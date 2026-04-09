Georgia coach Kirby Smart is going to be like a lot of fans this week — tuned into the Masters.

The 90th eddition of the annual Tournament starts Thursday morning at Augusta National Golf Club.

“I’ll have the little app or leaderboard thing on my phone, where I can check and see who’s leading it and stuff like that,” Smart said. “But I don’t even know who’s playing in it from UGA, that’s how out of touch I am. All the guys my age are all too old, don’t play anymore. I have to track all these young guys to see who’s playing. But I’m excited for them.”

Georgia has not had a winner since 2014, but the university will be well-represented at the Tournament. Six former, current or future Bulldogs will compete, the most of any school.

So enjoy watching, and check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who is the last Georgia Bulldog to win the Masters?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Future Georgia Bulldog Mason Howell to play Masters with Rory McIlroy

In 2016, Rory McIlroy handed a golf ball to a 9-year-old boy at the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Mason Howell kept the ball in his bedroom for years.

This week, the 18-year-old from Thomasville brought it with him to Augusta National, carrying it in his bag during practice rounds ahead of his Masters debut.

Howell and McIlroy will tee off together in Thursday’s opening round, following the tradition of grouping the defending Masters champion with the reigning U.S. Amateur winner. Howell plans to use McIlroy’s ball to break the tension.

“I’m going to say, ‘I’m going to play the first hole with a Nike,’ which I’m not,” he said. “It says ‘Rors’ on the side. That would be a power move.”

When asked about playing with Howell, McIlroy reflected on his experience playing two rounds at the 2010 U.S. Open with eight-time major winner Tom Watson.

“I think that’s the incredible thing about our game,” McIlroy said, “is because our careers are long, so many generations overlap.”

McIlroy defeated Justin Rose last year in a playoff to secure his first green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam of winning all four majors.

Howell, meanwhile, is just getting started.

UGA athletics daily recap

Wednesday, April 8:

Softball beat USC-Upstate, 19-6, in five innings.

Thursday, April 9:

Women’s tennis at Alabama: 5 p.m.

NFL scout says NFL teams ‘are afraid’ of this Georgia draft prospect

Offensive lineman Micah Morris is one of the many Georgia prospects hoping to hear his name called in this month’s NFL draft.

Morris was a multiyear starter at Georgia, manning the left guard position for the Bulldogs in 2025. He was the only player on Georgia’s offensive line to start every game last season, in addition to being regularly regarded as the strongest player on Georgia’s 2025 team.

After an impressive showing at the NFL combine, Morris seemed to have positioned himself well for being selected.

But ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes that NFL teams are on alert when it comes to Morris. After polling anonymous scouts and executives, Fowler shared that there are specific concerns with Morris when it comes to his work ethic.

“I’ll be curious where he goes because there are not many guards and he’s got a lot of ability,” one scout told Fowler. “But people are afraid of him.”

Photo of the day

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (left) and Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris run a drill during Georgia's NFL Pro Day at Payne Indoor Athletic Facility, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Smart on Morris:

“These O-linemen come in and none of them are, like, a finished product, and he got to go against a lot of good players. He got to compete against a really good offensive line group. When you think of the seven or eight starters that are starting in the National Football League that were ahead of him, there’s a reason why he took his time to start and play.”

Which Georgia transfer additions are standing out

No group of players is under a bigger microscope this spring than the nine-man transfer class that Georgia welcomed into the program.

While the Bulldogs signed a strong high school recruiting class, it was more frugal when it came to adding players via the transfer portal.

Georgia didn’t spend as lavishly as LSU or Texas, with Smart conceding as much this week. While the transfer class didn’t command as much money, they have earned plenty of practice reps.

“I don’t know that we have the best players or the most talented players or the highest paid players,” Smart said. “But we will have the players that get the most reps and get the most improvement and the most coaching and most development.”

Not every transfer that Georgia brought in arrives with the same clock in terms of eligibility. Safety Khalil Barnes and running back Dante Dowdell have just one season of college football remaining. Cornerback Braylon Conley has three and quarterback Bryson Beaver has five years to play four seasons of college football.

The transfers have 10 spring practices now under their belts. As for how each is performing, some have hit the ground running. Others are still trying to adapt to life at a new school.

Use the link below to read what we’ve learned so far about each of Georgia’s nine transfer additions.

Trivia answer

Bubba Watson