Here’s a looming concern for college football’s future: Coaches are getting worried about playing tough games.

For instance, Texas opens this season at Ohio State. Steve Sarkisian hinted this week he’s concerned about the game’s College Football Playoff implications.

Sark seems to want the prestige of playing the game without the potential consequence of losing the game. However, Texas isn’t the only program operating that way.

Nebraska also recently canceled a home-and-home it had scheduled with Tennessee.

Maybe this makes sense in light of the CFP committee’s seeming unwillingness to reward tough scheduling, but is this really what we want college football to be?

Thankfully, Georgia doesn’t appear to be running from any opponent. If only the rest of the sport would follow its lead.

Trivia Time

Question: Who was the last Florida quarterback to beat Georgia?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Top Nonconference Games Next Season

Texas vs. Ohio State is only the first of several nonconference games next season with significant College Football Playoff implications. Perhaps more importantly, they’re just great matchups between top college football brands who normally wouldn’t face off until bowl season.

Here’s a look at five of the best nonconference games this year, ordered by date:

Texas at Ohio State (August 30)

LSU at Clemson (August 30)

Michigan at Oklahoma (September 6)

Texas A&M at Notre Dame (September 13)

Florida at Miami (September 20)

Hoop Dawgs Clinching Tonight?

Georgia basketball could be as close as one win from an NCAA Tournament berth and could earn that win tonight. The Bulldogs (18-11, 6-10) visit SEC bottom feeder South Carolina looking to further strengthen their March Madness resume.

South Carolina (12-17, 2-14) has been far from easy to beat at home all season, as many top SEC teams have escaped with single-digit wins. The Bulldogs will be challenged by a specific Gamecock attack that has leveled the playing field in Columbia against teams like No. 1 Auburn and No. 5 Florida.

Georgia beat South Carolina 71-60 earlier this season in Athens. The Bulldogs and Gamecocks will tip off at 6 p.m., televised on SEC Network.

Four Dawgs Mocked For Rounds 1-2

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released a new, post-NFL Combine mock for the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. Reid had four Bulldogs going in the top 64 picks on the pay-site article, beginning with Mykel Williams.

Williams was mocked to go No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers, a franchise that many experts have predicted him to end up with. Next came Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. Reid, as many experts do when mocking a pass rusher to Atlanta, cited the Falcons’ ongoing pass rush issue.

Georgia’s final first-rounder was Malaki Starks at No. 27 overall, joining fellow Georgia native Kyle Hamilton in the Baltimore Ravens’ secondary.

Jared Wilson’s impressive showing at the NFL Combine might have boosted his draft stock significantly. The former Georgia center was picked to go to the Green Bay Packers with the 54th overall pick as UGA’s first offensive player off the draft board.

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half in the NCAA football game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 34-20 over Florida. (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia point guard Silas Demary Jr. has been on a scoring tear for three weeks now. Demary finally got some SEC-wide recognition yesterday, as the league office named him the conference’s player of the week.

Demary led the Bulldogs to wins over Florida and Texas last week, putting them back on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. He had 47 total points -- including a career-high of 26 at Texas -- while shooting 58.4% from 3-point range.

Quote of the Day

“I think we’re still learning a lot,” Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson said, discussing how UGA has played more games than anyone in the SEC. “I schedule so many games early to try to figure out a lot about our team, so I think we’re getting there.

“What you’re seeing with a lot of your mid-major teams now is they’re giving you a lot of different looks off the mound that you may not see in SEC play.”

Trivia answer

Answer: Kyle Trask (2020)