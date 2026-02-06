Georgia president Jere Morehead recently suggested that the SEC should break off from the rest of college athletics and enforce its own rules.

To some, this seems sensible given the seemingly non-existent appetite for enforcement that exists within other conferences on key issues related to transfer portal tampering and outlandish NIL payments.

However, there were also cynical replies to Morehead’s idea because arguably some of the most brazen flaunting of college athletics’ traditional norms are coming from the SEC. Consider what Clemson coach Dabo Swinney recently said about Ole Miss’ Pete Golding as a for instance.

Yet no matter the perception, there really might be some evidence that the SEC wants to try to enforce some rules and maintain some normalcy.

Alabama’s basketball team has been criticized for bringing back Charles Bediako, a player who left the Crimson Tide to play professionally, and has utilized local courts to regain his eligibility. In the latest legal battle between Bediako and the NCAA, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has come out in support of the NCAA in its legal fight against one of his institutions.

It’s too early to say where this is going, but it makes Morehead’s earlier statement appear serious. The SEC really might want some rules -- even if some of its own programs have a hard time following them.

Trivia time

How many former Georgia players have been named the NFL’s MVP?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Matthew Stafford finally earns MVP award

It was a big night for former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford.

He took home the NFL MVP award, narrowly edging out New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The final margin was the closest for an NFL MVP award since 2003. Stafford won by a margin of 366 to 361, with Stafford getting 24 first-place votes and Maye receiving 23.

Stafford threw for 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns this past season, leading the league in both categories. The 46 touchdown passes set a new career high for the former Georgia quarterback.

The Los Angeles Rams went 12-5 this past season, losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game.

Stafford, who turns 38 on Saturday, let it be known in his acceptance speech that he would be returning for another season. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft began the season dealing with back issues and played through a finger injury down the stretch.

“I can’t wait for you to cheer me on next year when we’re out there kicking a**,” Stafford said to his four daughters who were standing beside while he accepted the award. “So I’ll see you guys next year. Hopefully, I’m not at this event and we’re getting ready for another game at SoFi.”

Stafford played at Georgia from 2006 through 2008. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

UGA athletics weekend schedule

Friday

Home:

Softball vs. Missouri State: 3:30 p.m.

Men’s tennis vs. Duke: 5:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Fordham: 6 p.m.

Away:

Men’s swim and dive vs. Auburn: 11 a.m.

Women’s tennis vs. Virginia: 1 p.m.

Gymnastics vs. Arkansas: 7 p.m.

Saturday

Home:

Equestrian vs. Texas A&M: 11 a.m.

Softball vs. Fordham: 1 p.m.

Softball vs. Belmont: 3:30 p.m.

Away:

Men’s swim and dive vs. Auburn: 11 a.m.

Basketball vs. LSU: 6 p.m.

Sunday

Home:

Softball vs. Belmont: 1 p.m.

Away:

Women’s basketball vs. Missouri: 4 p.m.

Georgia banking on immediate contributions from 2026 recruiting class

Once again, Georgia went and brought in a talented crop of high school prospects.

The Bulldogs signed the No. 6-ranked recruiting class for the 2026 recruiting cycle. The class has 23 blue-chip recruits, the third-most in the country.

That signing haul further shows Kirby Smart’s belief in building through the high school ranks. Georgia’s 2026 class has 29 signees compared to just nine transfer portal pickups.

That is by Smart’s design.

“You’ve got to be a high school development program or you’ve got to be a portal team,”Smart said in an interview with Jeff Dantzler of Glory Glory.“And you can kind of be halfway into both, but we lean towards the high school development. If you’re going to do that and you’re going to bring 25, 24 mid-year freshmen in here, you better get them ready fast.”

Jason Getz captured this image of Nick Saban and Georgia coach Mark Richt before the teams met in Tuscaloosa in 2007. It was Saban's first season at Alabama and Georgia won the game 26-23 in overtime on Matthew Stafford's TD pass to Mikey Henderson in overtime. (AJC file photo/Jason Getz /AJC)

Sept. 22, 2007: Georgia beat No. 16 Alabama, 26-23, in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Stafford completed a 25-yard pass to wide receiver Mikey Henderson in overtime for the win.

TikTok trend led to arrest of Georgia DL

New details have emerged following the arrest of Georgia defensive lineman London Seymour, who was charged with 11 felony counts of second-degree property damage.

Georgia played in the SEC championship game Dec. 6, defeating Alabama 28-7.

On Dec. 5, a UGA student emailed that their door had been damaged. According to the incident report, the damage to the door, “was a big crack just below the door handle. A UGA employee stated to the officer involved that the cost to repair the door was $1,100.

The subsequent investigation developed probable cause to pursue criminal charges against Seymour and three UGA visitors, according to the arrest report. A warrant for the incident was obtained Jan. 8, with Seymour and the others being charged with one felony count of criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.

On Dec. 9, a different officer was called to Busbee Hall regarding a damaged dorm room door. The victim in the case suspected “at approximately 1615 hours on December 6, an unknown individual attempted to kick in the door to his dorm room.”

Per the report, a video review of the surrounding area, “revealed that the damage was possibly caused during the commission of a prank.”

The Door Kick Challenge was a viral TikTok trend where people kick or bang on random residential doors and then proceed to run away.

Trivia answer

Three