Tuesday was a busy day around DawgNation.

We got confirmation on the game time for G-Day. It will be April 13 at 1 p.m. The fact that a game time has been announced would seem to confirm the event will still take place -- despite the cancellation of other spring games around the country.

UGA also officially confirmed the hiring of two offensive staffers -- including John Lilly, the former Bulldogs tight end coach who has spent his recent years in the NFL.

We also heard from Georgia coach Kirby Smart again on Tuesday night as well as some UGA players -- including presumed starting quarterback Gunner Stockton.

If you haven’t already, check out DawgNation’s Youtube page to catch up on all the latest press conferences from the Bulldogs’ spring practice.

And for more on these stories, and the other top headlines, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

Question: Where did Gunner Stockton play high school ball?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby speaks on driving arrests

Kirby Smart expressed the same kind of frustration that many Georgia fans are feeling after two more players were arrested on driving-related charges last week. Receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley were both arrested and released on bond late last week.

Smart spoke extensively about the measures the program has taken to try and prevent the driving issues, despite their continuance. Georgia has seen 32 driving incidents involving a player or staff member since the start of 2023.

“It’s been several years in terms of defensive driving courses, having players ride, and learning how to drive, just like my two kids did, with a driver’s service,” Smart said. “Josh Brooks has done a tremendous job meeting with every player. We’ve had several speakers come in, and we continue to educate, and we’re not gonna stop at that. It’s very unfortunate that one of those young men got his driver’s license within one month of that happening, at 18 or 19 years old. And it’s amazing how many kids come to school without a driver’s license.

“So it’s no excuse, but one of those things we will continue to educate and discipline our guys to try to correct it.”

G-Day kick time announced

Georgia’s spring game has an official kickoff time. G-Day, scheduled for April 12, will start at 1 p.m.

The non-televised event will be held in Sanford Stadium, carrying on many of the on-campus traditions of the spring game. The game could have several differences beyond not being televised, as Georgia could be short at several positions.

Kirby Smart has not announced the exact details of the event but has indicated the calculated thought going into the spring game planning.

Gates at Sanford Stadium will open at 10:30 a.m. and the Dawg Walk will start at 11:50 a.m. Ticket prices opened at $10, so the game will remain a more affordable Georgia football event in Athens.

Georgia adds two new NFL analysts

Georgia announced that two more analysts with extensive NFL experience have joined its coaching staff.

John Lilly and Phil Rauscher were hired as offensive analysts. Lilly returns to Georgia after a stint as tight ends coach from 2008 to 2015. Lilly has since worked for the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns, North Carolina Tar Heels and the Carolina Panthers.

Rauscher has coached for several other NFL franchises and is leaving his role as offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Photo of the Day

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) jogs after a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Injury Updates

Attrition along Georgia’s lines of scrimmage has continued for the 2025 Bulldogs. Kirby Smart announced that interior offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun suffered a foot injury and will miss the rest of spring practice.

Calhoun was one of several young offensive lineman vying for a starting spot after UGA saw four starters leave for the NFL. The redshirt freshman has made a name for himself as a physical guard, mentioned by name after spring practice last week.

“He’s gonna miss the rest of spring,” Smart said following practice. “He’s got a foot injury that he’s dealing with. He was doing a great job competing for one of the starting guard spots. It’s not a major injury — it’s just one that’s gonna cost him the next three weeks to do that.”

Quote of the Day

“Yeah, both those guys are doing a great job. I’m really pleased with where both of them are at. Ryan’s taking some reps with the ones. Gunner continues to grow and get better. I think both those guys are doing a great job.” -- Kirby Smart on the quarterback battle

Trivia answer

Answer: Rabun County