight, serving the nightcap of the first round games against Oklahoma at approximately 9:30 p.m. The Bulldogs have all but guaranteed themselves a March Madness spot but they can improve their seeding with a fifth-straight SEC win tonight.

Baseball Opens SEC Play: Finally, Georgia will be an SEC battleground when UGA opens the SEC baseball schedule against Kentucky at Foley Field on Friday. The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs are riding a 16-game winning streak into the three-game series against the Wildcats, who swept Georgia to open SEC play last season.

Photo of the Day

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

By no means is Kirby Smart “stuck in the past,” or “anti-NIL.” Georgia’s head coach has certainly adapted with the times, but he’s done it without losing the core value of what makes a player valuable.

For Smart, it’s not a dollar figure, but a care factor. He told reporters that much yesterday describing what he wants to see from players this year in spring practice.

A breath of fresh air for the college football purists in the room:

“I want to see who wants to be a good football player. I want to see who really cares about this game. They care more about the game than they do about their NIL revenue stream. If you really, really, really care about the game and you want to be good, it doesn’t matter about any kind of money. It matters how I play the game, and more and more we’re seeing across college football, the ones who care the most play the hardest, and usually the team that plays hardest wins.”

Quote of the Day

“First of all, I think there’s a lot, everybody wants to talk about that and make it about the portal, make it about this decision to have spring games based on the fluidity of players. I don’t know that that’s every coach’s reason. There’s a lot of coaches that didn’t like the spring game before the portal ever came about. Everybody has different approaches. My approach has been, I like to have spring football games. Every year, we make that decision based on where we are. We haven’t even practiced yet, so it would be remiss if I said 100 percent, I’m dead-set, we’re having a spring game. I leave every option open.” - Kirby Smart on whether G-Day will occur in 2025

Trivia answer

Answer: March 8, 1941