The past and present of Georgia football has been on display this week.

On Wednesday, many former Bulldogs participated in Georgia’s pro day. There were numerous NFL scouts on hand — including a large contingent from the hometown Atlanta Falcons.

Could this finally be the year Atlanta drafts a UGA player in the first round?

I won’t hold my breath.

The current Bulldogs also started spring practice this week as Kirby Smart faced questions about retaining offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Smart pushed back against the critics by saying he has the best staff in America. Of course, the best way to prove that would be to demonstrate improvement once the season begins.

And that is exactly what Georgia is working to do this spring.

For the rest of our spring practice coverage, check out the stories below.

Trivia time

Question: Who was the last Bulldog to be drafted by the Falcons?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Pro Day: The highlights

Georgia’s Pro Day offered an opportunity for the Bulldogs to impress with their athleticism and ball knowledge in the comfort of their own workout facilities. Speaking with the next round of Bulldogs in the NFL, it also offered an interesting look at Georgia’s future.

NFL Draft prospects along the offensive and defensive line named several future stars on UGA’s front lines. Veteran names like Christen Miller and Daniel Calhoun were mentioned along with a few younger others, like true freshman Elijah Griffin.

Dominic Lovett came to the defense of Mike Bobo — much like Kirby Smart did yesterday and several former players have done in recent months — and Jalon Walker left some parting thoughts on what Georgia football means to him.

“This is home. It’s like no other,” Walker said. “When I walk into the building, I most definitely just miss being in the building. It’s the family. I grew here. It’s like no other, from the coaching staff to the training staff to the equipment staff to the custodians in the building, the compliance, the EQ, everybody, to my teammates. Those people are a special place in my heart.”

‘Dirty Dan’ revenge tour continues

‘Dirty Dan’ Jackson’s Pro Day was squeaky clean. The walk-on-turned-defensive-anchor did not receive an NFL Combine invite, making Pro Day his best chance to impress teams before Draft Day.

Jackson took full advantage, especially with his blazing 40-yard dash. Many scouts timed Jackson in the 4.40 range, with some tacking him in the 4.3s. That would have made Jackson one of the fastest safeties at the NFL Combine.

Jackson’s broad and vertical jump numbers were also combine-level. He spoke after Pro Day about dealing with the same doubt that he has for most of his Georgia career and responding with an impressive turnout.

“I told some people that I’m used to it,” Jackson said. “I’ve definitely always had a chip on my shoulder. I’m going to have that for the rest of the time, because I’m chasing after people right now, and hopefully soon, guys will be chasing after me is how I look at it.”

On to the Big Dance

Georgia basketball suffered a first round exit loss to Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament late last night. The Bulldogs (20-12, 8-11 SEC) will await their exact NCAA Tournament seeding after finishing the regular season on a vital four-game winning streak.

Many believe a first round loss is ideal for UGA, as the team would have to play for several days in the tournament to improve its NCAA seeding. Now, the Bulldogs can return to Athens and watch the rest of the SEC battle as they await their NCAA fate.

Georgia has not made a March Madness appearance since 2015, when they earned a No. 10 seed and were eliminated by Elite Eight member Michigan State.

Many believe the Bulldogs will earn another No. 10 seed on Selection Sunday. That would pit the Bulldogs against a No. 7 seed in the first round with the winner moving on to play the No. 3/No. 14 seed in the Round of 32.

Photo of the Day

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, center, watches as Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) throws a pass during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Dan Jackson wasn’t the only Georgia starter that didn’t get an NFL Combine invite. He and Chaz Chambliss both took Pro Day as their only chance to work out for and speak to NFL decision-makers.

Both made cases to boost their draft stock, too. Jackson’s aforementioned 40-yard dash rippled through the building while Chambliss made his biggest impression with 30 reps on the bench press.

The highest bench press total from a linebacker at the combine was 26.

Pro Day provided other little viral moments, with a drop-in visit from Nolan Smith, an interception-turned-acrobat play made by Malaki Starks and a long viewing of Gunner Stockton’s throwing abilities.

Quote of the Day

“I love Gunner. I’m so excited,” center Jared Wilson said at Pro Day yesterday. “I definitely hated seeing Carson go down and never want to see a teammate go down and get hurt and then him going through the mental battles he was going through. Once Gunner came to that game, it brought a little extra juice to the team. It was great.”

Trivia answer

Answer: Zion Logue