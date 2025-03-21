Admittedly, today wasn’t the best for Georgia.

The Bulldogs were beaten badly by Gonzaga and its prolific offense in the NCAA basketball tournament.

No one might be in the mood to hear this now, but I still think this was a successful season for UGA.

The next step seems obvious: Find a way back to The Big Dance and earn a win. But given the turbulent nature of roster turnover in college basketball, I’m not sure what the roster tasked with achieving that goal will look like next year.

On the football front, offensive lineman Marques Easley and wide receiver Nitro Tuggle were suspended indefinitely for driving-related infractions.

Fatigue isn’t a strong enough word to describe the way fans feel about these stories.

One can only hope they’ll go away soon.

Two more driving-related arrests

Georgia wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley were suspended indefinitely from the team on Thursday after a pair of driving-related incidents this week.

Tuggle was arrested on charges of speeding/maximum limit and reckless driving. The sophomore was released on $26 bond.

A report on Easley’s incident, obtained by Marc Weiszer of the Athens-Banner Herald, said that a white Dodge Challenger lost control, leaving the roadway and striking a power distribution box with its front in an off-campus student neighborhood in Athens.

The Dodge rotated clockwise and struck the passenger side of a Hyundai Elantra with its passenger side and a Mercedes Benz CLA with its driver’s side.

Georgia Basketball bounced out

Georgia wasn’t expected by many to beat Gonzaga, but its early 27-3 deficit set up a massive first-round NCAA Tournament loss on Thursday.

The Zags eliminated the Bulldogs by a 89-68 count after shooting an eye-popping 12 of 20 from 3-point range. UGA was just 5 of 26 from deep and committed 13 turnovers in the loss.

Georgia’s lack of tournament experience couldn’t have been much more evident. The Bulldogs turned the ball over seven times in the first seven minutes while Gonzaga built a 30-5 lead.

The Zags were able to coast from there, though Georgia actually tied Gonzaga for 41 points in the second half. The start was just too abysmal to overcome, especially when facing a team that has been to nine consecutive Sweet Sixteens.

Diamond Dawgs invading Florida

Gator Haters frustrated with football and basketball can turn their attention to the diamond as Georgia baseball looks to silence No. 13 Florida’s Condron Ballpark this weekend.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs are facing one of the most elite pitching staffs they will face all season. Florida was also firmly in the top 10 of most national polls until last week when it was swept by No. 1 Tennessee in Knoxville.

The Gators will be ready to exact revenge on another rival in UGA, fresh off an SEC-opening series win over Kentucky. Georgia hammered its way to the 2-1 series win with offensive dominance, but its pitching staff might need a better showing on the road against the Gators.

It’s something that longtime pitching coach Wes Johnson spent the last few days on with his players, especially since Georgia didn’t have to play this week. Johnson hopes the midweek work will yield much better results in week two of SEC play.

Photo of the Day

Kirby Smart reacts at the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Athens. against the Georgia won 88-83 over Florida. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Asa Newell’s older brother, Jaden, has been with Georgia basketball for three seasons. The two brothers played on the same court for likely the last time on Thursday, assuming Newell does leave for the NBA like many expect.

The two Newells, who live together and can often be seen together around UGA’s campus, shared an embrace as the buzzer sounded on Georgia’s season. Victor Prieto of Fox 5 Atlanta caught the video and posted it to X, and it’s well worth the watch.

Quote of the Day

“I’ll get a little chirpy on the field. That’s for sure. I’m not going to let anyone just run me down and not say something. I’ll say something, but I definitely just let my game do the talking. Like if someone’s talking something to me, then I’ll show them what they want to see for sure.” - New Georgia receiver commit Brady Marchese on his play style

Trivia answer

Answer: Greyson Lambert