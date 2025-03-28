Welcome to the weekend! Hope it’s a great one for you.

For those on their way to Foley Field this weekend to root on the Diamond Dawgs as they take on a tough Auburn team, make sure you make it a great atmosphere. Of course, I know you will.

Also, if you can, I’d love to have you join me on any platform for DawgNation Daily on Friday. We’ll discuss a recruiting analyst that dropped some interesting comments about why he believes Georgia is about to get more aggressive with NIL spending.

Is that true? We’ll ask our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell on the show and explain why the timing could be perfect for UGA given the looming decision date for five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.Hope you’ll tune in!

And for more coverage of everything else happening with the Bulldogs, including the latest from spring practice, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

Question: What was the final score the last time Georgia played Auburn in baseball?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby likes the wide receivers

Kirby Smart is by no means known for revealing full and absolute truths, but he also doesn’t just say things if he doesn’t mean them. That’s what should encourage Georgia fans after Smart’s most recent press conference, where he evaluated hi new group of wide receivers.

“You gotta show toughness and grit, and I like that group right now,” Smart said following Tuesday’s practice. “I really do, I think that group has a chance to be good.”

Wide receiver was arguably the most problematic part of Georgia’s roster last year. The Bulldogs led the country in dropped passes -- some in extremely crucial moments -- and saw several receivers deal with off-field arrests.

Georgia’s newcomers should give the Bulldogs a different look at the position. Transfers Zachariah Branch and Noah Thomas offer specific skillsets while top freshmen like Taylyn Taylor, CJ Wiley and Landon Roldan have the chance to impress in their first spring practices on campus.

ESPN Mock: 14 Bulldogs will be drafted

Georgia will see 14 players drafted to the NFL in a month, according to an ESPN mock draft released yesterday.

That would be the second-most in Georgia history, as the program had 15 drafted in 2022.

Here’s a quick look at where ESPN predicted all 14 Bulldogs will be drafted. For the Falcons fans in the room, maybe just scroll to the next segment....

Jalon Walker -- Round 1, pick No. 8 to the Carolina Panthers

Malaki Starks -- Round 1, pick No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mykel Williams -- Round 1, pick No. 31 to the Kansas City Chiefs

Tate Ratledge -- Round 2, pick No. 50 to the Seattle Seahawks

Jared Wilson -- Round 2, pick No. 52 to the Seattle Seahawks

Dylan Fairchild -- Round 3, pick No. 102 to the Detroit Lions

Smael Mondon -- Round 4, pick No. 117 to the Indianapolis Colts

Dominic Lovett -- Round 4, pick No. 127 to the Los Angeles Rams

Trevor Etienne -- Round 4, pick No. 128 to the Washington Commanders

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins -- Round 5, pick No. 174 to the Dallas Cowboys

Warren Brinson -- Round 6, pick No. 202 to the Los Angeles Rams

Dan Jackson -- Round 7, pick No. 228 to the Detroit Lions

Xavier Truss -- Round 7, pick No. 246 to the New York Giants

Naz Stackhouse -- Round 7, pick No. 257 to the Kansas City Chiefs

Demary in the transfer portal

Georgia basketball got some more bad departure news on Thursday afternoon. Point guard Silas Demary Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal one week after the Bulldogs were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Demary was Georgia’s hottest offensive weapon in several of its wins in the final stretch of the regular season. The former four-star recruit said the decision involved trying to “test the waters of the NBA” while keeping his NCAA eligibility.

“To my teammates, our camaraderie pushed me to be a better leader on and off the court,” Demary’s post read. “To the UGA coaching staff and support team, thank you for believing in me. The bonds I’ve formed with Dawg Nation and the Athens community will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

Photo of the Day

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key shake hands after Georgia won 44-42 over Georgia Tech in eight overtimes during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Sweet Sixteen Schedule, Pt. 2

Sweet Sixteen play did not disappoint last night.

The SEC’s title contenders advanced as Alabama and Florida handled BYU and Maryland while Duke took a late win over Arizona.

Then No. 10-seeded Arkansas blew a 16-point second half lead as Texas Tech forced overtime. The Red Raiders got the last laugh there, as the Razorbacks’ game-winning shot at the buzzer fell short, ending their season.

College basketball fans will hope for another eye-popping set of games tonight.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for tonight’s games, along with the betting favorites:

7:09 p.m. - No. 6 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 2 seed Michigan State (-3.5)

7:39 p.m. - No. 3 seed Kentucky vs. No. 2 seed Tennessee (-4.5)

9:39 p.m. - No. 5 seed Michigan vs. No. 1 seed Auburn (-8.5)

10:09 p.m. - No. 4 seed Purdue vs. No. 1 seed Houston (-8.5)

Quote of the Day

“I play everything,” Georgia linebacker Chris Cole said. “I’m on the field and the coach can put me anywhere. I can play that. I say pass rushing is a big thing for me. I just want to keep working on it this offseason.”

Trivia answer

Answer: 24-7