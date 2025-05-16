Happy Friday DawgNation! Hope you’re all getting ready for a great weekend. As usual, there’s a lot going on around UGA.

The Diamond Dawgs overcame an early deficit to defeat Texas A&M 10-6 on Thursday night. If UGA can secure at least one more victory to win the series against the Aggies, Georgia would be in a strong position to earn a national seed and have the opportunity to host both an NCAA regional and super regional.

In football, Georgia is gearing up for one of its biggest recruiting weekends -- known as “The Scavenger Hunt.” The full visitor list is still being finalized, but there have been no shortage of rumors about high-profile names who could attend.

So stay close to DawgNation for all the news about the top prospects who do make it to Athens as the 2026 recruiting cycle heats up.

Trivia time

Who scored the last touchdown of last season for Georgia?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

The Scavenger Hunt: Georgia’s top treasures in town

All kinds of names have swirled the rumor mill for what could be a massive recruiting weekend for Georgia. We’ll be interested to see who shows up in Athens, spending a prime weekend of the recruiting calendar with the Bulldogs.

More pictures and cryptic social media posts are sure to emerge over the next couple days.

It seems like the perfect way to help Georgia fans get over the disappointment of Jackson Cantwell’s commitment to Miami. A few 4-star additions to the 2026 and 2027 classes would be a great weekend for UGA.

Kirby’s refreshing perspective on SEC Championship

It’s a byproduct of Kirby Smart’s success at Georgia. But the temptation in seasons like 2024 is to overlook an SEC Championship against a brutal conference schedule and call last season a failure because there wasn’t a national title.

Smart attacked that rhetoric head-on in a recent appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show. Georgia’s head coach shared exactly how much the SEC Championship zapped both his team and Texas before the CFP even began.

“To win the SEC in the way we won it, I think Texas and us were both really beat up in the grueling season,” Smart said. “We played seven overtimes a week before. They go play at – I guess it was at A&M. I mean, we both came kind of walking wounded into that and talking to Sark about it. It took a lot out of both our teams to play in that game."

Smart recalibrated what success looks like for him compared to what much of the country expects from the Georgia logo. He hasn‘t been shy to say that the 2024 team wasn’t as talented as his previous few rosters, and he finds an SEC Championship to be a great accomplishment for that team.

“Notre Dame beats us, and Notre Dame had a great team, and they’ve done a great job there,” he said. “I’m very pleased with where we were. Do I want to win a National Championship? Absolutely. But that’s not going to be the be-all and end-all for us. We want to get the most out of every team we can.”

Double action on the diamond

Georgia’s softball and baseball teams both have massive games today.

Softball starts its NCAA Tournament regional at 2:30 p.m. against No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina. The winner of that game will move into the winner side of the bracket at Duke’s Durham Regional.

Georgia is the No. 2 seed in the tournament after surviving a ferocious SEC schedule. The Bulldogs won a regional in Athens last season before falling in the super regionals at UCLA.

Baseball closed out Texas A&M 10-6 on Thursday and is closing in on a national seed with one more win. UGA will try to win the seed and the series at 6 p.m. tonight at Foley Field.

The game can be streamed on SEC Network+.

Photo of the Day

Winning the SEC Championship this season just means more to the Dawgs and their fans after the team’s playoff loss. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on the honor of winning the SEC in this age:

“I actually think that it’s a great thing when you win a 16-team SEC conference, and it’s probably one of the best years we’ve had in terms of winning games. And it is hard to do when you play seven or eight top-ten teams, which we were able to do. But I really don’t get caught up in it. I love the expectation. I embrace that. I think that’s a good thing because if it’s not there, then what are you playing for, you know?”

Viral Dawg of the Day

Trivia answer

Cash Jones