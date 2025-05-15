Georgia got disappointing news on Tuesday with Jackson Cantwell, but one day later, UGA fans are already on to the next one.

We’ve got new information today about who that next one might be.

Five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, from Gainesville, Ga., decommitted from USC on Wednesday in a move that echoes a recent recruiting trend.

Former top prospects such as five-star defensive end Isaiah Gibson and eventual first-round pick Mykel Williams signed with Georgia after initially being pledged to USC.

Could Griffin do the same thing?

It’s hard to say. He isn’t the only elite linebacker prospect UGA is pursuing. Grayson’s Tyler Atkinson is also a major name on the Bulldogs’ board.

But the fact that the Griffin news happens so quickly after the letdown with Cantwell will certainly garner plenty of attention.

Trivia time

What is Kirby Smart’s record against Miami at Georgia?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

What Kirby says he wants in Georgia’s next quarterback

Kirby smart caught up with WJOX radio 94.5 with Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic and talked about what he wants in his starting quarterback.

The position is currently up for grabs between (technically) incumbent starter Gunner Stockton and backup Ryan Puglisi. Even if Stockton wins the job to start week one, he will have to fend Puglisi off for the rest of the season.

So here’s what Kirby said on what he’s looking for out of Stockton and Puglisi.

“For me, it’s about who plays the best, who gives us the best chance to win,” Smart said.

It’s not so much what he said. It’s that he didn’t mention talent, experience, or any of the other specific metrics that people love to hone in on to choose one quarterback over another.

Right now, based off another Kirby quote from the interview, he believes Stockton offers that best chance.

“It’s what we believe is the process of growing kids up and getting them better. And he’s been in the program for a while,” Smart said of Stockton.

But Smart didn’t rule out what Puglisi could do for his team this season, either, especially as he gains more experience and repetition.

“We’ve got a young kid coming up that has not had many real reps,” Smart said. “He didn’t go through spring last year. This was his first real spring in Puglisi. He’s coming up, getting better.”

Kirby on paying players

Kirby Smart spent a chunk of his hit on the Paul Finebaum Show talking about the House v. NCAA Settlement and the different moves it will make for college sports.

It will certainly affect his college football team between the new revenue sharing model, the scholarship limits and other tweaks to the way the roster management game is currently played.

Smart shared his vision for the future, but also spoke about his concerns for how the new settlement could harm college sports.

“I just want it to be able to have a freshman come in and not make more than a senior,” Smart said. “And I’d like for other sports to be able to still survive. We’re on the brink of probably one to two years away from a lot of schools cutting sports. What’s the pushback going to be then when you start cutting non-revenue sports? I don’t want that to happen.”

Smart had plenty other things to say in his appearance. You can read more about his opinions on the national happenings in the DawgNation story below.

Diamond Dawgs trying to double up national seed, SEC series win

Georgia baseball will start its final regular season series at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs are chasing a top-eight national seed, something that both players and coach Wes Johnson have highlighted as the No. 1 accomplishment for a regular season.

UGA likely needs a series win over the Aggies to do it, though.

Texas A&M is coming into Athens a very desperate team fighting for its postseason life. It’s very similar to Georgia’s final 2024 regular season series, when an 11-win Florida team came to town.

Two wins is certainly doable for a Georgia team that has not lost a home series this season. The Bulldogs are 27-3 at Foley Field this year and could easily add at least two more home wins against a Texas A&M team coming off a sweep at the hands of SEC bottom-feeder Missouri.

Photo of the Day

Georgia co-defensive coordinator and safety’s coach Travaris Robinson during a practice session. OTAs could be coming to college football as soon as next spring, per a new proposal. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

SEC Network analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy talks Gunner Stockton’s performance against Notre Dame:

“Gunner showed me a lot in that game. He made some plays in that game that will be lost and forgotten. I mean, that guy’s a baller. He’s got some baller quality.”

Viral Dawg of the Day

NFL rookie minicamps have started across the country, and if you want to watch three former Bulldogs working out in one video, check out the Detroit Lions’ mashup from yesterday.

Tate Ratledge, Dominic Lovett and Dan Jackson can all be seen competing for spots on Detroit’s 53-man roster.

Trivia answer

0-0