On DawgNation Daily on Wednesday, former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy told a story about not playing much during his first two years with the Bulldogs. Davin said his time on the sidelines helped him learn what it takes to be successful. He then used that knowledge to be a better player once his time came.

With that in mind, Davin said his most likely breakout candidates for Georgia this season would likely be players in a similar situation.

A name Davin mentioned in particular was defensive end Gabe Harris.

Harris’ potential emergence would obviously be huge for UGA given Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins’ departure for the NFL, and the chance to see a glimpse of that potential on display in the coming weeks is one of the things that should make Georgia’s spring practice fun.

Trivia time

Question: Which two linebackers led Georgia in sacks last season?

Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Sankey’s take on 9 games

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey revealed parts of his conversations with SEC athletic directors as the conference considers going to a nine-game football schedule in the near future. Sankey and the SEC schools are all sure to benefit fiscally but are worried the extra potential loss could hurt an SEC team’s ability to make the College Football Playoff.

“One of the issues in the room for our athletics directors is what seemed to matter most, is the number to the right, the number of losses,” Sankey said Monday in an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show.

“And how do we understand what that means for our schedule moving forward? I’m one who said I really think we ought to be trying to move toward a nine-game conference schedule. I think that can be positive for a lot of reasons. You watch the interest around conference games. But not if that causes us to lose opportunities.”

Many SEC fans were frustrated with the CFP’s selection committee last season after they granted an at-large bid to SMU over Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina. Sankey, playing for the best needs of the SEC, wants to ensure that playing another SEC game won’t hurt his conference’s chances of getting as many teams in the playoff as it would with an eight-game schedule.

Every position’s key player this spring

Georgia starts spring practice in less than a week. Several players need to step up in several different positions after another season of NFL attrition and transfer portal exchanges.

Georgia’s defensive and offensive fronts lost the most to the next level. The offensive line is losing four starters while the defense is seeing both starting outside linebackers, one inside linebacker and four defensive line starters head to the NFL.

To make matters worse, Georgia lost its top outside linebacker, Damon Wilson, to the portal. So, here’s a look at one player at every position who needs to step up for Georgia when spring practice kicks off next week.

Tyrin Lawrence’s underrated return

Georgia point guard Tyrin Lawrence missed three games in February with a hamstring injury, and Georgia basketball suffered accordingly. The Bulldogs lost all three games, running out of steam late in the second half without their No. 2 ball handler.

Lawrence’s return to action came against Florida, and he has helped UGA in a variety of ways since. His strong scoring total helped the Bulldogs beat Florida, he led the team in assists against Texas and he was a key part of strong rebounding night in the Tuesday night win over South Carolina.

Now, Georgia finishes the regular season against Lawrence’s former team, Vanderbilt. A win would set Georgia up for a top-10 finish in the SEC before the team returned to Lawrence’s former city, Nashville, to play the SEC Tournament.

Photo of the Day

Dawgs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (29) sacks UMass quarterback AJ Hairston. (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

Former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy sees a lot of himself in defensive end Gabe Harris. Bellamy made sure to give Harris’ upcoming season some hype after spending several years learning as a backup in Athens, much like he did.

“His situation kind of reminds me of how I was brought up,” Bellamy said. “I sat the bench for two years, but the guys who I was behind were guys that went on to have ong NFL careers and be Georgia greats, and that’s Leonard Floyd and Jordan Jenkins.

“By the time you’re a redshirt sophomore or junior, you’re kind of like a vet out there. Even though the fans have forgotten about you a little bit, you spent three years going against five-star offensive linemen, you spent two to three years in a Georgia scheme and you even got a little playing time.”

Quote of the Day

“Someone who I think is really going to take over for the Georgia Bulldogs that’s someone that people aren’t seeing coming is freshman Elijah Griffin,” former Georgia defender Warren Brinson said at the NFL Combine. “I’ve known Elijah since eighth grade and just look out. Look out.”

Trivia answer

Answer: Jalon Walker and Chaz Chambliss