Georgia announced Wednesday that baseball coach Wes Johnson signed a contract extension. This should end speculation that he could leave for another job, and it demonstrates UGA’s commitment to its baseball program.

One of the SEC teams looking for a new coach that could’ve pursued Johnson is Mississippi State, a program with the 10 largest crowds for an on-campus game in college baseball history.

A fan following of that size could’ve potentially enticed Johnson to leave. Yet, now that won’t happen, and Diamond Dawgs fans should be thrilled to hear that.

Through two seasons on the job, Johnson has shown he can make Georgia a consistent contender and make dreams of returning to the College World Series a realistic possibility.

That's a welcome change from the era prior to his arrival.

100 Days from the start of Georgia’s season

As of today, we are now 100 days from the start of the 2025 season for Georgia.

The Bulldogs open the campaign against the Marshall. That is a noticeable step down in competition from Clemson, who Georgia opened against last year.

But given this Georgia team has so many questions entering next season, it’s not the worst thing in the world that the Bulldogs open up against two cupcakes. The Bulldogs host Austin Peay on Sept. 6.

Georgia will have a new full-time starting quarterback, almost certainly Gunner Stockton. The Bulldogs also have 13 NFL draft picks to replace.

Georgia will play a difficult SEC schedule once again in 2025. This team won’t have to answer questions about their resume given it has games against Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Ole Miss on the schedule.

Still, as Connor Riley writes, the month of September will go a long way in shaping how the Georgia season plays out.

“Georgia faces Tennessee and Alabama in back-to-back games during the month of September, Riley wrote. ”The Bulldogs have a bye week before the second game but so do the Crimson Tide.

“Given this will be such a young team, how Georgia is able to navigate those first two big games will go a long way in shaping this season. If the Bulldogs can both those games, that can give a young team a ton of confidence going into the meat of its SEC schedule."

Georgia baseball once again the Simpsons gif at the SEC Tournament

Every May at the SEC Tournament, the Georgia baseball program recreates the famous Simpson gift where Abe Simpson walks into a bar, takes his hat off, walks in a circle, puts his hat back on and promptly exits.

The Bulldogs lost 3-2 to Oklahoma on Wednesday. Oklahoma’s Kyson Witherspoon threw an absolute gem, striking out 8 while scattering 5 hits and 2 runs over 7.2 innings.

Georgia has now lost six consecutive games in the SEC Tournament. For all the success Johnson has brought to the program, it has not come to Hoover, Ala.

Georgia’s Matthew Hoskins was tagged with the loss, giving two runs in the sixth inning. Henry Hunter had an eighth-inning home run to pull Georgia back within a run, but Oklahoma shut the door in the ninth.

The Sooners will move on to face Vanderbilt on Thursday.

As for Georgia, it will wait to learn its NCAA Tournament fate. The Bulldogs entered the week with the No. 1 spot in the RPI and should end up hosting a Regional and very likely a Super Regional as well.

The full NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Monday. Georgia is looking to make it back to the College World Series for the first time since 2008. The Bulldogs advanced to the Super Regionals last year before falling to NC State.

Kirby Smart recognizes that national championships are not everything

Kirby Smart embraces the expectations of winning a national championship every season. When you win back-to-back national titles, you only add fuel to the fire that you can do it every year.

The 2024 season though threw a cold bucket of water on that notion. Even with 13 players taken in the NFL draft, Georgia lost three times and battled through a difficult schedule.

By the time Georgia got the chance to play in the College Football Playoff, they were a beaten-up team.

That’s why Smart made it clear, in a recent interview with Paul Finebaum, that Georgia can no longer judge every season on whether or not Georgia wins a championship.

“Do I want to win a national championship? Absolutely,” Smart said. “But that’s not going to be the be-all and end-all for us. We want to get the most out of every team we can.”

As we sit 100 days from the start of the season, it’s fair to wonder if this Georgia team should have national championship expectations. Most early top-25s for next season have Georgia as the No. 2 team in the SEC. Some even have Georgia outside the top 10.

Georgia faces another difficult schedule this year and life will be difficult in the SEC.

So much needs to go right to win a national championship, even for the most talented teams.

Perhaps nobody illustrated that better than Georgia last season.

Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson on signing his contract extension that will keep him at Georgia through 2031:

“I’d like to thank Josh Brooks, President Jere Morehead, and all our fans for their commitment to Georgia Baseball,” Johnson said in a statement put out by the school. “We have received tremendous support from day one, and that is evident from the $45 million renovation that was completed this year that is vital for our player development, recruiting and the overall fan experience at Foley Field.”

