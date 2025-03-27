The SEC recently completed its first year of its media partnership with ABC/ESPN and it was a smashing success.

It drew huge ratings and frequently had its biggest games in more advantageous time slots than its chief rival, the Big Ten, which typically kicks off its top game at noon on Saturdays.

That said, I still feel nostalgic for the way things used to be. Namely, I miss CBS.

I say this because longtime CBS analyst Gary Danielson announced Wednesday he would be retiring at the end of the 2025 season.

Danielson wasn’t popular with many SEC fans.

He often said what seemed like the wrong thing at the wrong moment, but going online to complain about those comments often brought us all together. And that was fun.

So dare I say it? Not only do I miss CBS, but I kinda miss Gary Danielson too.

Kirby Smart wants to run the dang ball

Georgia’s run offense last season averaged the lowest rush yards per game that it ever has under Kirby Smart. Even less than the 8-5 team that Smart coached when he first arrived in Athens in 2016.

Smart talked about the need for Georgia, one the run game powerhouse of the country, to get back to its roots in spring practice. He also wants to see his front seven make some strides against the run, where Georgia was beat in several games last season.

“We put a big emphasis on running and stopping the run because we feel like we lacked in both those areas last year,” Smart said following Tuesday’s practice. “So the spring practice has been shifted or adjusted a little bit towards stopping the run and being able to run the ball.”

Smart has worked a committee of guys at running back this spring, especially with Branson and Roderick Robinson still sidelined with injuries. True freshman Bo Walker has reportedly made strong impressions while wide receiver Dillon Bell has earned some carries.

Center Drew Bobo also recognized the need for the offensive line’s improvement from last season.

“People have to step up,” offensive lineman Drew Bobo said. “But it’s just an everyday grind to learn how to run the ball better. It’s not going to happen overnight. We’ve got to put in the work just to get better over time. As spring ball comes, summer, watching film, and then fall camp, we’ve just got to put in the work to get better at running the ball.”

Four can’t-miss players for Georgia next season

Georgia is replacing departing production all over the field on both sides of the ball. Some players are stepping into bigger roles on the field while others will be starting in their first significant snaps as a Bulldog in their careers.

DawgNation highlighted four players that Georgia can’t push for a national championship without. These players are absolutely essential to both offensive and defensive success, and production failure from them would likely spell out a disappointing season in Athens.

The four players are listed below, along with a link describing why these four players specifically mean so much to Georgia.

Christen Miller, DL

CJ Allen, LB

Gunner Stockton, QB

Nate Frazier, RB

Details from Nitro Tuggle’s arrest emerge

More details from Georgia receiver Nitro Tuggle’s driving-related arrest were revealed yesterday. Tuggle, who was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding last Wednesday, was driving in the inside lane on the Outer Loop 10 near College Station Road at 10:18 p.m. ET, according to a police report.

The arresting officer’s speed detection equipment found Tuggle to be driving his red Dodge Charger at 107 miles per hour. The speed limit around that area is 65 miles per hour.

Tuggle was one of two driving-related charges for Georgia last week. Offensive lineman Marques Easley was charged with reckless driving and reckless conduct after his involvement in a traffic accident at an off-campus student living complex last week.

“Yeah, disappointed, obviously, in those two young men and the decision-making process for each one,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Both of them are younger players and have made crucial mistakes.”

Photo of the Day

Verne Lundquist (R) has handled play-by-play responsibilities for CBS Sports’ lead SEC football broadcasts along with partner Gary Danielson for the past 10 years. CBS SPORTS /Dawgnation)

March Madness Continues

Georgia basketball did not survive to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, but a record of seven SEC teams did. The conference will look to make more college basketball history and continue its dominant season on the sport when the Sweet Sixteen tips off tonight.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for tonight’s games, along with the betting favorites:

7:09 p.m. - No. 6 seed BYU vs. No. 2 seed Alabama (-5.5)

7:39 p.m. - No. 4 seed Maryland vs. No 1 seed Florida (-6.5)

9:39 p.m. - No. 4 seed Arizona vs. No. 1 seed Duke (-9.5)

10:09 p.m. - No. 10 seed Arkansas vs. No. 3 seed Texas Tech (-5.5)

Quote of the Day

“I’m looking for a place that I can call home,” 4-star receiver prospect Davion Brown said on what he wants from his next school. “I’m looking for a place where I don’t have to hit the transfer portal and can adapt to the culture, the coaches and the team. That’s my biggest thing.”

“It’s just been something I’ve been playing all my life,” he said. “Just playing football all my life has taught me lessons. It has helped me make strong friendships. Made brothers out of my teammates. Those are the real reasons I play football, and those are part of every day in football.”

