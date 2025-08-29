Oh, how truly nice it was to watch some college football last night.

We watched USF beat Boise State by 24 points, a late-night win for Nebraska at Arrowhead Stadium and Missouri slowsly dismantle Central Arkansas.

Tonight, we’ve got a couple more games that ought to interest Georgia fans a little more personally.

Bulldog rivals Georgia Tech and Auburn will both start their seasons against Big 12 opponents at 8 p.m. tonight. Georgia hasn’t had much trouble with the two programs since Kirby Smart took over, but many believe that could change this season.

We’ll find out how true that could be tonight as the Yellow Jackets visit Colorado while the Tigers visit Baylor.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Welcome to the final day without Georgia football

We won't talk via the newsletter tomorrow morning (though I hope we can talk on the DawgNation Postgame Show either at the revamped UGA bookstore or on Zoom), so I wanted to take a minute to celebrate.

We’re here. We’ve made it... almost.

We are in the final day without Georgia football until, hopefully, winter of 2026.

That’s worth celebrating, and it’s also worth saying thank you for spending this offseason with us. We love being able to provide and enjoy Georgia football community — whether it be through shows, newsletters, articles, or a four-day cruise — even when Georgia football isn’t there for us to enjoy.

Of course, we’ll keep coming to you every morning, Monday through Friday, with important updates and developing storylines throughout the season.



DawgNation Huddle: Predicting UGA’s top freshman

Five members of our DawgNation team got together to debate several UGA questions in the final days before the season started. One of the questions we attacked is who Georgia’s top freshman standout will be in 2025.

Check out all our answers below. If you’d like to hear our analysis, check out the DawgNation story attached.

Brandon Adams: Juan Gaston Jr.

Mike Griffith: Elijah Griffin

Kaylee Mansell: Bo Walker

Connor Riley: Juan Gaston Jr.

Jeff Sentell: Ellis Robinson IV (redshirt)

SEC Spreads

With a less-than-enthralling Week One matchup for Georgia, let’s take a look at the rest of the SEC.

There are plenty of interesting nonconference games across the SEC, several of which have interesting bettling lines.

You can check out all 15 below. Missouri played last night, beating Central Arkansas 61-6.

Texas at Ohio State (-1.5)

Auburn (-2.5) at Baylor

LSU at Clemson (-3.5)

Virginia Tech at South Carolina (-7.5)

Toledo at Kentucky (-10.5)

Alabama (-13.5) at Florida State

Syracuse at Tennessee (-13.5)

Mississippi State (-13.5) at Southern Miss

UTSA at Texas A&M (-23.5)

Georgia State at Ole Miss (-34.5)

Illinois State at Oklahoma (-36.5)

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt (-38.5)

Marshall at Georgia (-38.5)

Long Island at Florida (-45.5)

Alabama A&M at Arkansas (-46.5)

The home atmosphere at Sanford Stadium is considered a plus this season with Alabama and Texas coming to town. (University of Georgia) (Chamberlain Smith /Dawgnation)

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer on reality of motivation after FSU QB’s trash talk:

“I think there’s always extra levels of motivation that can come from things that are said or things you want to prove. So yeah, I think there is bulletin board material, that’s a real thing.”

Sanford end zones get retro upgrade

Gone are the days of the bold, bubble-like font spelling out "GEORGIA" and "BULLDOGS" in Sanford Stadium's end zones. The first field painting of the season made its way around social media yesterday as the old font was replaced with a cleaner and perhaps vintage look. You can check out Sanford's new look here, courtesy of @jontweetssports on X.