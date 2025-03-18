I don’t know about you, but Thursday can’t get here soon enough.

In thinking about March Madness, It says something neat that UGA, despite its size and athletic budget, could be an underdog to Gonzaga, a small school from Spokane, Wash., but of course, the Zags have been a fixture in the “Big Dance” for years.

Georgia, on the other hand, doesn’t have nearly as much basketball history, but what it does have is hard-fought experience earned by playing one of the toughest schedules in the country.

I know UGA fans will be eager to watch the game this week.

However, something DawgNation won’t be watching on TV is G-Day. UGA reportedly won’t have any television coverage of this year’s event. Perhaps another indication that this beloved tradition could soon disappear entirely.

For the rest of our spring practice coverage, check out the stories below.

Trivia time

Question: What year was the infamous 93K day for G-Day?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

No G-Day on TV

Fans not inside Sanford Stadium will have to wait until August 31 to watch Georgia play football game. ESPN announced that the G-Day spring game will not be televised this year.

Georgia, LSU and Florida all opted out of having the game broadcast while many SEC schools are providing “original spring football programming.”

Some schools like Nebraska, USC and Texas have said they don’t plan on playing a spring game at all, citing the late transfer window as a recent to keep talented players out of the public’s view. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs would likely keep G-Day at the start of spring, but his language made it sound like a fluid, year-to-year issue.

“We’re planning to have a spring game. I’ve talked with Josh Brooks several times about it,” Smart said last Tuesday. “We’ve had (the) conversation, but that doesn’t mean that can’t change. Last year, I think Kentucky didn’t have any defensive linemen healthy. They weren’t able to have a spring game. We don’t know. I can’t forecast the future to know exactly what’s going to happen 15 days from now.”

Gonzaga coach talks Georgia basketball

Legendary Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few was asked about his first-round opponent yesterday. His Bulldogs (or Zags, which is just more fun) will face Georgia in Midwest division’s 8/9 game at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Few, a 26-year head coaching veteran, had nothing but complementary things to say about UGA coach Mike White and the Bulldogs. Don’t expect any extra bulletin board material from the generally collected Few.

“Gosh they’ve beaten St. Johns, they’ve beaten Florida …. quite a resume,” Few said. “I think everyone in that league is athletic and bouncy but I think Mike is a really, really solid coach, they’ll run some good stuff and have a very, very good plan on the defensive end of things.”

Few and White have met twice, with White winning the most recent meeting as Florida’s coach in 2017.

“I thought he did a great job at Florida, and for Georgia to scoop him up and get him in their program was quite a coup,” Few said. “We recruited Asa Newell, really, really really hard, just a great player, even better person comes from a great family.”

Diamond Dawgs near the top

Georgia baseball kept climbing national polls after beating Kentucky in its SEC-opening series.

Wes Johnson’s team is now ranked No. 3 by Perfect Game, No. 4 by D1Baseball and No. 6 by Baseball America.

The Bulldogs will take the midweek off to reassess themselves pitching-wise because they’re about to put those top-5 rankings on the line against a salty bunch of Florida Gators in Gainesville.

The Gators were swept by top-ranked Tennessee last weekend in Knoxville and would hate nothing more than back-to-back series losses to hated rivals in the first two weeks of the season.

Photo of the Day

For this young fan, the 2023 spring game was his first G-Day. (Tony Walsh/UGA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Syracuse coach Fran Brown wants all the Primetime smoke.

The former Georgia defensive backs coach and the FWAA’s Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach could be making some interesting innovations in the world of spring games this season. And he could be doing it with one of the biggest names in sports.

Yesterday, On3 tweeted a quote from Colorado coach Deion Sanders saying he wanted to face another team in spring practice for a few days before playing against them for his ESPN2 spring game slot in April.

Three hours later, Brown quote tweeted it, saying “@DeionSanders we will come to Boulder for 3 days🎯🍊🙏🏾”

In a world where spring games seem to increasingly fade, it appears some coaches like Brown are looking for modern-day solutions without harming the entertainment factor of college football.

Quote of the Day

“Obviously, I think that’s a lot of high school guys’ dreams where they commit to schools together,” Silas Demary Jr. said, describing how he and Blue Cain talked about bringing Georgia back to the NCAA Tournament. “Me and Blue, we played against each other on the Under Armour circuit, so just finally being able to be on the same team, you have those conversations, and I think that was a big goal of ours.”

Trivia answer

Answer: 2016