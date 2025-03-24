Georgia’s baseball team sent a strong message this weekend by sweeping a three-game series at hated rival Florida.

A year after losing Charlie Condon to the MLB draft, the Diamond Dawgs’ bats are still as potent as ever. And this past weekend’s series provides hope that maybe the pitching is coming around too.

If you haven’t been out to see a game yet this season at Foley Field, I’d encourage you to go. It’s a great atmosphere and this team is a lot of fun to watch.

Of course, I know you’ll also have your eyes on the football team this week as spring practice continues. I would imagine there will be some tension in the air after last week’s driving arrests, but hopefully, key leaders are stepping up to reinforce the message from coaches about the need to make better decisions.

For more UGA stories, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

Question: What MLB franchise selected Charlie Condon with the No. 3 overall pick last season?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Diamond Dawgs sweep for the Gator Haters

Georgia baseball picked up its biggest series win of the young season in dominant fashion, sweeping No. 13 Florida in Gainesville last weekend.

The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs bashed 13 home runs and outscored the Gators 40-13 in three games. They are now tied with No. 1 Tennessee, No. 3 Arkansas and No. 8 Texas for a share of first place in the SEC at 5-1.

Georgia also extended its NCAA-leading home run total to 70 homers through 26 games. UGA coach Wes Johnson’s pitching staff was also much sharper, especially in games two and three.

Starters Brian Curley and Leighton Finley both pitched dominant five-inning outings before strong nights in relief from the bullpen. Georgia plays host to West Georgia at 5 p.m. on Tuesday before hosting No. 20 Auburn at Foley Field this weekend.

Tight End U Keeps Producing

This year’s freshman class might not be working to Kirby Smart’s standard, but UGA’s two new tight ends are still turning heads in spring practice.

Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour impressed throughout their high school careers in different ways. The 6-foot-6 Williams stands out on the field before he even runs a route while Barbour’s offensive versatility makes him an interesting chess piece for different offensive situations.

Junior tight end Lawson Luckie was very complementary of Williams and Barbour, speaking particularly highly of their potential and work ethic as they try to keep pace with Smart’s practices.

“Yeah, they’re picking it up fast. I mean, they both work extremely hard. I mean, it’s always tough for a freshman coming in or mid-year just adjusting to the speed of practice,” Luckie said. “So when they get used to that, I mean, the ceiling, I mean, there’s no ceiling on them. Those kids are ballers. They work, they take coaching, they go hard. I’m excited to see what they do.”

Sweet Seven outta Sixteen

SEC basketball made more March Madness history this weekend, as seven of its 14 teams are headed to the second weekend of the tournament. It’s most teams to ever make the Sweet Sixteen from the same conference.

The SEC also saw seven teams eliminated in the first two rounds, though four of them were underdogs. Missouri, Texas A&M and Mississippi State were all defeated in slight upsets.

Here’s a look at the SEC’s Sweet Sixteen schedule:

Thursday

No. 2 seed Alabama vs. No. 6 seed BYU - 7:09 p.m. (CBS)

No. 1 seed Florida vs. No. 4 seed Maryland - 7:39 p.m. (TBS/TruTV)

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas Tech - 10:09 p.m. (TBS/TruTV)

Friday

No. 6 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 2 seed Michigan State - 7:09 p.m. (CBS)

No. 3 seed Kentucky vs. No. 2 seed Tennessee - 7:39 p.m. (TBS/TruTV)

No. 1 seed Auburn vs. No. 5 seed Michigan - 9:39 p.m. (CBS)

Photo of the Day

Georgia infielder Kolby Branch (9) during Georgia’s game against Kentucky at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia baseball homered 12 times between Saturday and Sunday but perhaps its biggest bomb of the weekend was its only one Friday night.

NCAA home run leader Ryland Zaborowski faced a 2-2 count with one out in the top of the ninth, Georgia trailing 7-6. Florida’s Condron Ballpark was buzzing as the Gators had just taken the lead with two runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Then Zaborowski snatched that momentum right back, slamming a hanging slider into the UGA bullpen behind left field for a go-ahead, two-run homer. It was Georgia’s first homer of the day, and it was just enough to set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

Quote of the Day

“I mean, first impression, that’s a big guy, that’s a big man,” Georgia OT Monroe Freeling said of freshman OT Juan Gaston last week. “Probably one of the biggest I’ve seen coming to Georgia. But he’s a hard worker, always got a smile on his face, and he’s coachable.”

Trivia answer

Answer: Colorado Rockies