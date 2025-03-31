Georgia’s in the middle of spring practice, and DawgNation’s attention will always be on that. However, across the street from the football facility there’s also a fun story taking shape.

UGA’s baseball team is red hot right now after earning another sweep in SEC play, this time against 11th-ranked Auburn.

The Diamond Dawgs have moved to No. 1 in the RPI rankings after a weekend which included a walk-off home run from Daniel Jackson (no relation to the football star).

Georgia has been arguably the most explosive offense in the sport for most of the young season, but the last two weeks also provide hope that the pitching could be coming around too.

If that continues, then UGA could truly be among the favorites for Omaha and the College World Series this summer.

5-star TE feeling comfortable after latest UGA visit

Georgia’s pursuit of the Tight End University crown has taken its next stop at Bowdon High School as the Bulldogs recruit 5-star talent Kaiden Prothro.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder is a talented pass-catcher that has recently impressed with his weight room numbers, too. DawgNation caught up with Prothro recently, and the 5-star tight end explained what stuck out to him about Georgia and tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

“I see that he really loves his tight ends,” Prothro said. “They make a play, and they will come over to him, and he’ll talk to them about whatever they are doing wrong or whatever. He gets the young guys involved, too. They are getting reps. I feel like he just has a good rotation with the tight ends and makes sure they get all their reps. I feel like that goes off the field, too. If the players are doing good in practice, they’ll love the coaches.”

Prothro said it felt right for him to delay announcing a public decision for as long as he can. He’s set a top five of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

“I feel like I just got to keep on getting down there and keep on building the relationship,” Prothro said. “Maybe I’ll just love it even more every time I go down there. I feel like that’s the point I am at right now. Just going down to colleges and just building the relationships as much as I can. Because that’s the college I will be at for three to four years so that’s just really important.”

Georgia baseball walk-off bomb sweeps Auburn

For those who don’t already know, Georgia’s football team isn’t the only program on campus that relied on a Dan Jackson to make clutch plays this year.

UGA baseball’s Dan(iel) Jackson hammered a walk-off homer on Saturday to beat No. 11 Auburn in extra innings of a Saturday doubleheader. The Wofford transfer hit the Bulldogs’ first homer of the day well over the short porch in right field and into the standing room only seats as Foley Field erupted.

“I was actually thinking about it for a split second in the box, it was definitely the loudest at-bat I’ve ever had in my life, so I was just trying to breathe and slow the game down,” Jackson said. “That’s why I wanted to come here, to be part of stuff like this.”

Georgia swept back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time since 2008 and its 28-2 record is the best in program history through 30 games.

The Bulldogs will now await their national ranking before what should be their toughest challenge yet this season. UGA is headed to Austin for what could be a top-5 weekend series against Texas.

What Georgia needs from its OLB room in spring

Quintavius Johnson has become the man for Georgia’s outside linebacker room, whether he’s ready for it or not.

In his second year with the program, Johnson is UGA’s top healthy outside linebacker after 2024 starters Chaz Chambliss and Damon Wilson moved on and Gabe Harris is recovering from labrum surgery.

Johnson is young but Kirby Smart is holding him to a remarkably high standard. Georgia’s coach named several recent stars at outside linebacker that he wants Johnson to emulate and strive for.

“I’m proud of Q, I want to be clear on that,” Smart said. “But he has to get better to be at the level of, let’s call it like it is, he’s gotta be where Chaz was, or Azeez was, or Nolan was. He’s not there.”

Johnson and Harris -- along with three true freshmen -- still make up a thin outside linebacker room when all are healthy. That combined with a severe lack of game experience could cause the Bulldogs to pursue some transfer portal additions in the summer window.

For now, though, the Bulldogs are looking at Johnson to reach the standard. Which, in case you didn’t know, is the standard.

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson (25) after Georgia’s game against Auburn at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon /Dawgnation)

More SEC basketball history

The SEC’s historic postseason continued through the Elite Eight and into the Final Four this weekend.

The conference that put NCAA-records of 14 teams in the 68-team field and seven in the Sweet 16 has two teams in the Final Four. Auburn and Florida will create recent history when they tip off at 6:09 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tx.

It’s the first time the conference has put multiple teams in the Final Four since 2014.

That was also the last time the SEC had a team in the national championship. An SEC team hasn’t actually won a national championship since Kentucky in 2012.

“It’s something I wanted to do my whole life was play for my dad and play at Georgia, and I appreciate that I get to do that now,” Drew Bobo said. “That’s why I think that I put so much effort and time into this because that’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life and something that I want to happen.”

