Georgia’s back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015, and its opponent is Gonzaga, a two-time Final Four participant.

Ironically, both teams are nicknamed Bulldogs, but that’s where the similarities end.

Gonzaga is once again posting impressive statistics. The Zags have been in the top five of offensive points per possession five years in a row. They’re also in the top 20 of the NET rankings. However, Gonzaga has the fewest Quad-1 wins of any team in that category.

On the other hand, Georgia probably doesn’t wow anyone in the analytics community, but it’s undeniably battle-tested after playing one of the country’s toughest schedules in the rugged SEC.

Gonzaga opens the week as a sizable favorite, but Georgia could have a legitimate chance of pulling the upset.

Trivia time

Question: What year was Georgia basketball’s last (official) NCAA Tournament win?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Facing the Zags

White’s Bulldogs will face college basketball powerhouse Gonzaga in the first round of the tournament. The Zags just won the West Coast Conference tournament and are looking to win their 16th-straight first-round game.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few is heralded as one of the greatest active coaches in college basketball. Few has led Gonzaga to every NCAA Tournament since he took the head coaching job in 1999.

The Zags boast the second-best scoring offense in the country, averaging 86.6 points per game. The majority of those points are scored inside, led by a powerful senior forward in Graham Ike.

Ike leads the team in points (17.1) and rebounds (7.5) per game and will bring an interesting March Madness challenge for freshman superstar Asa Newell. Ike measures at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds while Newell stands at 6-foot-11, weighing in at 220 pounds.

Ike and the Zags will take on Newell and the Bulldogs at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas (TV: TBS).

SEC Makes Hardwood History

The SEC staked a claim on NCAA Tournament history yesterday that will be very difficult to top. College basketball’s top conference yielded 14 teams in the 68-team field, the most ever by a conference.

The SEC smashed the former conference record -- 11 by the 16-team Big East in 2011 -- and also earned two of the four No. 1 seed with Auburn and Florida.

Georgia shares the Midwest division of the bracket with Tennessee, Kentucky, and potentially Texas if it beats Xavier in the First Four on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at every SEC qualifier and what seed it earned in the tournament.

Auburn (1)

Florida (1)

Tennessee (2)

Alabama (2)

Kentucky (3)

Texas A&M (4)

Missouri (6)

Ole Miss (6)

Mississippi State (8)

Oklahoma (9)

Georgia (9)

Vanderbilt (10)

Arkansas (10)

Texas (11)

Baseball wins SEC-opening series

Foley Field’s power bill might be a bit higher than usual after all of the red LED light usage from the last three days. Georgia baseball homered 11 times in three games against Kentucky en route to a 2-1 series win.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs took the series with a 17-10 win on Sunday. Georgia used a seven-run third inning and a five-run sixth inning to put the Wildcats away.

UGA’s offense hammered one of the SEC’s top pitching staffs, but the pitching concerns worsened over the weekend. With no midweek game this week, Georgia coach Wes Johnson has the next few days to correct his staff with a trip to No. 7 Florida on the way.

Photo of the Day

Mike White was a four-year starter at Ole Miss, part of three Rebels' teams that went to the NCAA Tournament. (Ole Miss Athl /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia basketball coach Mike White’s reaction to officially making the NCAA Tournament was a mixture of several positive emotions. White was obviously excited but had to maintain some professionalism as he was surrounded by coaches, athletic staff, families and some media members.

His players, however, were in the corner of the room and appeared to have purely genuine reactions to unveiling Gonzaga as their first-round opponent.

Players were excited, too, but appeared to be just as excited about playing the Zags as anything. Georgia was obviously confident it had made the tournament before it became official but it would get the chance to upset a college basketball powerhouse.

Quote of the Day

“The neutral site games we played, the St. Johns’ and Marquette games (Battle 4 Atlantis, Bahamas), those and the strength of our league has got us somewhat prepared,” Georgia basketball coach White said.

“That said, the NCAA tournament is the NCAA tournament, special — but we’ve got a tough-minded group that is incredibly resilient and connected.

“We’ll gain that (NCAA tourney experience on the fly against a power program, we’ll be prepared … we’ll be a tough out, and I think the committee recognized that.”

Trivia answer

Answer: 1996