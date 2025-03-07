You may have heard that Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo signed a contract extension. This was only partially true.

Some good reporting by Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald was poorly described by many of the social accounts that attempted to amplify it

Bobo did sign a contract extension, but not after the 2024 season. It was before it. In doing so, Bobo got a raise and an additional year added to his agreement. Bobo’s new contract now runs through 2026.

This news of course will rekindle the same debate that’s been ongoing for much of the offseason regarding the job he, and some of his offensive assistants, did last season.

And the only thing that will quiet that noise is better play in 2025. If that happens, no one will have any concerns about how much Bobo is getting paid.

Question: What is Kirby Smart’s middle name?

Bobo extended through 2026

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s contract extension led Georgia news cycles and message boards yesterday after the Athens Banner-Herald reported he has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season.

But that extension wasn’t signed yesterday, last week or last month. It was signed after his explosive season in 2023, when he was a Broyles Award finalist, given to the nation’s top coordinator.

Of course, Bobo could still be fired after the 2025 season if Georgia’s offensive struggles worsened. But the former nationally-acclaimed offensive coordinator appears to have a longer leash that many fans thought.

How strong is UGA’s schedule?

Strong, in short.

No, we’ll give you more than that. Georgia, along with many of its 2025 opponents, enters the season with one of the toughest schedules in the country again, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

Connelly tweeted a top 40 strength of schedule ranking on Wednesday, and 12 of the top 13 teams are in the SEC. Florida, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Alabama, Texas and Auburn all made that top 13 with Georgia.

The only non-SEC team in the top 13 was Wisconsin, who plays at Alabama for one of its nonconference games.

Enjoy QB target Legend Bey’s eye-popping highlights

Kirby Smart doesn’t offer scholarships to many out-of-state three-star prospects, but that’s not what makes Legend Bey’s offer so interesting.

And it’s not his name, either, though that could be considered the legendary icing on the cake.

No, it’s the fact that the three-star quarterback was offered as an athlete. It seems peculiar until one watched the first 19 seconds of his highlight film. Turn on the tape, and you see more than a passer of the football.

You see a ferocious runner, unafraid of contact and making Texas high schoolers look silly in front of their friends and family. Bey’s highlights are worth a watch, along with Jeff Sentell’s analysis of Bey’s eye-popping athleticism.

Photo of the Day

November 30, 2019 Atlanta: Georgia players James Cook (from left), Isaiah Wilson, and Solomon Kindley celebrate a 52-7 victory over Georgia Tech with head coach Kirby Smart’s son Andrew in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Atlanta. /Dawgnation)

Viral Dawg of the Day

DawgNation’s Thursday night show, DawgNation at Large, is a constant weaving of shenanigans and Georgia football talk.

Last night, those shenanigans took pop culture form, as the show held its second-annual “DawgNation at Large Oscars,” recognizing UGA players, games and moments from the 2024 football season.

Below is a comprehensive list of the winners.

Best Newcomer: KJ Bolden

Best Supporting Player: Cash Jones

Game of the Year: Georgia-Georgia Tech

Best Defensive Player: Jalon Walker

Best Offensive Player: Trevor Etienne

Best Moment: Dan Jackson forced fumble against Georgia Tech

Best performance: Jalon Walker’s 3 sacks, 1 FR against Texas

Quote of the Day

“If you watch that film most of it is on us, it’s not coaching its execution, taking the right steps, the little things,” former Georgia guard Tate Ratledge said, blaming UGA’s 2024 offensive struggles on the players at the NFL Combine last week. “So I think a lot of our success, or not having success last year, was more so on the players because it starts up front with us. Everyone knows we didn’t have our best year, we take full accountability for that.”

Answer: Paul