Sunday should be a significant day for Georgia. For the first time since 2015, UGA’s basketball team is expected to earn an NCAA tournament invite.

March Madness is one of the truly great events in American sports. I think I speak for all of DawgNation when I say it will be great to have the Bulldogs a part of it again.

On the football front, Thursday provided a chance for the media to see a brief portion of Georgia’s spring practice. DawgNation was, of course, on hand to provide a detailed account of what was observed -- including some insight into some talented newcomers who apparently are already looking the part in the early moments of their UGA careers.

Finally, best of luck to the Diamond Dawgs as they begin SEC play this weekend against Kentucky.

Trivia time

Question: Who is the highest-drafted Bulldog by the Atlanta Falcons, and in what round was he drafted?

What we learned from spring practice yesterday

Media members were given 14 minutes of spring practice yesterday to note as much as they could about Georgia. Most questions about the Bulldogs won’t be answered until later in the season, but we did learn a few things about Kirby Smart’s new group in the first viewing of practice.

Gunner Stockton went first throughout quarterback drills on Thursday. Isaiah Gibson’s physical profile is impressive, which could be important early, considering the lack of depth in Georgia’s outside linebacker room.

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis was at practice yesterday after a three-day visit to Oregon, his other “top 2″ school. Several young receivers look ready to make instant impacts in UGA’s overhauled receiver room.

Mock draft ranks 5 Dawgs top 5 for position

Georgia football seems likely to have three first-round draft picks this year in Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks. ESPN’s Field Yates agreed in a recent pay-site article where he ranked the top five NFL Draft prospects at every position.

Yates did rank Georgia’s top three prospects, but he also added center Jared Wilson and linebacker Smael Mondon to the fold. Here’s a look at where all five prospects ranked among their position group, according to Yates.

C: Jared Wilson (#1)

EDGE: Jalon Walker (#2), Mykel Williams (#3)

LB: Smael Mondon (#5)

S: Malaki Starks (#2)

Diamond Dawgs on revenge tour

There was only one team that swept Georgia baseball last season, and it’s is coming to Athens to start SEC play tonight. UGA and Kentucky, who opened SEC play against each other in 2024, will face off at 6 p.m. tonight at Foley Field.

Game two is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday with a Sunday finale slated for 1 p.m.

Georgia Friday starter Charlie Goldstein talked about the importance of a strong start against any SEC team, but said the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs were a little extra motivated to get the Wildcats back.

“I think after last year, a couple of us really wanted to get back,” Goldstein said. “I mean, going to Kentucky and losing three straight definitely was not fun, but I think the guys are really ready. I think we’re ready to be back in SEC play.”

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) jogs after a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

We’re going to lean outside the “Dawg Realm” entirely because it’s time for Georgia fans to get excited about March Madness.

That term extends beyond the 64-team tournament next week and into the general insanity that is college basketball in its flagship month. Conference tournaments are being played this week, and the madness is in full swing with several last-second game-winners.

Here are some (unofficial) March Madness highlights from this week as Georgia prepares to shock the country with a tournament run next week.

Quote of the Day

“I think Quintavius, Q, he just wants to do the right thing,” linebacker CJ Allen said. “He just wants to be in the right spot and do it to his best ability. No matter what it is, special teams, his defense, no matter what, he just wants to come in and do the right thing.”

Trivia answer

Answer: Scott Woerner, third round