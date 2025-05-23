We’ve recently seen some skepticism about Georgia. It’s been common to see UGA omitted from preseason top 10 lists and, in some cases, excluded from Playoff projections.

However, one newly released ranking sees it differently.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently placed Georgia fourth in his SP+ rating behind Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State.

UGA is also a spot ahead of Texas -- proving that maybe two head-to-head wins a season ago actually do count for something.

More importantly, this math-based rating stands in sharp contrast to the hot takes fighting for elbow room on the internet from people who’ve suddenly decided that UGA has slipped.

I won’t pretend to know how Connelly crunches his numbers, but his data makes a lot more sense to me than some of the other nonsense you may have heard.

Trivia time

When was the last standalone concert in Sanford Stadium?

Who should play at Sanford Stadium?

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks made some interesting news on Thursday when he revealed that Georgia is looking into hosting a concert at Sanford Stadium as early as next spring.

“You’ll see us talking about things like bringing back a concert to Sanford Stadium,” Brooks said at Thursday’s Athletic Association meeting. “We have to be open to all those ideas to find ways to generate revenue.”

Naturally, the mind goes to who would perform in the venue. Athens has a very rich music history, with bands like R.E.M, the B-52s and Widespread Panic all getting their start in the Classic City.

Brooks knows who his first call would be too, but this concert figures to draw a ton of attention and interest. Michigan and Notre Dame are both having Zach Bryan perform at their respective stadiums in September.

So who might be worth seeing in the friendly confines of Sanford Stadium?

R.E.M: It’s Brooks’ first call and ultimately the right answer. R.E.M hasn’t had a formal concert since 2007 and bassist Mike Mills did take note of Brooks’ plea. But Brooks has to ask the iconic band and force them to say no.

It’s Brooks’ first call and ultimately the right answer. R.E.M hasn’t had a formal concert since 2007 and bassist Mike Mills did take note of Brooks’ plea. But Brooks has to ask the iconic band and force them to say no. OutKast: Perhaps the Atlanta hip-hop equivalent to R.E.M. The duo of Big Boi and Andre 3000 have not performed since 2014, though OutKast is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a part of this year’s class.

Perhaps the Atlanta hip-hop equivalent to R.E.M. The duo of Big Boi and Andre 3000 have not performed since 2014, though OutKast is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a part of this year’s class. Quavo (and Friends): Originally of Migos fame, Quavo is a massive Georgia football fan and has often been seen on the sidelines of their games. In addition to his own deep catalog, he could turn to a number of former collaborators to come through. Some of those names include Post Malone, Drake and Travis Scott

Originally of Migos fame, Quavo is a massive Georgia football fan and has often been seen on the sidelines of their games. In addition to his own deep catalog, he could turn to a number of former collaborators to come through. Some of those names include Post Malone, Drake and Travis Scott Pearl Jam: The iconic Seattle band is accustomed to playing in the biggest venues in the country. Their sound would fit well in Sanford Stadium and would appeal to a wide variety of fans.

The iconic Seattle band is accustomed to playing in the biggest venues in the country. Their sound would fit well in Sanford Stadium and would appeal to a wide variety of fans. Paramore: This is an answer from the heart. A country music option — Luke Combs or Zach Bryan — deserves mention. But Paramore is my favorite band at the moment and the one I personally would most like to see in Sanford Stadium. Tweet at me (@kconnorriley) if you have better ideas(and you almost certainly do).

Much-needed change comes to the College Football Playoff

For the third straight year, we will have a different College Football Playoff format.

It was reported on Thursday that next year’s College Football Playoff will seed teams based on where they actually finish in the final rankings. That means the four highest-ranked conference champions won’t automatically receive the top four seeds and thus byes. That will now go to the teams ranked in the top four.

The seeding issues last year pushed Boise State and Arizona State up to the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds. It also ended up pushing down Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State, who all went on to make up the final four teams.

Last season’s seeding issues directly impacted Georgia. Despite winning the SEC, the Bulldogs had to play No. 7 seed Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish were ranked though as the No. 5 team in the final rankings.

Consider that Texas, who lost to Georgia in the SEC Championship game, got to face Clemson, Arizona State and Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. All of those teams were ranked lower than Notre Dame.

Brooks spoke about the changes on Thursday.

“Ultimately, I’m going to be selfish, and I want what’s best for Georgia,” Brooks said. “Beyond that, I want what’s best for the Southeastern Conference, and I will not be shy about it. Whether we’re talking about baseball, basketball, tennis, I want decisions made that’s going to help our conference and give us the best opportunity to get as many teams in the postseason as possible.”

It’s important to note that these changes only impact this coming season, as the College Football Playoff contract is set to expire following the 2025-26 season. While there have been talks of expansion and more automatic bids, those changes have not yet been made.

Where things stand with Georgia baseball and its hopes of gaining a top 8 seed

Georgia’s resume for the 2025 NCAA Tournament is complete. The Bulldogs had a short stay in the SEC Tournament, as they lost to Oklahoma on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have a record of 42-15, going 18-12 in SEC play.

Georgia will have to hope its regular season success will be enough to earn it a top 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, as that would give Georgia a path to hosting not only a Regional but a Super Regional.

The Bulldogs have been an elite home team this season, going 29-4 at games played inside Foley Field. Georgia did not lose a home series this year, picking off potential regional hosts like Arkansas and Auburn.

Entering the final weekend before the NCAA Tournament field was announced, Baseball America has Georgia as the No. 6 overall seed. D1 Baseball had Georgia as the No. 5 overall seed, though that was published prior to Wednesday’s loss.

Georgia will have to wait until Monday to learn its path to the College World Series, a place it has not been since 2008. The Bulldogs were Super Regional hosts last season but lost in three games to NC State.

Wes Johnson, who received a contract extension this week, will look to continue to build up the Georgia baseball program.

“This is something we’ve been working on with him for a while,” Brooks said of the Johnson extension I wanted to be proactive. And it’s actually, I’ve been talking to him and his agent for a few weeks now, well before [it was announced]. We knew we wanted to extend him, so we got out ahead of that early.”

Photo of the Day

UGA reportedly tried to get Jason Aldean, who played Sanford Stadium in 2013, to come back for a mini-gig before this year’s G-Day Game. They couldn’t get it worked out, however. ASSOCIATED PRESS /Dawgnation)

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks on who he would want to perform at Sanford Stadium:

“I mean, look, I’m going to keep saying it until they get sick of hearing it.I still want R.E.M, and I know Bertis (Downs) and Mike Mills are always going to keep telling me no, but I will keep pestering Mike and Bertis and the crew over and over again,and I will not stop asking that question.So they’re going to give in at some point and play.”

In Other Sports...

While the baseball team will wait to start its NCAA Tournament run, the softball program is looking to advance to the Women’s College World Series.

To do so, it will need to take down No. 3 Florida in a best-of-three series that begins on Friday. The first game is set for an 11 a.m. ET start on ESPN2.

The two SEC sides did not meet during the regular season but there has been some recent Super Regional history between the two rivals. Back in 2021, Georgia beat Florida, in Gainesville, Fla., to advance to the Women’s College World Series. That is the last time Georgia advanced that far into the tournament.

Georgia did not win an SEC series during the regular season, going 7-16 in conference play. But the Bulldogs found a way past No. 14 Duke last weekend and hope to keep the magic going.

Trivia answer

2013 (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Jake Owen and Luke Bryan)