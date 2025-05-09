Good morning DawgNation! Hope you’re all getting ready for a great weekend.

My weekend plans include being part of one of my favorite tasks.

I’m on the board for the Georgia High School Hall of Fame. Each year around this time, we vote on the inductees for our new class. That’s never an easy job given the talent in the state of Georgia throughout history.

There’s also usually a lot of former UGA players in the mix for enshrinement, and this year will be no different.

Among the former Dawgs nominated this year are former Carver running back Isaiah Crowell, former Habersham Central wide receiver Tavares King, former Sandy Creek defensive lineman Kedric Golston, former Washington County running back Robert Edwards and plenty more.

Stay tuned in the weeks to come for the final tally on the voting.

Trivia time

What number did Stetson Bennett wear his first season in Athens?

More national hype for Elijah Griffin

Without a doubt, the most hyped freshman in Georgia’s 2025 class is defensive lineman Elijah Griffin.

The highly-touted five-star has received comparisons to Jalen Carter. He’s been called out for excellence in the weight room by guys going through the NFL Draft process.

And now ESPN has raised the bar a little higher on Griffin’s expectations.

“Freshman Elijah Griffin, the No. 1 defensive tackle prospect in the 2025 ESPN 300, made a great impression in spring practice and should contribute immediately,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote of Griffin.

4-star LB target says he could see himself at Georgia

Maryland linebacker Nick Abram’s II jumps off the page with his intensity and competitive drive.

Which is also what made Georgia stand out to Abrams when he visited a recent UGA practice.

“Georgia was an amazing experience,” he said. “Being able to watch practice and the intensity was amazing. Coach Kirby Smart was on the microphone, talking to his players to make them better. Coach [Glenn] Schumann was running around yelling and screaming.”

“That environment, I could definitely see myself playing in.”

Abrams is set to pick between Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Oregon on July 16. He will also take an official visit to UGA on May 16-18.

Take a minute to read through some of Abrams’ other quotes in the story above. Abrams comes across so focused on competing and even revealed what qualities are most attractive to him as a recruit.

Diamond Dawgs hunting Elephant

Georgia baseball is rolling into Tuscaloosa a winner of six of its last seven games, including a sweep at Missouri last weekend.

Some more success on the road would be excellent for a Bulldog team trying to earn another national seed in the NCAA Tournament. UGA is 15-9 in SEC play and needs at least two more SEC wins in the next two weeks, and maybe more.

Georgia will look for another strong week from its pitching staff. The Bulldog arms are finally finding shape in the home stretch of the SEC season.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Photo of the Day

4-star LB Nick Abrams II has Georgia in his final four with Alabama, Michigan and Oregon. He's set to take his official visit to UGA on May 13-15 and will make his college commitment on July 16. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

UGA LB target Nick Abrams II on the intensity of Georgia’s practice when he visited:

“It was intense, especially for the first day of pads,” Abrams said. “The pace was crazy, how quickly they got in and out of drills. I took note of how hands-on Coach Smart was during the whole practice. Also, the communication within the defense was something I hadn’t seen before.”

Viral Dawg of the Day

He’s not a Dawg, but former Auburn offensive lineman and national O-Line authority Cole Cubelic gave Georgia a nice compliment yesterday.

Cubelic ranked Georgia as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the SEC, calling last season’s struggles an anomaly. His full rankings are below, shared in a recording by @2PeatAx on X.

Trivia answer

#22