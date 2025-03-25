Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis caused a stir on Sunday when he teased an announcement about an announcement that turned out to be a commitment date.

Trivia time

Question: Who was the last five-star quarterback that Georgia signed?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Curtis drops commitment date

Five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, one of Georgia’s top targets in the 2026 recruiting class, has made an announcement.

Curtis will announce his commitment to Georgia or Oregon on May 5 after a winding road on the recruiting trail. The Nashville, Tennessee, native revealed he was choosing between Georgia and Oregon four weeks ago.

Curtis was once committed to Georgia before reopening his recruitment process on October 17 of last year.

The news came shortly after he completed back-to-back three-day visits to both schools earlier this month. Curtis spent three days at Oregon before visiting Georgia for several practices and saying the atmosphere felt like family.

4-star EDGE shares what he wants from a school

Georgia is trying to make Dre Quinn the next dominant edge rusher in a long line of Bulldogs at the position. It’s a position of need for UGA after plenty of turnover this offseason, and Quinn could start filling some of those needs in 2026 with the length and ‘explosive power’ that linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe looks for.

Quinn spoke with DawgNation recently and detailed what he wants in a school throughout his recruiting process. His answer wasn’t about NIL or brand-growth opportunities, or anything extremely football-related at all.

“I need to go somewhere they constantly talk about spiritual life,” Quinn said. “I need to go to a place where I am constantly connected with God or a faith-driven college. I want to go somewhere where I will be developed not only as a player but as a man as well to put my future in the right focus.”

“I also want to go to a college where I have a great bond with the coaches. It will not be like they are a stranger to me when I get on campus so I’d like that as well.”

Diamond Dawgs climb in national rankings

Georgia baseball’s road sweep of then-No. 13-ranked Florida vaulted it to new heights in several national polls on Monday. The Bulldogs moved up to No. 2 in Perfect Game’s Top 25, No. 3 in D1Baseball’s poll and No. 4 in Baseball America’s rankings.

The Bulldogs impressed with their bats much like they have all season, but the biggest difference in dismantling the Gatos over the weekend was the pitching staff’s improvement. Georgia got back-to-back five-inning starts form Brian Curley on Saturday and Leighton Finley on Sunday.

Curley didn’t allow any runs and Finley only allowed one as the Bulldog offense got off to fast starts, asserting dominance early and taking Condron Ballpark out of the game shortly after it started.

Georgia is one of six SEC teams in the top 10, and one of 10 in the top 15. The Bulldogs will play top 15 teams in 20 of their last 30 games.

Photo of the Day

5-star QB Jared Curtis, who is ranked by at least one service as the nation's No. 1 QB prospect for 2026, has just named his final six schools. Curtis is a former UGA commitment. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Georgia basketball saw one of its top assistants leave for an assistant job at Miami yesterday. Erik Pastrana came to Georgia with Mike White in 2023 and was key in several big recruiting battles, including Georgia’s signing of Asa Newell.

Pastrana bid a social media farewell to Georgia fans on Monday, posting pictures with the team and adding the caption: “It will always be about the people. Thank you, Georgia!”

Quote of the Day

“Learning the position that we play, you have to be a competitor, you have to compete, but also at the same time, you can’t let something like, you can’t let the last play affect you,” Daylen Everette said. “Even good or bad, you always got to keep going to the next play. Just helping them understand that.”

Trivia answer

Answer: Justin Fields