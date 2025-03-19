There was a barrage of Georgia football news to consume on Tuesday after Kirby Smart and seven players spoke to the media after spring practice.

Smart clarified his stance on the G-Day spring game, and also offered some stern warnings to some of his players.

Daylen Everette provided details about the spirited competition ongoing amongst the UGA secondary, Nate Frazier spoke about freshman Bo Walker’s early buzz, Monroe Freeling weighed in on the new-look offensive line and KJ Bolden previewed the newcomers at wide receiver.

In addition to that, Jordan Hall provided a humorous impression of one of his teammates and Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie addressed what’s next for the tight ends.

All in all, it was a busy day of quotes that will give Georgia fans plenty to chew over.

Kirby goes off on laziness

Kirby Smart was in a foul mood in his post-spring practice press conference last night.

Georgia’s head coach is entering his 10th season in Athens and is not happy with the way his players are emulating the culture he’s established. He said young players are out of shape and many players are struggling to take hard coaching, as many have never had to take it before.

“They’re offended when you coach them,” Smart said. “I’m not talking about the freshmen, I’m talking about in general.

“It’s like, ‘you’re coaching me hard? Like you’re telling me I gotta play with effort,’ " Smart said. “And some of them, I guess, have never been able to do that standard. But that standard is not gonna change here.”

It’s a far cry from the standard met by Georgia’s championship teams. Smart’s Bulldogs have a culture to reestablish, and if they don’t do it, someone else will.

Why G-Day isn’t on TV

Georgia’s G-Day spring game was announced to not be on TV earlier this week.

Once one of the most-viewed college football events on television in April, Kirby Smart had his reasons for pulling G-Day from a live, public broadcast.

“I think it was more about being controlled on what time and in terms of we like to have recruits there,” Smart said. “We like to have prospects come in. It’s a big event. We have official visits, so we want to control the timing of it more and we want to be able to play at our pace and not have to worry about the constraints of being inside a window.”

Smart added that he wants G-Day to continue to exist while other programs have threatened shutting down their spring scrimmages altogether. He said after Georgia’s fourth practice, he still feels good about the status of keeping the game this season.

G-Day is scheduled for April 12.

SEC March Madness first round odds

Georgia is one of a few of SEC teams that is not favored to win its first round game in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs drew tournament mainstay Gonzaga, which has the second-longest active tournament streak in the country with 26 straight appearances.

Here’s a look at how every SEC team is expected to fare in the first round.

No. 11 Xavier (-3.5) vs. No. 11 Texas (First Four)

No. 16 Alabama State vs. No. 1 seed Auburn (no line)

No. 9 Georgia vs. No. 8 Gonzaga (-5.5)

No. 15 Wofford vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-18.5)

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Kansas (-4.5)

No. 13 Yale vs. No. 4 Texas A&M (-7.5)

No. 11 Drake vs. No. 6 Missouri (-6.5)

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Mississippi State (-1.5)

No. 15 Robert Morris vs. No. 2 Alabama (-22.5)

No. 10 Vanderbilt vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s (-3.5)

No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (-1.5)

No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Florida (-28.5)

No. 14 Troy vs. No. 3 Kentucky (-10.5)

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 UConn (-4.5)

Georgia place kicker Peyton Woodring (91) and punter Brett Thorson (92) walk after a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

The Philly Dawgs’ defense added yet another face on Monday.

Former Georgia outside linebacker and former first-rounder Azeez Ojulari signed a one-year deal to play for Philadelphia. Ojulari is now the seventh former Georgia player on the Eagles’ defense and is actually the oldest former Bulldog of them all.

Ojulari was a leader for the Bulldogs’ defense the year before many of the Philly Dawgs started making names for themselves. Ojulari was drafted by the New York Giants in 2021 months before Georgia’s 14-1 national championship season that put names like Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and Lewis Cine in the limelight.

“Last year, there were times I felt like I had one foot out the door, and I’d just think about things I shouldn’t have been thinking about, and it just kind of hurt me in ways that I didn’t think would happen,” tight end Oscar Delp said, evaluating his 2024 season. “I mean, just listening to the outside noise.

“I kind of struggled with looking at my phone too much when I shouldn’t have been looking at it, and looking at things that people were saying about me and about potential things.”

