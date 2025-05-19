What a weekend it was for Georgia athletics! UGA’s women’s tennis team won the national championship this weekend by beating No. 2 Texas A&M.

Second-year coach Drake Bernstein has quickly established himself as one of the most successful coaches on campus.

Georgia’s softball team also won the Durham Regional this weekend to set up a Super Regional showdown against Florida.

This is the third straight year for the Bulldogs in the Super Regional as the program seeks its first Women’s College World Series appearance since 2021.

The Diamond Dawgs also celebrated winning two of three against Texas A&M and establishing themselves as a likely national seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

In addition to that, UGA also hosted a number of top football recruits for the annual “Scavenger Hunt.”

For more information, check out our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who is Georgia’s all-time leading tackler?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

What Kirby wants to fix most

Kirby Smart detailed two things out of all of Georgia’s struggles last year that he wants to correct more than anything recently.

“There’s a long list of things we can improve on,” Smart said in an interview with Cole Cubelic and Greg McElroy on WJOX. “But number one, we’ve got to stop the run better.And we’ve got to run the ball better. And if you do those two things, you’re also going to help yourself on third down. Because we weren’t where we needed to be on third down. But those problems came from first and second (down).”

Smart has put his mind on the line of scrimmage, and that’s an important thing to understand about Georgia’s 2025 season. How well the Bulldogs improve their play in the trenches will likely go a long way in dictating their level of success in Smart’s mind.

As for how Smart plans to do it, there are several key individuals and factors that will have to fall into place. Smart believes he has the pieces but needs to ensure execution.

For more details on how Georgia can regain that physical edge on the line of scrimmage, check out the DawgNation story below.

Queens of the court

Oh, and Georgia did win a national championship on Sunday.

UGA’s No. 1-ranked women’s tennis team dominated No. 2 Texas A&M 4-0 in what was essentially an away match hosted at Baylor University.

That didn’t matter to the Bulldogs, who won the program’s third national championship and the first for second-year coach Drake Bernstein.

For more details on how UGA clinched its sixth national title under athletic director Josh Brooks, check out the DawgNation story below.

Diamond Dawgs double up

Georgia’s softball and baseball teams both got a step closer to their respective College World Series this weekend.

Softball upset No. 14 overall seed Duke in its Durham Regional, ending the Blue Devils’ season and advancing to face No. 3 seed Florida in the super regional.

The Bulldogs will try to make their first Women’s College World Series since 2021 by taking two out of three games against the Gators.

Baseball is now in prime position to earn a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament after its series win over Texas A&M last weekend. Georgia would host the first two rounds of the tournament and wouldn’t have to leave Foley Field until the neutral-site College World Series.

The Bulldogs will start SEC Tournament play on Wednesday, either against No. 12 seed Oklahoma or No. 13 seed Kentucky. UGA earned the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament.

But all eyes will be on next Monday when Georgia’s postseason fate is officially revealed at noon on ESPN2. Here’s how Georgia’s national seed resume stacks up against the rest of the country.

Photo of the Day

Georgia's women's tennis team celebrates its 2025 national championship title at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, on May 18, 2025 (@UGAWomensTennis/X). (@UGAWomensTennis/X /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on Illinois transfer RB Josh McCray:

“Talented kid from a great high school program. Size, in a world of a lot of third and ones and fourth and ones in College Football with analytics people going for it, you need short yardage backs. We think he gives us the potential to do that.”

Viral Dawg of the Day

It was too good of a weekend for Georgia sports to pick one “Viral Dawg” post.

We’ve got videos from both UGA women’s tennis team and softball team celebrating a national championship and a regional win.

Football also had the “Scavenger Hunt” weekend, a unique recruiting experience for elite high school prospects including games and bonding time with Georgia’s staff.

A bunch of recruits participated in the #findcoachsmart game, posting a selfie with Smart and their families in several spots around campus.

Trivia answer

Ben Zambiasi