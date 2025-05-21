It seems that “talking season” has officially arrived based on the content appearing on the internet as of late.

Of all the stories you may see from the national media in the coming weeks, it’s doubtful that any will aggravate Georgia fans more than The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel, who recently omitted the 2021 Bulldogs in his ranking of the 25 best teams since 2000.

According to Mandel, their exclusion was warranted because of a lopsided loss in the SEC championship.

As faulty as that logic might be, it’s also perhaps fitting. UGA was overlooked plenty in 2021 on its way to Kirby Smart’s first national championship, and it only makes sense that they’d still be overlooked now.

It’s also maybe a harbinger that this year’s version of UGA could be ready to pull a few surprises as well.

For more details, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

How many points did Georgia beat Texas by in both games combined last season?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby needs more from his “newbies“

Kirby Smart holds fast to the belief that “the standard is the standard,” but he can’t enforce his standard on college football. Just the players that don’t leave his roster after a season or two, creating the thinning amount of roster retention for UGA.

It’s no secret that the new age of college football is causing Georgia to adapt in some ways that Smart would never like to.

One such way is how he must lean on his “newbies” — or newcomers — way more than he would have five years ago. Smart said as much in a recent WJOX radio interview with Cole Cubelic and Greg McIlroy.

“I mean, you got to have your young guys ready,“ Smart said. ”I told our staff one of the most critical things we can do in spring is get the 33 newbies, which that could be a freshman, that could be a portal, but there’s 33 new guys that are going to be in our depth chart somewhere, and we don’t know which one we’re counting on. So how do we get those 33 guys ready faster than our opponents?"

It helps to have newcomers with plenty of talent that simply need some fine-tuning. Georgia might have several of those, both from the transfer portal and its 2025 recruiting class.

DawgNation’s Connor Riley named and analyzed some of those players in deeper detail in the story below.

4-star WR highlights top moments from official visit to Georgia

Ryan Mosley wasn’t shy to tell DawgNation that UGA is his frontrunner after his official visit on campus last weekend.

In fact, the 4-star wide receiver out of Carrollton doesn’t really seem shy at all. Check out how he broke down his weekend OV to UGA.

On why the OV was so impactful:

“Every time I go up to Georgia, it feels like home,” Mosley said. “They make me feel like I am the priority for them. They feed me and they just make me feel like I am home when I am up there, and I really love it.”

On the white helmet/black jersey/white pants uniform combo from his photoshoot:

“I would drip that uniform so hard, man,” Mosley said while laughing. “That’s the hardest uniform out. That’s just too hard right there.”

On his favorite meal from the visit:

“I’d have to go with the shrimp and the hamburger sliders,” he said.

On the scavenger hunt competition he did with another WR prospect:

“They cheat for the QBs every year,” Mosley said with a big laugh. “It is what it is. It is all competition. We came in dead last, but we are going to work on it.”

On the recreation of a Young Thug/Gunna picture he took with James Coley and Travaris Robinson:

“They thought it was fun,” Mosley said. “They thought it was going to be hard.”

Georgia AD Josh Brooks explains next football facility upgrade

Georgia will soon be receiving new practice fields, according to athletic director Josh Brooks.

Brooks told DawgNation’s Mike Griffith in a recent interview that Spec Towns Track’s relocation to S Milledge Avenue will open the door for new practice fields and more parking next spring.

“I came up through facilities, so I know the damage (of over-use) and how hard it is to maintain one-and-a-half practice fields,” Brooks told DawgNation.

“So, being able to add a couple of fields will really give us versatility, not only how we practice and our functionality, but also how we can rotate and not use the same field every day — it’s going to help the life of those fields when you’re not wearing out the same spots.”

Kirby Smart echoed the importance of the grass practice field upgrade for his program at the 2023 UGA athletic board spring meetings.

“What does it mean to football? For us, we’re one of only two programs in the SEC that do not have natural grass football fields side by side,” Smart said.

“We have an indoor (football) facility that’s state of the art, but it is a turf field and it is beside our grass field.”

Photo of the Day

4-star WR Ryan Mosley is one of Georgia's biggest recruiting targets at receiver this cycle. He's got UGA in his final group along with Alabama, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas A&M. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson on how senior Slate Alford became first team All-SEC after going undrafted:

“So, it was a little more of, ‘Hey, I’ve got a chip on my shoulder. I want to show some people that I can get a little faster if you think that’s what I need to do. I can not chase as much at the plate if that’s what you need me to do.”

“He’s come back, he wants to show people that he can do it in this league again, and then there’s going to be no doubt about his opportunity in professional baseball.”

In other sports…

Georgia baseball starts SEC Tournament play today at an estimated time of 5:30 p.m. ET.

The No. 5-seeded Bulldogs will play No. 12 seed Oklahoma in the second round of the tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama.

UGA beat Oklahoma twice in a home series earlier this year. The winner will advance to play No. 4 seed Vanderbilt tomorrow.

Georgia will start Ole Miss transfer JT Quinn on the mound. UGA coach Wes Johnson said he plans to pitch his bullpen for the first couple games of the single-elimination tournament.

Trivia answer

18 (30-15, 22-19)