Georgia returns to the NCAA tournament tomorrow with a tough matchup vs. Gonzaga. Perhaps it’s wishful thinking, but I’m advancing UGA in my bracket.

The Zags are the favorite for a reason, but they’ve also lost when favored before in The Big Dance.

Georgia’s size in the front court can present a problem the likes of which Gonzaga hasn’t seen in West Coast Conference competition. Furthermore, UGA has wins against three different conference champions -- including Florida and St. John’s.

Nothing is guaranteed, but the prediction here is that Georgia earns its first tournament win in more than 20 years.

After that, I’m not as optimistic. I have UGA’s next potential opponent, Houston, in the Final Four -- along with Duke, Auburn and Texas Tech.

Georgia-Gonzaga: What they said

Georgia basketball drew a basketball powerhouse in Gonzaga for its first round NCAA Tournament game. The Bulldogs are looking for their first official NCAA Tournament win since 1996 while the Zags have been to nine straight Sweet Sixteens.

Georgia’s Silas Demary Jr. cleared things up quickly: the Bulldogs are just “happy to be here.” The sophomore star point guard said his team is confident and ready to prove it belongs with a win over Gonzaga.

Gonzaga’s top players appeared to have a more calm mentality before the first round game. Star forward Graham Ike pointed out that the Zags’ extensive NCAA Tournament experience has helped them prepare this week.

The SEC can become college basketball’s new king

The SEC has taken an early claim as the top conference in March Madness after an extremely dominant year across college basketball. The conference won its “season series” against every other Power 4 conference and put an NCAA-record 14 teams in March Madness.

Now, the SEC can cement its new spot at the top of college basketball with a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament. The 14-team start makes for plenty of opportunities for lower SEC seeds to cause chaos, and that the SEC has a top-2 seed in every division gives a strong chance at having multiple teams in the Final Four.

Of course, nothing would put the SEC on top of college basketball more than the conference’s first national championship since the Anthony Davis-led Kentucky Wildcats won the tournament in 2012.

Bracket Busters: Low seeds with high ceilings

Without a doubt, the best part of the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament is the upsets. Every year, No. 13 seeds from small conferences topple annual basketball powerhouses in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

With most of the country filling out its final March Madness brackets, here are five upsets that every bracket should consider as potential upsets on Thursday and Friday.

No. 12 seed McNeese vs. No. 5 seed Clemson (-7.5)

No. 13 seed High Point vs. No. 4 seed Purdue (-10.5)

No. 12 seed UC San Diego vs. No. 5 seed Michigan (-3.5)

No. 13 seed Yale vs. No. 4 seed Texas A&M (-7.5)

No. 13 seed Grand Canyon vs. No. 4 seed Maryland (-11.5)

“Seeing Anthony Edwards come here, I knew I could do that as well,” said Asa Newell, referring to the former Georgia guard/No. 1 overall draft pick/NBA superstar. “People told me if I came to Georgia, none of this would happen, and I feel like I proved them wrong.”

